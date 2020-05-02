What do the stars say about your finances in 2020?

PHOTO: Unsplash
Sanesh Mathew
BankBazaar.sg

We get that this is a little late post, but aren't you a little curious to know how this year is going to turn out for your finances. We bet you are!

So, will you be minting money or is it going to be a tough year financially for you? Let's find out what the stars are saying.

ARIES

Looks like it's going to a positive year for you as far as finances are concerned, thanks to Jupiter. However, you should be careful when making any big financial decision in the latter half of the year.

TAURUS

Steer clear of any financial involvements with family members. Apart from that, you're going to fare well financially. However, make sure that you adopt a rather slow approach.

GEMINI

This year, the two important things for you to do are start saving and create a contingency fund. We'd also suggest that you try your best to curb unwanted spending as you're likely to be faced with an emergency or two that would require you to spend some chunk of cash.

CANCER

The stars are in your favour. Looks like you are going to be lucky with money in 2020. You'd probably be seeing a decent pay hike too. Also, since the money gods are, of course, on your side, it may be a good year to try your luck with lotteries - probably you'll strike it rich.

LEO

Things may be a little dicey for the first quarter, but if you're cautious with your money dealings, then there isn't much to worry. Post this period, your finances will be stable for the rest of the year.

VIRGO

Expenses might increase for you. This coupled with your tendency to excessively spend on things you don't need can get your finances in trouble. Raking up debt on your credit cards isn't really a good idea. So, we'd suggest you leave that card at home when you go mall hopping. Also, try budgeting to reduce unwanted spends.

LIBRA

You're likely to see a few financial downs in the first half of the year. But, keep going as things are likely to turn for the good in the latter half. And during the good phase, we suggest that you take every money-making opportunity that comes your way. Also, in case you want help to sail through the tough days, you may want to check out these instant-approval Personal Loan deals.

SCORPIO

There may be an out-of-the-blue situation or two that will see you shell out extra money - so be prepared with an emergency funds. Apart from that, it looks like a pretty decent year for your finances. We'd suggest that you consider making some wise investments that would help your overall wealth increase.

SAGITTARIUS

A few unanticipated expenses are expected. However, most of you are already good at handling money, so this shouldn't pose a problem. But yet, be careful. Confidence is good, but overconfidence isn't.

CAPRICORN

Hasty financial decisions - a big no no! The year is going to be a sort of rollercoaster ride for you. You are going to be presented with quite a few financial obstacles through the year. But, don't worry! Handle the tough times wisely and you may be rewarded for your perseverance.

AQUARIUS

You're likely to see a lot of ups and downs. While a few months may be lucky for your pocket, some may not see any monetary gains at all. We suggest you concentrate on saving a decent chunk of your income every month. Also, be cautious when investing.

PISCES

You seem to be holding on to a lot of liquid cash. Hey, did you not hear about the benefits of investing? Well, you could double your money in a few years. Why don't you give it a shot? Also, there are going to be a few emergency expenses, so, be prepared.

This article was first published in BankBazaar

More about
Money

TRENDING

Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream
Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
&#039;Your grandfather&#039;s road ah?&#039;: E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
'Your grandfather's road ah?': E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
51 stars including Alan Tam, Donnie Yen, Jay Chou appear in MV as songs abound over Wuhan virus outbreak
51 stars including Alan Tam, Donnie Yen, Jay Chou appear in MV as songs abound over Wuhan virus outbreak
Disgust erupts online after Yishun resident gets caught smearing blood on lift door
Disgust erupts online after Yishun resident gets caught smearing blood on lift door
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Andy Lau forfeits $1.7 million after cancelling Hong Kong concerts: Reports
Wuhan virus costs Andy Lau $1.7 million: Reports
To keep people indoors, copies of an erotic video game are being given out for free in China
To keep people indoors, copies of an erotic video game are being given out for free in China
Tony Leung, Carina Lau spotted in Sydney for rumoured Marvel&#039;s Shang-Chi movie filming
Tony Leung, Carina Lau spotted in Sydney for rumoured Marvel's Shang-Chi movie filming
Najib: Jho Low baited me for scam
Najib: Jho Low baited me for scam
Taiwan reports 56 H1N1 flu deaths amidst coronavirus outbreak
Taiwan reports 56 H1N1 flu deaths amidst coronavirus outbreak

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Second Shake Shack burger outlet in Neil Road opens on Feb 7
Second Shake Shack burger outlet in Neil Road opens on Feb 7
10 restaurant-quality cup and instant noodles you can get in Singapore
10 restaurant-quality cup and instant noodles you can get in Singapore
This pastry chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant had no formal training
This pastry chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant had no formal training
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week

Home Works

5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
What Wuhan virus? It&#039;s business as usual for globetrotter Nas Daily
Nas Daily gets hate for being too positive
This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat

SERVICES