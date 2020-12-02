What could you gain by re-ordering your finances?

It has been some time since I shared some personal finance thoughts but I was triggered by two events so I would like to share something and see if they manage to help you or your loved ones.

How do you really convince yourself or get someone to try getting your financial situation in order?

This is a problem that plagued many people but more so, it plagues those that are in a relatively good financial situation, but their loved ones are not.

Convincing people is hard.

Whether you are convincing yourself or someone else, I believe that 9 times out of 10, deep down, they know what are some of the things that they need to do to maybe get to a better position.

The problem is that when we look at the solution, we will immediately recognise what we will lose if we try to fix the situation.

The solution to not having any savings is to go and earn more, reduce your expenses. The probable solution to getting out of the debt cycle is to not accumulate more debt, reduce the expenses and prioritize debt clearance.

Not rocket science solutions. And if you ask some of your friends who are more sensible, less judging and willing to help, they would tell you the same thing.

The issue is not being oblivious to the solution but that we know, but we fear what we will lose if we do it.

If we cut our expenses and prioritize debt clearance, our debt will get less and when they cross over to zero, they will eventually go up.