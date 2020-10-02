What the Singapore government has in store for companies and workers this 2020

PHOTO: Facebook / Lee Hsien Loong
Jasmine Chua
Singapore Business Owners

The Singapore economy expanded by 0.7 per cent in 2019, the lowest ever in a decade. It comes as no surprise then that 2020 kicked off with companies and workers alike being more muted in their optimism, preferring to navigate carefully amidst the uncertain economic climate.

It was therefore heartening to hear PM Lee's New Year message, aimed at bolstering sentiment and rallying the ground. There were even hints on what we can expect at the Budget 2020.

The first Parliament sitting also tackled issues like foreign workers, job creation and US-China trade wars and laid out plans for Singapore in 2020.

So what's in store for companies and workers? We distil it for you.

WHAT'S IN STORE FOR COMPANIES? 

Support for businesses to raise productivity in Budget 2020 

In PM Lee's New Year message, he gave a clue as to what companies can expect from Budget 2020 and that is supporting businesses to raise productivity and build new capabilities. This was also re-iterated by Minister Chan Chun Sing in Parliament that the government would be helping companies to internationalise.

Companies and businesses to pursue new growth opportunities 

New industry niches are being developed by the Future Economy Council and Industry Transformation Maps. Companies need to stay on the ball and discover new growth opportunities.

Minister Chan cited the digital economy as a "major" opportunity for Singapore as digitalisation enables small countries to transcend size and geography. So will we see more unicorn tech companies coming from Singapore in 2020?

Companies to continue to help groom Singaporeans

Minister Chan asked companies and businesses to be responsible employers, to train and groom Singaporeans and grow the economy alongside workers.

WHAT'S IN STORE FOR WORKERS? 

Heavy investment into programmes such as SkillsFuture, Adapt & Grow and the Professional Conversion Programme

Upskilling and continued education is the new way of life.

Workers need to constantly be aware that their industry can be disrupted and must take the onus upon themselves to develop skillsets that make them employable.

Reassurance that it's Singaporeans-first

From the Fair Consideration Framework to various phrases like "This Government puts Singaporeans at the heart of everything we do" and "This Government will always have your backs", it's quite clear that emphasis is being placed on grooming and training up Singaporeans.

More improvements in healthcare, transport, housing and the education system

In terms of bread and butter issues that affect the daily lives of workers, PM Lee pointed out the steady progress that has been made and will continue to be made in the areas of healthcare, transport, housing, education system.

Bring it on, 2020!

This article was first published in Singapore Business Owners

More about
Money Budget 2020 Politics and Government Singapore

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Singapore confirms 3 more coronavirus cases including 71-year-old grandfather
Coronavirus: Singapore confirms 3 more coronavirus cases including 71-year-old grandfather
FairPrice limits purchases of paper products, rice, instant noodles and vegetables
FairPrice limits purchases of paper products, rice, instant noodles and vegetables
Thai security forces kill mass shooter at Nakhon Ratchasima shopping mall
Commandos kill ‘mad’ Thai soldier who shot dead at least 21 people in shopping mall
From Wuhan tourists to Singaporean cabby: A detailed look at the 40 coronavirus patients in Singapore so far
From Wuhan tourists to Singaporean cabby: A detailed look at the 40 coronavirus patients in Singapore so far
Half-naked man found dead at foot of Punggol block after being confined in room by another man
Half-naked man found dead at foot of Punggol block after being confined in room by another man
Gossip mill: Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan but unaware netizens criticise him - and other entertainment news this week
Actor Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan, unaware netizens criticised him for not doing anything
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Doctor allegedly molested woman multiple times at Mount Elizabeth Hospital
Doctor allegedly molested woman multiple times at Mount Elizabeth Hospital
3 Singaporean women share their worst first-date stories
3 Singaporean women share the worst first-date stories we've ever heard
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

8 things you need to do after sex to avoid falling ill
8 things you need to do after sex to avoid falling ill
7 messages a man should never send after being married
7 messages a man should never send after being married
Thai milk tea &#039;tarik&#039; draws long queues at Singapore&#039;s Chatuchak Night Market
Visitors to Chatuchak Night Market to be screened after Singapore goes on Orange alert
8 things to do in JB that&#039;s not shopping, eating or getting a massage
8 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage

Home Works

Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;I&#039;m comfortable here&#039;: Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for &#039;mixing around with young girls&#039;
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for 'mixing around with young girls'
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks

SERVICES