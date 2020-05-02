What do the stars say about your finances in 2020?

We get that this is a little late post, but aren't you a little curious to know how this year is going to turn out for your finances. We bet you are!

So, will you be minting money or is it going to be a tough year financially for you? Let's find out what the stars are saying.

ARIES

Looks like it's going to a positive year for you as far as finances are concerned, thanks to Jupiter. However, you should be careful when making any big financial decision in the latter half of the year.

TAURUS

Steer clear of any financial involvements with family members. Apart from that, you're going to fare well financially. However, make sure that you adopt a rather slow approach.

GEMINI

This year, the two important things for you to do are start saving and create a contingency fund. We'd also suggest that you try your best to curb unwanted spending as you're likely to be faced with an emergency or two that would require you to spend some chunk of cash.

CANCER

The stars are in your favour. Looks like you are going to be lucky with money in 2020. You'd probably be seeing a decent pay hike too. Also, since the money gods are, of course, on your side, it may be a good year to try your luck with lotteries - probably you'll strike it rich.

LEO

Things may be a little dicey for the first quarter, but if you're cautious with your money dealings, then there isn't much to worry. Post this period, your finances will be stable for the rest of the year.

VIRGO

Expenses might increase for you. This coupled with your tendency to excessively spend on things you don't need can get your finances in trouble. Raking up debt on your credit cards isn't really a good idea. So, we'd suggest you leave that card at home when you go mall hopping. Also, try budgeting to reduce unwanted spends.

LIBRA