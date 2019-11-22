What does mindful living have to do with saving money?

Recently, there has been a lot of interest in becoming more mindful.

A variety of research suggests that mindful practices can make us healthier and happier. Could it also make us wealthier?

Mindfulness has been a buzzword for quite some time now, and it has also become a multibillion dollar industry. The practice focuses on developing awareness through a regular practice of being in the present, which can lead to calmness and mental clarity.

Meditation and other mindfulness practices have positive health impacts, but can being more mindful also help you to save money?

BENEFITS OF APPLYING THE MINDFULNESS CONCEPT TO OUR DAILY LIFE

The absence of mindful decision making can impact all facets of your life.

For example, research suggests that we make 200 decisions about our food intake everyday, though many of us probably cannot recall all of these thought processes.

If we are not conscious of what leads us to make food selections it is reasonable to expect that we are also overlooking financial decisions.

Furthermore, mindful living may help to put financial decisions into perspective. Through mindfulness, we learn to observe and be conscious of our everyday life. When we are aware of our spending patterns, triggers, and decision-making process, we tend to make wiser choices instead of merely reacting to external forces.

REDUCING EXPENSES WITH MINDFULNESS

While creating a strict budget plan is a good method for monitoring expenses, cultivating awareness may have more long-term benefits. It can be helpful to start by understanding your triggers for spending.

While, "retail therapy" may actually have some benefits. It can become a financial nightmare if you spend beyond your means. Furthermore, research suggests that consumers that are stressed spend up to 15 per cent more than those who are not.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

The quick calculation in the table above suggests that the average household paying hundreds of dollars extra per month if they frequently shopped while stressed.

Therefore, being a more conscious and stress-free shopper can truly help you save a significant amount of money, especially over the course of several years.

CREATE A THOUGHTFUL SAVINGS PLAN