What is the Supplementary Retirement Scheme? Best SRS account promotions 2019

I've been dreaming about retirement since the day I started working. So the Supplementary Retirement Scheme (SRS), as dry as it sounds, is more interesting to me than an H&M sale.

The SRS is a government scheme that's set up to help Singaporeans prepare for retirement (in tandem with CPF).

But as with all things set up by the government, it may not be suitable for everyone and can be quite restrictive. Here's all you need to know about the scheme and how to sign up.

WHAT IS THE SUPPLEMENTARY RETIREMENT SCHEME?

The Supplementary Retirement Scheme (SRS) is a voluntary savings scheme that is designed to prepare you for retirement.

But wait, don't we already have CPF? Well, CPF is an involuntary savings scheme and is meant to only give you a very basic retirement income, which might not be enough for more elaborate lifestyles. What's more, as many people are draining their CPF accounts to buy homes, there might be some Singaporeans who can't rely on CPF to fund their retirement.

That's where the SRS (Supplementary Retirement Scheme) comes in. In very basic terms, it's an account in which you can stash your retirement savings.