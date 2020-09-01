What it costs to invest

Fees are incredibly important to consider when choosing a financial advisor, because they have a direct impact on when you will be able to achieve your investment targets. Lower fees will enable you to earn higher returns and reach your financial goals sooner.
It's important that no matter where you end up investing your money, you make sure you know what the annual fees are, as well as what else you may be charged for, because some fees and costs may not be explicitly disclosed.
HOW FEES IMPACT RETURNS
Fee structures are important to understand because the fees paid to your advisor directly impact your returns. And the impact may be larger than you expect.
Let's say you manage to save $1,000/month for 25 years to build your retirement fund, and you invest it in a unit trust with pre-fees returns of 6 per cent per annum, and 2 per cent total management fee per annum.
Meanwhile, a colleague of yours also saves $1,000/month for 25 years for his retirement. He invests in a different product that also has pre-fees returns of 6 per cent per annum, but that only charges 1 per cent per annum, compared to your 2.0 per cent.
With the lower fee, after 25 years, your colleague will have $73,000 more than you. This is equivalent to 73 months of savings, or more than 6 years of savings. What's more is that he'll be retired, sitting on a beach for a few years before you can even retire.
TRADITIONAL MANAGEMENT FEES
Now, we understand that fees directly impact returns. So let's break down what's behind a fee, what you should look for when interpretting fees, and how they can add up quickly in traditional investment product structures.
In exchange for a fee, you gain the expertise of the financial advisor or access to certain investment products. Wealth managers will trade stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, and other asset classes.
Usually, wealth managers, advisors, banks and insurance companies charge one or a combination of the following fees: fees as a percentage of assets managed, fixed monthly or yearly fees, fixed fee per transaction, or a combination of the above.
TYPES OF FEES
FEES ADD UP QUICKLY
If you buy a unit trust from a bank, you will be charged an entry fee of 3 per cent to 5 per cent of assets invested, plus a 0.5 per cent to 2 per cent annual management fee (data from Cerulli's Asian Distribution Dynamics 2015 for "balanced funds").
Assuming you negotiate to pay 3 per cent as your entry fee, you're charged 1.25 per cent as an annual management fee, and you change funds every 2 years, you will end up paying 1.5 per cent + 1.25 per cent = 2.75 per cent on average every year, in exchange for access to the unit trust.
Pricing for an insurance product can be even more complex. Often, these products involve an annual investment fee that is approximately 1.5 per cent, a fixed monthly fee (e.g., $6/month), and an admin fee that usually has a higher rate (e.g. 2 per cent) for the first 10 years of the investment and decreases thereafter to a lower rate and a lower value after 10 years (e.g. 0.3 per cent).
Often, these plans have bonuses that get paid back to you if your policy is still valid and you're still contributing after 15, 20, or 25 years. While the math is not easy, the total net cost will usually be in the 2 per cent to 3 per cent annual fee range, assuming you stay invested for the whole period.
This article was first published in StashAway. All content is displayed for general information purposes only and does not constitute professional financial advice.