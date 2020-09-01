What it costs to invest

Fees are incredibly important to consider when choosing a financial advisor, because they have a direct impact on when you will be able to achieve your investment targets. Lower fees will enable you to earn higher returns and reach your financial goals sooner.

It's important that no matter where you end up investing your money, you make sure you know what the annual fees are, as well as what else you may be charged for, because some fees and costs may not be explicitly disclosed.

HOW FEES IMPACT RETURNS

Fee structures are important to understand because the fees paid to your advisor directly impact your returns. And the impact may be larger than you expect.

Let's say you manage to save $1,000/month for 25 years to build your retirement fund, and you invest it in a unit trust with pre-fees returns of 6 per cent per annum, and 2 per cent total management fee per annum.

Meanwhile, a colleague of yours also saves $1,000/month for 25 years for his retirement. He invests in a different product that also has pre-fees returns of 6 per cent per annum, but that only charges 1 per cent per annum, compared to your 2.0 per cent.

With the lower fee, after 25 years, your colleague will have $73,000 more than you. This is equivalent to 73 months of savings, or more than 6 years of savings. What's more is that he'll be retired, sitting on a beach for a few years before you can even retire.

TRADITIONAL MANAGEMENT FEES

Now, we understand that fees directly impact returns. So let's break down what's behind a fee, what you should look for when interpretting fees, and how they can add up quickly in traditional investment product structures.