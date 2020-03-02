What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?

PHOTO: The Straits Times
Sim Kang Heong
Dollars and Sense

As Singaporeans, we are all appreciative of the substantial grants we receive when we buy an HDB flat.

However, some of us might ponder a little more about the three-letter acronym of "CPF" in the name of the grant - "Enhanced CPF Housing Grant" (EHG) - and what implications that might have when it comes time to sell our flat.

ABOUT THE ENHANCED CPF HOUSING GRANT (AND ITS COUSINS) 

When we think of housing grants, we typically think of the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant (EHG) and its predecessors it replaced, namely the Special Housing Grant and Additional Housing Grant.

In fact, there is an entire family of CPF housing grants alongside the EHG. These include grants for resale flat buyers like the Family Grant and Proximity Housing Grant, as well as grants for second-timer applicants like the Step-Up CPF Housing Grants (for second-timers), Half-Housing Grant (for Singaporeans whose spouse previously received a grant), and Top-Up Grant (for those who previously received the Singles Grant and now qualify for Family Grant).

All of these grants are disbursed by HDB, into the CPF Ordinary Accounts of eligible homebuyers, in order to offset the purchase price of the flat, including the portion of downpayment payable with CPF monies.

WHAT HAPPENS TO THE GRANT MONEY WHEN YOU SELL YOUR HDB FLAT? 

When you sell your flat, you first need to account for fees and costs relating to the sale, such as levies, legal costs, and stamp duties. After that, you will need to settle any outstanding mortgage you may have.

Next, you'll need to return any CPF monies used to pay for the flat - either downpayment or monthly repayments - plus accrued interest.

If the proceeds from the sale of your flat do not cover the amount of CPF used plus accrued interest, the cash deposit you collected from the buyer will be used. If that is still insufficient, you do not need to top-up the shortfall with cash, provided your flat was sold at market value.

After returning CPF monies used with accrued interest, you will then be able to receive the balance (if any) in cash.

This means that when you sell your flat, the CPF grant monies you received will be returned to your own CPF Ordinary Account plus accrued interest, which you can then use for your next flat purchase, for investment purposes, or your retirement. In other words, the grant money is not returned to HDB or the government.

The only caveat to this is that if you received a housing grant of more than $30,000, part of the housing grant you refund to your CPF account will be credited to your Special Account/Retirement Account and Medisave Account.

HOW MUCH DO YOU NEED TO RETURN TO YOUR CPF ACCOUNT UPON FLAT SALE? 

To check how much CPF you need to return to your CPF Ordinary Account - and Special Account/Retirement Account and Medisave Account, if applicable - you can log in to the CPF website with your SingPass and click on My Statement > Section C: Property > My Public or Private Housing Withdrawal Details.

Those who are aged 55 and above, you will need to check with the CPF Board directly on the refund amount.

GRANTS > SUBSIDY

The structure of CPF housing grants gives Singaporeans flexibility since the money is refunded into their CPF accounts and can be used for their next flat purchase, kept for retirement, or used for other purposes.

On the other hand, a direct subsidy/discount off the selling price of HDB means that you would only benefit whenever you buy a flat.

This article was first published in Dollars and Sense

More about
Money PROPERTY INVESTMENTS HDB CPF

TRENDING

What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Coronavirus: 524 people under quarantine in Singapore, says Lawrence Wong
Coronavirus: 524 people under quarantine in Singapore, says Lawrence Wong
2 men arrested for theft at ARC, believed to be members of lion dance troupe
2 men arrested for theft at ARC, believed to be members of lion dance troupe
Wuhan virus: Scientists identify possible new mode of transmission in human faeces
Wuhan virus: Scientists identify possible new mode of transmission in human faeces
About 30,000 work pass holders from China yet to return after Chinese New Year break: Josephine Teo
About 30,000 work pass holders from China yet to return after CNY break
Jeanette Aw &#039;safe&#039; in Beijing, says friends sent over masks and hand sanitisers
Jeanette Aw 'safe' in Beijing, says friends sent over masks and hand sanitisers
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival & more
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch

Home Works

The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
Tips on caring for wood furniture
Tips on caring for wood furniture

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife

SERVICES