What is MediShield Life: Premiums, coverage, deductibles and claims

Finally, if you’re going to the hospital for treatment as an outpatient (not getting hospitalised there), here are the benefits and claim limits:

MediShield Life Coverage (Outpatient) Claim Limits Outpatient Treatment Chemotherapy for Cancer $3,000/month Radiotherapy for Cancer External (Except Hemi-Body) $300/treatment Brachytherapy $500/treatment Hemi-Body $900/treatment Stereotactic $1,800/treatment Kidney Dialysis $1,100/month Immunosuppressants for Organ Transplant $550/month Erythropoietin for Chronic Kidney Failure $200/month Long-term Parenteral Nutrition $1,700/month

Extra $1,200/year for Cancer Outpatient Costs from September 2022

Speaking of cancer outpatient treatments, there was much talk around the low MediSave withdrawal limit ($600/year) for cancer patients to use for their on cancer-related MRI, CT, and other scans. View MediSave withdrawal limits here.

While the MediSave withdrawal limit won’t be increased, cancer patients will be able to claim an additional $1,200/year for scans as part of their cancer treatment from September 2022. Radiotherapy cancer patients will be able to claim from the MediShield Life radiotherapy section, too.

Approved outpatient cancer drugs from September 2022

Other important news to note about claiming for cancer from MediShield Life is this – from September 2022, the outpatient cancer drugs that you use in cancer treatment have to be in the official MediShield Life Cancer Drug List to be claimable.

To see if your cancer drug is claimable and subsidised under MediShield Life, check this Ministry of Health Drug Subsidies List.

What are the claim limits for MediShield Life? You can claim up to $150,000 per policy year, but there’s no cap on how much you can claim in your entire lifetime.

MediShield Life Maximum Claim Limit Per Policy Year $150,000 Lifetime No Limit 4. MediShield Life exclusions There are certain things you can’t use MediShield Life to pay for, such as the following. Ambulance fees

Cosmetic surgery

Dental work (except due to accidental injuries)

Vaccination

Infertility, sub-fertility, assisted conception or any contraceptive operation

Sex change operations, including their related complications

Maternity charges (including Caesarean operations) or abortions, including their related complications, except treatments for serious complications related to pregnancy and childbirth

Treatment for injuries arising from the insured’s criminal act

Treatment of injuries arising directly or indirectly from nuclear fallout, war and related risk

Treatment of injuries arising from direct participation in civil commotion, riot or strike

Expenses incurred after the 7 th calendar day from being certified to be medically fit for discharge from inpatient treatment and assessed to have a feasible discharge option by a medical practitioner

calendar day from being certified to be medically fit for discharge from inpatient treatment and assessed to have a feasible discharge option by a medical practitioner Surgical interventions, including related complications, for the following rare congenital conditions which are severe and fatal by nature: Trisomy 13, Bilateral Renal Agenesis, Bart’s Hydrops and Anecephaly

Optional items which are outside the scope of treatment

Overseas medical treatment

Private nursing charges

Purchase of kidney dialysis machines, iron-lung and other special appliances

Treatment which has received reimbursement from Workmen’s Compensation and other forms of insurance coverage

5. What is deductible in MediShield Life?

So, you might have read that there is a “deductible” for MediShield Life. The deductible is the amount of money you have to pay before you can make your first MediShield Life claim each year, and it depends on which ward you stay in.

MediShield Life Deductible Age 80 and under Age 81 and over Ward Class C $1,500 $2,000 Ward Class B2 and above $2,000 $3,000 Day surgery $1,500 $3,000 Outpatient Treatments – –

You will only have to pay the deductible once a year, even if you make multiple claims in that year.

Example:

You get hospitalised twice in a year, and in both cases you get warded in a Class B2 ward. Your first medical bill is $8,000 and the second is $4,000, making a total of $12,000.

Being under 81 years old, you would thus pay a deductible of $2,000 after your first hospital visit. As deductibles are only payable once a policy year, you would not have to pay any deductible when making a claim for your second visit.

6. What is co-insurance?

The deductible isn’t the only money you need to fork out in order to make a MediShield Life claim.

You will also have to pay co-insurance, which is calculated as a percentage of the amount you’re trying to claim. While the deductible is charged only once a policy year, co-insurance must be paid each time you make a claim.

The amount of co-insurance you must pay varies according to the size of your bill.

Amount being claimed Co-insurance $0 to $3,000 10 per cent $3,001 to $5,000 10 per cent $5,001 to $10,000 5 per cent > $10,000 3 per cent Example: Let’s take the example in the previous section, where you incurred two hospital bills worth $8,000 and $4,000 respectively, and paid a deductible of $2,000 after the first hospital visit. After paying your deductible, you’ve still got $10,000 worth of expenses. After the first hospital visit, which cost $8,000, you paid a deductible of $2,000. You would then submit a claim for $6,000. The co-insurance portion for that sum is 10% of the first $3,000 and 5% of the next $3000, so you would pay $450 and claim the remaining $5,550. For the second hospital visit, there is no deductible, so you can submit a claim for the entire bill of $4,000. The co-insurance portion is 5% for the first $2,000 and 3% for the next $2,000 so you would pay co-insurance of $160, and then receive $3,840 worth of MediShield Life payouts. In this scenario, your total medical bill of $12,000 is broken down as follows:

MediShield Life payout $9,390 Deductible (paid by you) $2,000 Co-insurance (paid by you) $610 Total medical bills $12,000 As you can see, to cover your medical bills totalling $12,000, you would have to fork out $2,610, and the rest would be paid by MediShield. 7. How to make a MediShield Life claim? The claims process differs depending on whether you have purchased an Integrated Shield Plan (ie. a private health insurance policy that works in tandem with MediShield Life), or whether you will be relying solely on MediShield Life. If you don’t have an Integrated Shield Plan… You’re probably wishing you had an Integrated Shield Plan right now. The good news, if we can call it that, is that the paperwork for your MediShield Life claim will be handled by the staff at your hospital or other healthcare provider. Once you are admitted, inform the staff that you wish to make a MediShield Life claim to pay part of your bills. The medical institution will submit your claim on your behalf after receiving your authorisation. The MediShield Life payouts will be computed based on the relevant benefits and claim limits, taking into account the deductible. You can then use your Medisave or cash to make the payment for the co-payment amount. The MediShield Life payout will be released to the medical institutions by the CPF Board after the claim has been processed. If you have an Integrated Shield Plan (IP)… Contact your insurer or agent immediately when you know you’re going to be admitted to hospital. Also inform hospital staff that you wish to pay your bill using your IP. MediShield Life is included in all IPs. IPs comprise of 2 components, where the MediShield Life components are run by CPF board and the additional private insurance coverage component is run by the insurance company. Your insurer will process your claim and send payment to the hospital or other medical institution on your behalf. They will also handle the documentation for your MediShield Life claim, and the portion of your bill being paid by MediShield Life will automatically be sent to the medical institution. Obviously, whether you have an IP or not, any sums on your bill that cannot be covered by MediShield Life or your IP will be dutifully billed to you. 8. Does MediShield Life cover pre-existing condition? Unlike most kinds of health insurance, MediShield Life covers all pre-existing medical conditions. If you joined MediShield Life with one of the below pre-existing conditions (e.g. in the case of PRs) you will need to pay 30 per cent additional premiums for 10 years. Pre-Existing Conditions Some Examples… Cancer Lung cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, stomach cancer Blood disorders Aplastic anaemia, thalassemia major Degenerative diseases Parkinson’s disease, muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) Heart or other circulatory system diseases Heart attack, coronary artery disease, chronic ischaemic heart disease Cerebrovascular diseases Stroke Respiratory diseases Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease Liver diseases Alcoholic liver disease, chronic hepatitis, fibrosis or cirrhosis of liver Autoimmune / Immune System diseases Systemic lupus erythematosus, HIV, AIDS Renal diseases Chronic renal disease, chronic renal failure, chronic nephritic syndrome Serious congenital conditions Congenital heart disease, congenital renal disease biliary atresia Psychiatric conditions Schizophrenia Chronic conditions with serious complications Hypertensive heart disease, hypertensive kidney disease, diabetes with kidney complications, diabetes with eye complications

After 10 years, your premiums go back to normal. Additional premiums are Medisave-payable.

9. MediShield Life Premiums

Of course, somebody’s got to pay for MediShield Life. You will have to pay MediShield Life premiums annually, and these premiums will rise as you age.

Age Next Birthday Annual MediShield Life Premiums 1-20 $145 21-30 $350 31-40 $390 41-50 $525 51-60 $800 61-65 $1,020 66-70 $1,100 71-73 $1,195 74-75 $1,320 76-78 $1,530 79-80 $1,590 81-83 $1,675 84-85 $1,935 86-88 $2,025 89-90 $2,025 >90 $2,025

The good news is that you can pay 100 per cent of your MediShield Life premiums using Medisave.

Your premiums will be automatically deducted from your Medisave account if you have enough. Or, your immediate family members may pay your premium using their Medisave.

10. Can I get MediShield Life premium subsidies?

Yes, there are MediShield Life premium subsidies for lower, middle, and upper income groups. You can get discounted premiums ranging from 15 per cent to 50 per cent, depending on your income level.

Here are the MediShield Life subsidy for lower-income families ($0 to $1,200 household monthly income per person):