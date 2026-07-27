What is CXMT and how did it become China's Dram champion?

BEIJING — China's CXMT became the country's most valuable listed company after its shares surged more than 500 per cent in their Shanghai debut on Monday (July 27), highlighting fervent investor backing for a homegrown chip champion at the heart of Beijing's push for technological self-reliance.

ChangXin Memory Technologies, China's leading producer of DRAM chips, raised 57.92 billion yuan (S$11 billion) in Asia's largest initial public offering this year.

The stock opened at 49.50 yuan, compared with an IPO price of 8.66 yuan, catapulting its market value to about 3.65 trillion yuan and above Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

The rally pushed CXMT far beyond its roughly 579 billion yuan valuation at the IPO price, before any exercise of its over-allotment option, underlining the premium investors are willing to pay for a rare pure-play semiconductor heavyweight.

The blockbuster listing also gives investors a high-profile test of appetite for Chinese semiconductor companies at a time when global technology stocks have swung sharply between AI-fuelled growth plays and more defensive bets.

Below are some facts about CXMT and why it is capturing investor attention.

What is CXMT?

CXMT is China's top maker of dynamic random-access memory (Dram) chips, which provide short-term memory for smartphones, personal computers, servers, AI systems and other electronics.

The global DRAM market has long been dominated by Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and Micron Technology. CXMT is the world's fourth-largest DRAM maker and had a market share of about 7.7 per cent in 2025, according to its IPO prospectus.

The company's growth has accelerated during a global memory-chip upcycle that began last year, fuelled by AI-related demand, which has boosted prices and spending on advanced memory products.

Its first-quarter revenue jumped 719 per cent from a year earlier to 50.8 billion yuan, according to its prospectus. In the first half of this year, revenue is expected to hit 110 billion to 120 billion yuan, nearly doubling its full-year 2025 tally of 61.8 billion yuan.

Why is CXMT important?

Memory chips are essential to nearly all modern computing systems. Dram has become a critical component in AI servers because training and running AI models require large amounts of high-speed memory.

For China, CXMT addresses a strategic vulnerability. Beijing has spent years trying to reduce its dependence on foreign chips and related technologies, a drive that has intensified as the US and its allies have tightened export controls on advanced semiconductors and manufacturing equipment.

CXMT's IPO is therefore also a test of whether China can build a competitive domestic producer in a sector that is still controlled by foreign firms.

CXMT's US$539 billion (S$695 billion) market value after its debut put it at just over half the valuation of Micron, despite its far smaller share of the global DRAM market.

Who is behind CXMT?

CXMT's shareholder base reflects China's state-backed semiconductor financing system.

Its prospectus says state-owned shareholders held 36.29 per cent before the IPO. These shareholders include Hefei and Anhui local-government-related investors, and China's flagship, state-backed semiconductor investment known as the "Big Fund".

A key figure behind CXMT is Zhu Yiming, founder of GigaDevice Semiconductor, a Chinese memory chip design firm known for NOR flash memory, which is used to store code in electronics.

Company filings describe him as central to the creation and development of CXMT. He brought memory-chip industry experience to the table and later became chairman of the company.

How does CXMT compare with its global rivals?

Despite becoming the world's No. 4 DRAM maker, CXMT remains behind industry leaders in advanced memory technologies, especially in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, which are crucial to building AI accelerators from companies like Nvidia.

Samsung and SK Hynix dominate the HBM market and benefit from decades of manufacturing expertise, process technology and global customer qualification. Micron is also a major advanced memory supplier.

CXMT's advantage lies elsewhere: it benefits from strong policy backing, access to state-linked financing and growing demand from domestic customers seeking alternatives to foreign suppliers. Those advantages could help it expand its market share even as it trails global rivals technologically.

What are the risks?

Beyond the memory industry's volatile boom-and-bust cycle, CXMT also faces risks from US export controls that limit its access to advanced chipmaking tools from suppliers like ASML. This has made it more difficult to narrow the technological gap with its global rivals.

The company also faces geopolitical risks. The US Department of Defence last month designated CXMT as a "Chinese Military Company" and Reuters has previously reported that CXMT was approved by a US interagency committee for addition to the Entity List, though that has not yet been implemented.

CXMT plans to use the proceeds from its IPO to expand production capacity, upgrade manufacturing technology and fund research and development, according to its prospectus.

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