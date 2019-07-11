What makes a leader: Keeran Janin, founder at Avantist Watches

While in London studying for his computer science degree in university, he worked as an apprentice to a diamond and gem dealer and became an accomplished jewellery designer.

After graduating, he pursued a career in the tech industry, playing key roles in multiple start-ups in Brunei, Singapore, Silicon Valley (USA) & Switzerland. He established Avantist to embark into the luxury goods business with the goal of owning a group of watch and jewellery brands.

For Keeran, watches "in one sense are a tool to tell the time; but for my watches, they are more about how they make you feel - wearing a great watch can inspire a person to achieve amazing things." His goal of building a watch company meant two years of immersing himself into the Swiss watchmaking industry, developing the best team and designing a beautiful, rare timepiece that would last generations.

And, with the inspiring stories of iconic brand ambassadors woven into Avantist watches, Keeran and his team search for pivotal moments in history that can be integrated into the brand's unique identity.

Outside of Avantist, Keeran serves on the board of DARe - Darussalam Enterprise, helping towards their mission of creating a thriving environment for Bruneian small and medium enterprises. He also actively mentors young entrepreneurs and start-ups companies.

HOW DID YOU GET STARTED IN YOUR FIELD?