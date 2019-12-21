What do rich Singaporeans spend their money on?

Just a short drive around Singapore will show you how very wealthy this Little Red Dot really is. From the mansions on Nassim Road to the fact that Singapore has more billionaires per square capita than anywhere else in the world just shows how very well Singapore's elite are doing.

So if you have ever wondered what those lucky 1 per cent choose to spend their money on, we have something for you. Thanks to a new report by The Household Expenditure Survey, we reveal all, right here.

EXPERIENCES

When you have all the money in the world, you can go to any hotel in any county you like so how do you top that? Quite simply, with what you choose to do there. The study reveals that households in the top percentile spend an average of 7.5 per cent of their monthly budget on experiences such as travel experiences and concerts etc.

This is in line with findings last year from Mastercard that the ultra-rich are seeking out more and more rare and unique experiences as part of their travel packages.

EDUCATION

For years now, ultra high net worth Singaporeans have been sending their kids overseas for school and the study shows that this trend is still in full swing with the group allowing 1.4 per cent of their monthly budget to overseas education, versus 0.4 per cent of the middle classes.

TRAVEL

Yes we have touched on travel but that's more in a what you do once you're there finding. The Household Expenditure Survey also found that this group spends more on actual travel, which doesn't come as much of a surprise, with high earners spending 1.59 per cent of their monthly budget on travel versus 0.7 per cent of their counterparts.

The study also found that this groups plans were more focused in travelling out of the ASEAN area.

APPEARANCES

It's all very well being wealthy, but you have also got to look the part too, which is why the top percentile of Singaporeans spend their money on keeping up appearances. This includes domestic helpers, beauty treatments and clothing. This was also, interestingly, the only group to have car repair in their budget.