What it means to be a loan guarantor in Singapore: Responsibilities and liabilities

In Singapore, there are some loans that require the borrower to find a guarantor willing to co-sign on the loan. These include housing loans, car loans, renovation loans and education loans.

If everything goes well, being a guarantor doesn't cost you anything. However, if there are arrears in payment, or if the borrower disappears, then there are tremendous financial and legal implications to you, as the guarantor.

In this article, we'll help you gain a better understanding of the responsibilities of a guarantor, so that you can make an informed decision whether to agree if you're asked by a friend or family member to be the guarantor for their loan.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO BE A GUARANTOR FOR SOMEONE ELSE'S LOAN?

By signing on to become a guarantor, you agree that you'll be responsible for repaying the loan, if the original borrower defaults.

This means that the creditor isn't even obligated to put in that much effort to chase the original borrower before making you completely liable for what is owed.