What should I do with my Sembcorp Marine shares that are loss-making?

I participate in Seedly's community forums by answering investing-related questions. Recently, there was a question along the lines of "What should I do with my Sembcorp Marine shares that are in the red?" I thought my answer is worth sharing with a wider audience. It is reproduced below (with slight tweaks made for readability).

Hello! The price you had initially purchased Sembcorp Marine's shares at is irrelevant in deciding whether you should hold or sell the shares now.

When it comes to any stock, we should constantly be assessing what its future business prospects look like and compare it to the current stock price.

At any point in time, if you realise that the current stock price reflects a bright future whereas the actual future business prospects look relatively dimmer to you, then that's a good time to sell.

I wish I could give you a holistic framework to assess the future prospects of Sembcorp Marine. But I don't have one. Right now, the company's revenue depends heavily on the level of oil prices.

I don't have any skill in determining how a commodity's price will move in the future, so I've largely stayed away from stocks whose revenues rely on commodity prices.

When you make your decision about what to do with your Sembcorp Marine shares, you'll have to make a judgement on how the company's business will fare five to 10 years from now.

This judgement will in turn depend on your views on how the price of oil changes in that timeframe.