What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?

With the upcoming annual Hong Bao Draw taking place on 7 Feb 2020, there will inevitably be a buzz of excitement from Singaporeans looking to become overnight millionaire, and perhaps even some entertaining the (false) hope that they can throw in their resignation letter the following Monday.

We agree that it might be fun to purchase "hope" (and we will probably be among those who buy a ticket ourselves), it is also true that Singaporeans will probably start their year better by abstaining and thus not losing money. Here's why.

If you don't already know, the odds of winning the Hong Bao draw is incredibly low, at about 1 in 14,000,000. In fact, it's way easier to be struck by lightning (1 in 240,000) than to win the first price for TOTO.

Of course, it's much easier to win at the lower price Group for TOTO. If you buy a single ticket, the chances of you winning something is about 1.9 per cent (1 in 50).

But what happens in the even more improbable event that you find a winning TOTO ticket? What happens then?

FINDING A WINNING TOTO TICKET COULD BE ONE OF THE UNLUCKIEST THING THAT COULD HAPPEN TO YOU

If you think buying a winning TOTO ticket makes you incredibly lucky, then finding a winning TOTO ticket could actually be one of the unluckiest things that could ever happen to you. In fact, you may be better off just leaving the ticket untouched, if you ever find one, especially if the prize money for the ticket is large. Here's is why.

Though this is an incredibly improbable event - and a quick Google search reveals no prior incident that has happened in Singapore - Singapore Pools is pretty clear about what would happen in such an incident. Some overseas incidents as well as a police report made against a maid who won $2.3 million in the Singapore Sweep in 2015 also shed some light on what could potentially happen.

First, let's look at what Singapore Pools says about such an incident.

My winning ticket has been stolen. Can Singapore Pools withhold prize payment to stop someone else from claiming it?

Under our Game Rules, we have to honour prize payment to whoever presents a valid winning ticket. Hence, we cannot withhold prize payment as and when someone furnishes us with a Police Report on the purported loss or theft of his/her tickets.

Also, to uphold our strict information security standards, staff are not allowed to review or extract transaction records as that may compromise the integrity of our system. The only time we will access the system is to comply with a Court Order or as required by the law to assist Police investigation.