What investors don't get about Netflix

As one of the best performing stock of the 2010s, it is no surprise that Netflix is also one of the most talked-about stocks on the internet. But despite the seemingly endless discussions online, I still think there are some aspects of the company that some investors may be overlooking.

I want to discuss these aspects in this article.

#1 THERE IS A CLEAR PATH TO POSITIVE FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION

Netflix had a negative free cash flow of US$3.5 billion (S$4.9 billion) in 2019, extending a streak of eight years of increasing cash burn. This burn rate certainly cannot go on forever and it is what's putting many investors off.

The negative free cash flow is even more alarming when you add the fact that the company is in a net debt position of around US$9.7billion.

However, Netflix's high cash burn rate may soon be a thing of the past. Netflix's CEO, Reed Hastings, believes a turnaround is on the cards. In its most recent 2019 fourth-quarter shareholder letter, Netflix said:

"For the full year, FCF was - US$3.3 billion which we believe is the peak in our annual FCF deficit. Our plan is to continually improve FCF each year and to move slowly toward FCF positive."

"For 2020, we currently forecast FCF of approximately - US$2.5 billion… With our FCF profile improving, this means that over time we'll be less reliant on public markets and will be able to fund more of our investment needs organically through our growing operating profits."

I think management's confidence is entirely warranted. Let's break it down. The majority of the cash Netflix is spending is for the licensing and production of content. In 2019, Netflix spent US$14.6 billion on streaming content, meaning around 75 per cent of its US$20 billion in revenue was spent on content alone.