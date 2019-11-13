What to do after you win the TOTO lottery or receive a huge inheritance in Singapore

Regardless of the state of the economy, something you can always count on is snaking queues outside Singapore Pools outlets in the lead-up to TOTO jackpot draws.

With the possibility to win life-changing amounts of money, can we really be surprised? From 2014, the size of the 20 largest TOTO winning shares range between $9.7 million to $1.9 million.

While we know that playing TOTO is statistically unfavourable, we can at least understand and sympathise with the psychology that drives pundits to hand over their hard-earned money to Singapore Pools.

Yes, it is unlikely it is that you will end up winning one of the big prizes. But since there is a greater than 0 per cent chance you will win if you buy a TOTO ticket, we've put together this article to guide you step-by-step on what you should do exactly after winning.

The same principles outlined in this article apply to receiving an inheritance, though the quantum will probably be smaller, unless perhaps you're related to some of Singapore's richest individuals.

THINKING ABOUT WHAT TO DO WITH A WINDFALL IS VALUABLE