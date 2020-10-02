What the Singapore government has in store for companies and workers this 2020

The Singapore economy expanded by 0.7 per cent in 2019, the lowest ever in a decade. It comes as no surprise then that 2020 kicked off with companies and workers alike being more muted in their optimism, preferring to navigate carefully amidst the uncertain economic climate.

It was therefore heartening to hear PM Lee's New Year message, aimed at bolstering sentiment and rallying the ground. There were even hints on what we can expect at the Budget 2020.

The first Parliament sitting also tackled issues like foreign workers, job creation and US-China trade wars and laid out plans for Singapore in 2020.

So what's in store for companies and workers? We distil it for you.

WHAT'S IN STORE FOR COMPANIES?

Support for businesses to raise productivity in Budget 2020

In PM Lee's New Year message, he gave a clue as to what companies can expect from Budget 2020 and that is supporting businesses to raise productivity and build new capabilities. This was also re-iterated by Minister Chan Chun Sing in Parliament that the government would be helping companies to internationalise.

Companies and businesses to pursue new growth opportunities

New industry niches are being developed by the Future Economy Council and Industry Transformation Maps. Companies need to stay on the ball and discover new growth opportunities.

Minister Chan cited the digital economy as a "major" opportunity for Singapore as digitalisation enables small countries to transcend size and geography. So will we see more unicorn tech companies coming from Singapore in 2020?

Companies to continue to help groom Singaporeans

Minister Chan asked companies and businesses to be responsible employers, to train and groom Singaporeans and grow the economy alongside workers.

WHAT'S IN STORE FOR WORKERS?