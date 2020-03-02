What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?

As Singaporeans, we are all appreciative of the substantial grants we receive when we buy an HDB flat.

However, some of us might ponder a little more about the three-letter acronym of "CPF" in the name of the grant - "Enhanced CPF Housing Grant" (EHG) - and what implications that might have when it comes time to sell our flat.

ABOUT THE ENHANCED CPF HOUSING GRANT (AND ITS COUSINS)

When we think of housing grants, we typically think of the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant (EHG) and its predecessors it replaced, namely the Special Housing Grant and Additional Housing Grant.

In fact, there is an entire family of CPF housing grants alongside the EHG. These include grants for resale flat buyers like the Family Grant and Proximity Housing Grant, as well as grants for second-timer applicants like the Step-Up CPF Housing Grants (for second-timers), Half-Housing Grant (for Singaporeans whose spouse previously received a grant), and Top-Up Grant (for those who previously received the Singles Grant and now qualify for Family Grant).

All of these grants are disbursed by HDB, into the CPF Ordinary Accounts of eligible homebuyers, in order to offset the purchase price of the flat, including the portion of downpayment payable with CPF monies.

WHAT HAPPENS TO THE GRANT MONEY WHEN YOU SELL YOUR HDB FLAT?

When you sell your flat, you first need to account for fees and costs relating to the sale, such as levies, legal costs, and stamp duties. After that, you will need to settle any outstanding mortgage you may have.

Next, you'll need to return any CPF monies used to pay for the flat - either downpayment or monthly repayments - plus accrued interest.

If the proceeds from the sale of your flat do not cover the amount of CPF used plus accrued interest, the cash deposit you collected from the buyer will be used. If that is still insufficient, you do not need to top-up the shortfall with cash, provided your flat was sold at market value.