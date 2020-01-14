What stage of wealth are you in and what you can do about it

Would you escape one prison, only to find yourself jumping into a different prison?

One day, I stumbled upon this discussion between one of our associate adviser and a client adviser. They were discussing how much a lot of people would yearn to escape wage slavery by being financially independent.

However, in financial independence, you would be imprisoned by the anxiety in wondering how much you could spend, so that your money can last long enough before you passed away.

If you think deep enough, that conclusion is not too wrong. The prison, in this case, is to have something dear held captive against your will. If you are an office worker, you are forced to work for a paycheck which would pay for what your family needs. In financial independence, your stability will be taken away from you.

ANXIETY PLAGUES THOSE THAT HAVE GREATER FINANCIAL AWARENESS AND THOSE WHOSE SITUATION ARE BORDERLINE

I think that being trap in a prison in both cases is only true, for people that are paranoid by ensuring that they have quite a sound plan before they pull the plug to stop work, or in the case of work, jump into a job knowing full well that it is secured.

On the job spectrum, you are a self-aware terrible performer or a self-aware strong performer. The former knows that you might not be around anytime. Your situation might be volatile but you sort of accepted that and YOLO as much as you can. The strong performer knows that more or less she is safe and even if she is not, a strong performer should do well in another organisation.

On the financial independence spectrum, suppose you think you need to spend $40,000 a year and you are really tired of working and wish to take a break. If your portfolio is $100,000, you know that sooner or later, you will need to look for a job. If your portfolio is $5,000,000, you know more or less you don't have to work for a long time.

The greatest anxiety usually occurs when you are in the middle. In some scenarios, you are safe. However, in another scenario, you are not so safe. You are a self-aware average performer at work or that you know you have accumulate a sum of money that most trusted adviser cannot say for certain it will last for a long time.