What a post-Covid-19 world could look like, according to companies

Companies that have a great view on how we live, work, spend, and play have recently shared important clues on how a post Covid-19 world could look like.

The title of this article is a topic that I think many investors badly want to know.

I don’t think anyone has a firm answer. But we can get important clues from the comments that some companies have shared in recent times. I’m referring to companies that have a great view on how we live, work, spend, and play.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on April 30

From an earnings conference call:

“As Covid-19 impacts every aspect of our work and life, we have seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months. From remote teamwork and learning, to sales and customer service, to critical cloud infrastructure and security, we are working alongside customers every day to help them stay open for business in a world of remote everything. There is both immediate surge demand, and systemic, structural changes across all of our solution areas that will define the way we live and work going forward.”

DataDog CEO Oliver Pomel on May 11

From an earnings conference call:

“Throughout the quarter, we saw consumption continue to increase across the platform and growth of the number of hosts, containers metrics traces and logs, for example, have remained consistent with historical trends.

We started to see some negative effects in impacted industries such as travel, hospitality and airlines. But we’ve also seen substantially increased usage from other categories such as streaming media, gaming, food delivery and collaboration, as these customers scaled up their operations in this environment.

We also saw a surge of usage and surge in accounts in March in response to Covid that we expect could be more transitory in nature and may normalise over time.”

PayPal CEO Dan Schulman on May 6

From an earnings conference call:

“In the past month, there has been unprecedented demand for our products and services. Our transactions are up 20 per cent year-over-year, with branded transactions up over 43 per cent more than double pre-Covid levels in January and February. On May 1st, we had our largest single day of transactions in our history, larger than last year’s transactions on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

"Our net new actives hit record highs in April, surging over a 140 per cent from January and February levels, averaging approximately 250,000 net new active accounts per day. For the month of April, we added an all-time record of 7.4 million net new customers. I don’t want to lose sight of the fact that we also had a record Q1 adding 10 million net new accounts, but that will pale in comparison to the 15 million to 20 million net new active accounts we anticipate adding in Q2…

"… We had a very strong January and February, with FX-neutral revenues growing by an average of 18 per cent and TPV growing at 26 per cent. We began to see some Covid-19 impacts in late February, but the strength of our overall business outweighed cross border weakness coming out of China. However, all that changed as we exited the first week of March.

"Shelter-in-place and social distancing became the norm across the globe, and as one economy after another effectively shut down, we saw a substantial revenue decline, predominantly in our travel and ticketing verticals. Some of our important customers, including Uber, Airbnb and Live Nation saw rapid decreases in transaction volumes…

"… As I mentioned earlier, we began to see a very noticeable shift in our results toward the end of March and throughout April. We saw dramatic increases in our daily net new actives and overall engagement levels. Our daily number of transactions accelerated throughout the month growing from the beginning of April until month end by 25 per cent with 7.4 million net new actives, record engagement and transaction volumes and 20 per cent revenue growth. I would characterise April is perhaps our strongest month since our IPO.”

Square CEO Jack Dorsey on May 6

From an earnings conference call:

“We’ve seen our customers rise to the occasion too. While shelter in place orders have slowed foot traffic to our sellers, they found new ways to keep their doors open, retain staff and serve customers. Retailers, wine shops and QSRs launched online ordering by building websites in less than a day for delivery and curbside pickup. Larger full service restaurants opened community markets to sell raw ingredients, produce and food staples through online stores, even Michelin Star restaurants like Chez Panisse in Berkeley.

"Distilleries and taylors shifted to selling personal protective equipment like hand sanitiser and masks. Hairdressers and beauticians moved to video appointments to advise on self-styling. Over the past six weeks we’ve also seen Cash App customers come together like never before. Folks are donating the strangers in need through social media, fundraising for charities, small businesses and churches and tipping artists during online performances…"

Shopify CTO Jean-Michael Lemieux on April 17

From a tweet:

“As we help thousands of businesses to move online, our platform is now handling Black Friday level traffic every day!

"It won’t be long before traffic has doubled or more.

"Our merchants aren’t stopping, neither are we. We need Brainto scale our platform.”

Shopify on May 6

From an earnings update:

“While GMV through the point-of-sale (POS) channel declined by 71 per cent between March 13, 2020 and April 24, 2020 relative to the comparable six-week period immediately prior to March 13, as most of Shopify’s Retail merchants suspended their in-store operations, Retail merchants managed to replace 94 per cent of lost POS GMV with online sales over the same period.

"Retail merchants are adapting quickly to social-distance selling, as 26 per cent of our brick-and-mortar merchants in our English-speaking geographies are now using some form of local in-store/curbside pickup and delivery solution, compared to 2 per cent at the end of February.”

Okta CEO Todd McKinnon on May 28

From an earnings conference call:

“A great example of this is what we did with the state of Illinois, which was a notable win in the quarter for both workforce and customer identity. With the onset of the pandemic, Illinois needed to ensure it could securely manage its remote workers and secure the identity and access of several state agencies.

"The state had numerous disparate legacy identity systems across its agencies, which caused friction for its employees, contractors and citizens. Illinois selected Okta to be their identity standard, which will streamline their operations with a single unified identity platform.

"With Okta’s customer identity solutions, Illinois’ citizens will have a secure, seamless experience when accessing their government resources. And with Okta’s workforce identity, the state’s employees and contractors will be able to more efficiently do their jobs…

"… In just 36 hours, we helped FedEx deploy the Okta Identity Cloud to enable more than 85,000 remote and essential employees to connect to critical applications amid increased demand during the crisis…

"… We were one of the first companies to host a large and virtual event, two events if you include our Investor Day. It was an unexpected and challenging task, but both events were incredibly successful, and our customer and investor feedback was amazing. We had nearly 20,000 registrations for Oktane20 Live, which is over 3 times what we had been expecting for the in-person event…

"… As we look forward to the rest of this year and beyond, when this crisis is over, we don’t expect organisations to revert to their prior ways of working. We have no doubt that a much higher percentage of workforces will be connecting remotely, and we see that as an inevitable long-term trend.”

Okta COO Frederic Kerrest on May 28

From an earnings conference call:

“I think if you look at some of the metrics around commerce in North America, I know that e-commerce has been, kind of, trending up from 10 per cent, 11 per cent, 12 per cent over the last few years of total commerce. I think it just jumped to something like 25 per cent, 27 per cent of all commerce. That trend is not going away.”

Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel on May 7

From an earnings conference call:

“Looking at things, a different way, our newly booked room nights, which exclude the impact of cancellations, were down over 60 per cent year-over-year in March and down over 85 per cent in April. This gives you a clear indication of how much our business is currently impacted by this crisis.

"That being said, while the virus’ impact on travel is unprecedented, I am confident that this crisis will eventually end and people will travel again. Travel is fundamental to who we are and while it may take some time to return to pre-Covid-19 levels, we will get there eventually. And then we’d expect travel to continue to grow thereafter…

Booking Holdings CFO David Goulden on May 7

From an earnings conference call :

“New bookings revenue for full second quarter may vary from April’s results depending upon the level of travel demand and accommodation availability we experience in May and June. As Glenn noted, we’re seeing some stability on newly booked room night growth trends with the year-on-year decline rate being quite consistent for our April after reducing rapidly through the first quarter.

"We believe that domestic travel will rebound sooner than international travel as we expect travellers to look to their home country or region first for safe travel option.”

Veeva Systems CEO Peter Gassner on May 28

From an earnings conference call:

“The effects of the pandemic have been far-reaching and the world is looking to life sciences companies for solution. The industry is less affected financially than many others and remains relatively strong overall, but it is certainly a time of significant change as many of the industry processes become more virtual.

"Healthcare providers and patients are delaying many non-essential visits and elective procedures. When comparing February to April in the US using Crossix data, doctor visits were down by more than 50 per cent. This is impacting some life sciences companies more than others depending on their product portfolio.

"Many clinical trials have been delayed to avoid nonessential patient visits to doctors, in-person visits by sales reps or clinical research associates to doctors have also largely stopped. These changes are causing patients, doctors and the industry to rapidly adopt digital strategy.

"Necessity is creating innovation. Using Crossix data, we see that telemedicine increased rapidly in the US from less than 1 per cent of doctor visits in February to more than 30 per cent of visits in April. Doctors and patients are getting used to a mix of in-person and digital interactions and are finding it productive.

"Using Veeva Pulse data from Veeva CRM, we see that in the US remote meetings between pharma and doctors with CRM Engage are up more than 30 times, and Approved Email communications are up more than 2 times from February to April.

"Doctors are telling us they find digital meetings effective and they look forward to a mix of in-person and digital interactions once things get back to normal. It’s good to see the healthcare systems and the life sciences industry evolving so rapidly. It was a very busy quarter for Veeva.”

Mastercard on April 29

From an earnings presentation:

AirBnB on June 8

From a Bloomberg article:

““People, after having been stuck in their homes for a few months, do want to get out of their houses; that’s really, really clear,” Airbnb Inc. Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky said in an interview. “But they don’t necessarily want to get on an airplane and are not yet comfortable leaving their countries.”

"Airbnb saw more nights booked for U.S. listings between May 17 and June 3 than the same period in 2019, and a similar boost in domestic travel globally. The San Francisco-based home-share company is seeing an increase in demand for domestic bookings in countries from Germany to Portugal, South Korea, New Zealand and more.

"Other companies, including Expedia Group Inc.’s Vrbo and Booking Holdings Inc. are also seeing a jump in domestic vacation-rental reservations…

"… International sojourns usually planned months in advance are being replaced with impulsive road trips booked a day before and weekend getaways are turning into weeks-long respites, Chesky said. Previously, a New Yorker might have headed to Paris for a week in June. Now they are going to the Catskills for a month. “Work from home is becoming working from any home,” he said.”

Meituan Dianping on May 25

From an earnings update:

“Especially, from January 20, 2020 until February 20, 2020, local governments issued strict control measures… Shortly after February 20, 2020, when orderly resumption of work took place across the country, an increasing number of restaurants started to resume their operations while demand from consumers also gradually recovered.

"However, as some of consumer demand continued to be negatively impacted by hygiene concerns and quarantine measures, the ongoing closure of universities, and work-from-home policies that applied to many of our high frequency consumers, the order volume still had not fully recovered to its normal levels by the end of March 2020…



"… In spite of the short-term negative impacts, we strongly believe that the Covid-19 pandemic will play a positive role in the industry’s long-term development. On the consumer side, the pandemic has further accelerated the cultivation of consumption behaviour, helping to further educate some of our targeted potential consumers in a positive way…

"Notably, we have seen increasing consumer preference for high ticket size categories during the pandemic due to the increasing adoption of food delivery for formal meals, further diversification of high-quality supplies on our platform and growing preference for branded restaurants…



"… On the merchant side, the overall catering industry was severely disrupted in the first quarter of 2020… More notably, the pandemic has further accelerated the digitisation process, especially for many branded restaurants with high quality supply, which have traditionally focused on in-store dining instead of delivery services.

"In the first quarter of 2020, a large number of premium restaurants, highly-rated restaurants, chain restaurants, Black Pearl restaurants and five-star hotel restaurants, which did not have or had very limited food delivery services, initiated food delivery operations as their primary vehicle for business operations due to the pandemic.

"Participation by these restaurants increased high-quality supply on our platform in the long term, while we reinforced our importance to small- and medium-sized independent restaurants as food delivery almost became their sole source of income during the pandemic.



"On the delivery front, although delivery capacity was not the bottleneck for our food delivery business during the pandemic, delivery cost per order increased both on a quarter-over-quarter basis and a year-over-year basis as a result of the increased incentives paid to delivery riders working during Chinese New Year and pandemic situations, additional costs associated with anti-epidemic measures, and the decline in order density.

"However, the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of new delivery models and stimulated technological innovation. As a leader and promoter of on-demand delivery, we pioneered the launch of contactless delivery services, which received widespread acceptance and recognition from consumers, merchants and local governments. In addition to helping to mitigate the hygiene risks for both consumers and delivery riders, the contactless delivery model improves delivery efficiency and creates more opportunities for the exploration of diversified delivery models and new technology for autonomous delivery…



"… During the pandemic, our in-store business was more severely challenged in comparison to the food delivery segment, and its recovery was noticeably lagging behind that of the food delivery segment. As the majority of the in-store service categories are classified as discretionary or entertainment-related services, which usually involve close contact with others and/or large crowds, both supply and demand remained low in the first quarter of 2020 due to consumers’ hygiene concerns and local governments’ restrictions…



"… As the leading platform in local services, we began to work with local governments in March 2020 to launch the Safe-Consumption Festival and issued vouchers to consumers to use in local services, especially in restaurant dining, which sustained the most impact during the pandemic. We believe that consumer vouchers could not only stimulate one-off consumptions, but also have strong leverage effects that stimulate the recovery of the overall consumption demand in relevant regions and industries….



"… While local accommodation and business travel activities, especially in lower-tier cities, have started to gradually rebound at a faster pace along with the general recovery process, consumers were still taking conservative measures and postponing travel-related activities and expenditures even after the peak of the pandemic. To further support industry recovery, we leveraged our platform capabilities and launched the Safe-Stay Program. Under the Safe-Stay Program, we established precautionary measures and increased service capabilities for our partner hotels, such as the adoption of strict health precautions for all employees and consumers, close tracking of consumer information, free booking cancelations, and discounts for additional nights.”

DocuSign CEO Dan Springer on June 4

From an earnings conference call:

“We engaged a new public sector customer, the Department of Labor in one of the largest U.S. states to help transform its previously complex and lengthy process for handling emergency unemployment benefit. Supported by DocuSign eSignature, the department distributed over US$500 million (S$690 million) in benefits to more than 500,000 residents in less than one week.

"We enabled hundreds of U.S. national and regional financial institutions to accept applications for Small Business Administration loans more efficiently. In one of those large banks, we were involved with over 0.5 million loan applications, 75 per cent of which were signed in less than 24 hours.

"We worked with a regional telecom provider using DocuSign Intelligent Insights, which is our contract analytics tool to analyse potential pandemic-related risks in thousands of their supplier contracts. Finally we helped a European telemedicine provider issue e-prescriptions and online sick leave certificates by using our video identification capability to confirm the patients’ identities…

"… Some of the healthcare opportunities were big. If you think about the situation where you’re trying to — you’re now trying to do Covid-19 testing and you’ve never been an organisation that did that kind of testing before, and now you say, “I got to figure out a way to get people’s information and get them to fill out forms, Oh! but I don’t want to touch them, I don’t want to touch anything they’ve touched, I also need a digital solution for doing that.”

"And we had sales cycles that happened in that in a matter of days, where people came to us, explained that business need that they had, or that healthcare need that they had and we were able to get up and running that use case.”

Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson on May 6

From an earnings conference call:

“As you can imagine, customers in the hospitality and travel have exhibited very unusual patterns during this period. First, there were spikes in volume as airlines and hotels dealt with rebookings and canceled flights during the transition from pre-Covid-19 into travel restrictions and shelter-in-place protocols.

"Then, there was a sharp decline as business slowed. Another example is that ridesharing saw a large decline during this time, with offsets in many cases by sharp increases in demand for food delivery, curbside pickup and retail logistics. In addition, telehealth and work-from-home contact centres saw a pickup of adoption during this time.

"While we are cautiously optimistic, no one can predict what exactly will transpire in the back half of the year given the uncertainty of the macroeconomic environment…

"… We’ve seen companies across multiple industries adapt in real time due to Covid-19. Digital transformation projects that could have taken years such as transitioning from an on-trend contact center to the cloud instead took a weekend. Developers and companies big and small got to work, reconfiguring the world for a work-from-home and nearly 100 per cent e-commerce reality.

"Let me give you just a few use cases across various industries that we’ve helped our customers win over the last couple of months. With shelter-in-place and social distancing going into effect, demand for telehealth solutions has soared. Virtual care became a new reality for doctors, nurses, clinicians and millions of patients around the world.

"And Epic, the company that supports the comprehensive health records of 250 million people, mobilised to build its own telehealth platform powered by Twilio’s programmable video. The solution allows providers to launch a video visit with a patient, review relevant patient history and update clinical documentation directly within Epic.”