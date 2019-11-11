What makes a leader: Max Rothman, VP of Business Development at Checkout.com

Max Rothman is the Vice President of Business Development at Checkout.com, a London based firm that specializes in processing more than 150 currency international payments for e-commerce businesses.

Previously, he founded MaxBet which generated an annual average turnover of more than £2.8 million (S$4.8 million). He also took lead as the Business Development Manager at Payoneer and Monese.

HOW DID YOU GET STARTED IN YOUR FIELD?

Originally, I started my own brokerage. As I tried to optimise the business further in a technical fashion I started to develop an interest in the FinTech space and what it was trying to achieve.

I set some meetings with the top FinTech companies in the UK and decided to join a bank to head up their business development. I haven't looked back from there.

IF YOU HAD YOUR TIME AGAIN, WHAT WOULD YOU DO DIFFERENTLY CAREER-WISE?

I would have started my engagement in the FinTech space a lot sooner!

HAS YOUR INDUSTRY CHANGED SINCE YOU STARTED IN IT AND IF SO HOW HAVE YOU ADAPTED TO IT?