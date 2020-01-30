What is risk adjusted return?

Many of us who have been actively managing our investments wants to know how well we've performed and if our investment returns are worth our time and effort. Knowing whether you've been doing a good job can be a challenge for some investors. It's difficult to define what good is because it depends on many other factors.

WHAT IS ABSOLUTE RETURN?

Typically, investors measure their performance in terms of absolute return which simply refers to the investment returns of an asset or portfolio over a certain period.

I mean, how often have you hear a friend boasting returns like: "I made 30 per cent on AEM holdings in just 2 weeks!". I'm sure we've heard that a couple of times before.

Unfortunately, absolute return does not say much on its own.

For example, an investor who profited 30 per cent from a stock might have risked 100 per cent of his capital in doing so. In this instance, the investor does not have an investing edge as he is constantly risking more than the potential reward. In other words, he might have just been lucky.

Therefore, we must consider how much risk is involved in producing that return, this is also known as Risk-adjusted return. In the professional world, Risk-adjusted returns are applied to individual securities, funds, and portfolios. The methodology is used to compare the returns of portfolios with different risk levels against a benchmark.

Some common risk measures include alpha, beta, R-squared, standard deviation and the Sharpe ratio. When comparing multiple potential investments, you should always compare the same risk measures to each different investment to get a relative performance perspective.

The underlying principle in calculating risk-adjusted return is to compare the investment returns of an asset against its volatility. A fund that generates a high return on investment with high volatility is likely to score a low rating versus a fund that generates moderate returns with very low volatility.

PHOTO: Value Invest Asia

Let's look at the example above:

In this assumption, the general stock market or benchmark index in Singapore is the Straits Times Index (STI Index). It yields an average of 6 per cent yearly with an average volatility of 15 per cent with a risk-free rate of 3 per cent over the past decade.