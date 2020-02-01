KNOW THE TRUTH ABOUT VALUE INVESTING

So you are planning to start investing but do not know where to start? Maybe you have heard about a style of investing called value investing and you do not know what does it mean?

Congratulations on taking the first step to take control of your financial future. Value investing might be the key toward your financial freedom. Welcome to Investing 101: What Is Value Investing?

Value investing is a philosophy of investing, first popularised by the mentor of Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham. Many see the stock market as just a huge casino with speculators trading in and out of a stock.

However, value investing is about learning to see the real company behind the stock ticker and understanding the business.

Here are some key concepts of value investing.

THE TICKER IS A BUSINESS

Instead of seeing a stock ticker as just an instrument for us to speculate, we should see it as a company. When we are buying shares of a company, we are buying a part-ownership of a business. This makes us a partner of the company.

This means that we should at least learn about the business we are investing in. For example, when we are investing into China Mobile, we are not just buying a stock ticker, 0941.hk, we are investing in one of China's largest telecommunication companies.

We are taking part in its future growth and earnings as part-owner of the business.

EVERY BUSINESS HAS A VALUE