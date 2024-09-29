What does a $1.1m executive apartment in Tampines look like?

When we typically discuss HDB resale transactions that hit all-time highs, the focus often revolves around the location or overall market trends.

It's rare that we get an inside look at these high-priced properties to understand what makes them stand out. This time, however, we have an opportunity to take a detailed peek into a S$1.1 million executive (EXE) apartment in Tampines:

Details of the $1.1m EXE Tampines apartment sale

The S$1.1 million dollar sale of this executive apartment was closed by 99.co agent Shah Marican. Situated in the Tampines Arcadia project at Block 856F Tampines Street 82, this unit is located on the fifth floor, offering 1,539 sq ft of space.

With a price of S$715.15 per square foot (psf), the buyer secured a relatively large and premium property within one of Singapore's heartland areas.

The executive apartment's lease began in 1995, leaving around 70 years left — a pretty decent number considering how executive apartments often come with shorter lease terms.

An inside look into the $1.1m EXE unit

Beyond the price tag, the S$1.1 million EXE apartment in Tampines features an interior that lives up to its valuation. The unit underwent significant renovation just five years ago, transforming it with a modern luxury design.

Think tasteful touches of gold and elegant marble floor finishes, paired with a state-of-the-art smart home system. These upgrades have certainly enhanced the value of the apartment, making it a dream home for those seeking style and function.

The original study room was converted into a dining room to allow more natural light into the house, creating a bright and airy atmosphere.

Despite this change, the unit still has a generously sized study room — perfect for working from home or providing space for children's studies.

The kitchen is another standout feature, designed with both wet and dry areas to accommodate diverse cooking needs.

A transparent glass panel separates the wet kitchen from the living and dining areas, allowing the space to remain visually open while maintaining functionality.

This thoughtful layout not only offers a comfortable cooking experience but also adds a spacious feel to the apartment, even with the partition in place.

There's also a service balcony equipped with smart home features, blending convenience with outdoor functionality.

In terms of bedrooms, the master bedroom offers ample space and includes a walk-in wardrobe section along with an ensuite bathroom — ideal for those who value privacy and extra storage space.

The other bedroom is equally generous, fitting two single beds alongside a large cupboard, making it a great option for families with children.

Meanwhile, the third bedroom, though smaller, is perfectly suitable for a single bed, a cupboard, and a study table, offering flexibility in its use.

Finally, the apartment enjoys a favourable orientation, with north and south-facing windows. This allows for pleasant cross-ventilation and means the unit avoids the direct west-facing sun, keeping the temperature cooler throughout the day.

What about the location?

As much as the unit shines on the inside, the location of Tampines Arcadia offers plenty of benefits as well. Residents are within a 10 to 11-minute walk from both Tampines West MRT (DT31) and Tampines MRT (DT32), providing easy access to transportation.

For those who value convenience, the property is located only two minutes from Our Tampines Hub, which offers an array of dining, shopping, and recreational activities.

A quick 12-minute walk will take you to the Tampines Bus/MRT Interchange, providing easy connections to other parts of Singapore.

Within the same radius, you'll also find Tampines Mall, Century Square, and Tampines One — all excellent shopping and entertainment spots. Living here means you'll have everything you need within reach.

Outdoor enthusiasts will love the proximity to Bedok Reservoir Park and Sun Plaza Park with just minutes drive away, for those who prefer a more immersive nature experience.

Considering the size of the unit and the project, it's clear that this executive apartment is well-suited for families, especially with the range of schools nearby.

Childcare centres such as GUG Preschool and MindChamps Preschool are just a short walk away, while kindergartens like the British Council (Singapore) Pre-School are also within easy reach.

As for primary schools, there are plenty of options nearby, including:

Within 1 km: Junyuan Primary School, Poi Ching School, St Hilda's Primary School, and Tampines Primary School.

Within 1 to 2 km: Angsana Primary School, Changkat Primary School, Chongzheng Primary School, Gongshang Primary School, Tampines North Primary School, and Yumin Primary School.

Million-dollar executive apartment sales trends in Tampines

The S$1.1 million sale of this executive apartment represents another milestone in Tampines' property market, bringing the total number of million-dollar sales in the area to 15.

Despite this growing trend, there is a slight slowdown in price growth for executive apartments in Tampines. Between 2021 and 2022, prices surged by 13.48 per cent, but this growth slowed to 4.82 per cent from 2022 to 2023.

So far this year, the growth rate has dipped slightly to 4.34 per cent. With several months left in the year, there's still potential for a rebound.

Additionally, the average price for executive apartments in Tampines is around S$907,476. This means the buyer of the $1.1 million unit paid nearly S$200,000 more than the average — an increase of 21.18 per cent.

The unit's recent renovations and prime location likely contributed to its higher valuation. However, not all HDB executive apartments are this expensive.

In fact, there are currently seven listings on 99.co for executive apartments in Tampines priced below this, with some available for as low as S$800,000.

The most expensive HDB resale in Tampines

While the $1.1 million sale is impressive, it is not the most expensive HDB resale in Tampines. That title belongs to another executive apartment in Block 139 Tampines Street 11, which sold for S$1,140,000.

Although this apartment fetched a higher price, it's considerably larger, spanning 2,045 sq ft. As a result, the price per square foot is lower at S$557, compared to the S$715.15 psf of the Arcadia unit.

This article was first published in 99.co.