What are assets and asset classes? AsiaOne launches financial video series Moneywise

Want to learn more about personal finance and investing through fun and easy-to-consume videos? Now you can with Moneywise, AsiaOne's new monthly video series hosted by Steven Peeris, a market analyst and writer.

In each episode, he will talk you through a money-related topic that beginner investors should know, such as asset classes.

Moneywise will help you delve into the world of personal finance in a relatable and lighthearted style, allowing you to kickstart your journey in managing and growing your wealth easily.

Did you know that in this digital age, you can also invest in data centres, alongside your usual types of real estate such as residential and commercial properties?

In the first episode of Moneywise, you will learn about how assets are defined.

Steven shares his thoughts on the different types of investment that can help you grow your wealth, including what is suitable for beginner investors.

Hit the play button to learn more about the basics of personal finance and investing!

editor@asiaone.com