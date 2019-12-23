What happens to unclaimed CPF savings after Singaporeans pass on?

There has been much discussion online after questions were raised in Parliament over what happens to unclaimed CPF monies and the Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo's clarifications on the issue.

Here's what we learnt about what happens procedurally to unclaimed CPF monies from the Minister's answers and CPF's website - and what we can do to ensure our hard-earned CPF monies go to our intended beneficiaries.

WHAT HAPPENS ONCE WE PASS ON — AS FAR AS CPF IS CONCERNED?

According to the CPF Board, there is "no need to report the death to CPF Board unless the deceased is a foreigner with a CPF account", because the CPF Board will be notified by the relevant public agencies.

In the best-case scenario, the deceased would have made a CPF Nomination, and the CPF Board would disburse the remaining CPF monies (less any deductions to MediSave to settle outstanding medical bills) in accordance to the instructions laid out in the CPF Nomination - whether that's a Cash Nomination, Enhanced Nomination Scheme, or Special Needs Savings Scheme.

According to Minister Teo, the majority of CPF members who passed on had made nominations and their CPF monies were distributed according to nominations - usually within a month of the CPF Board being notified of the member's death.

In the absence of a CPF Nomination, your CPF savings would be distributed according to Singapore's intestacy laws or Muslim inheritance laws.

Within three weeks of being notified of the member's death, the CPF Board will transfer control of the deceased CPF monies to the Public Trustee's Office (PTO), which handles all CPF savings left by those who died without nominating a beneficiary, as well as assets of deceased individuals who did not make a will.

The CPF Board and PTO will then attempt to locate and contact the deceased's next-of-kin to invite them to apply to claim the un-nominated CPF monies. These efforts will continue for 7 years, and include making house visits to locate legally entitled beneficiaries of unclaimed monies, and publishing notices in the newspaper.