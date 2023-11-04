What would it take to see cooling measures lifted in Singapore

Its nice to see somebody is easing off their cooling measures. But sadly it’s not us.

This is happening in Hong Kong right now, where the added taxes on properties for foreigners has been halved to 7.5 per cent.

Interestingly, people there call these taxes “spicy measures”, whereas down here we call them cooling measures. Score one for us I think, because if you’re going to freak out your property market, you at least want a synonym for chill, rather than something that implies pain.

Hong Kong is, of course, facing a very different situation from us. China is trying to restore confidence in its property market, and Hong Kong is still recovering from the double whammy of political demonstrations and Covid-19. So in some ways, their bringing back investors is a predictable move.

This has caused some concern over here in Singapore though.

For a long time, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia have been prime spots for foreign real estate investment. Singapore took the lead in recent years, thanks to Hong Kong’s setback; and Chinese property investors are culturally closer to Hong Kong and Singapore.

But let’s consider where we stand now: At 60 per cent ABSD for foreigners, Singapore now has the most punishing stamp duty rates for non-residents.

We’re also likely to see mounting compliance issues, in banks and real estate firms dealing with foreigners (for that, thank the crooks who tried to launder more money than the GDP of a small country through our real estate market).

In light of this, some realtors (and even mortgage bankers) have begun mumbling that we’re “giving away” business to Hong Kong. And it’s certainly plausible that, with a 60 per cent ABSD, we’ll lose a few foreign investors to other regions, Australia included.

But I don’t think it’s as bad as all that.

For starters, Singapore has mostly avoided spats between nations, like US or Australian relations with China – and most people would feel we’re in a magnificently neutral position (barring the occasional coffee shop uncle who turns racist after the fourth beer). We also have a nebulous culture that can sort of connect with both East and West.

We can be kantang enough to sip wine with Americans and Europeans, and at the same time not choke and die from high-spice mala. I really believe that this is our secret sauce to attracting foreign buyers: not simply hard numbers, but a cosmopolitan culture that connects us where the numbers won’t.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how the relaxation of measures in Hong Kong would help their real estate market – and just how much of a difference can that make. More so because measures in Singapore have only gotten stricter, and hardly ever been relaxed (I only remember the SSD getting better).

I wonder what would happen if our ABSD is ever relaxed.

You know what we do have in common with Hong Kong real estate though?

Car park issues. For some time now, you’ve probably heard that car parks in Hong Kong can end up costing more than houses. There’s only that much room for cars (same as in Singapore), and I assume it’s not fun buying a home if the parking spot is going to be 20 minutes away on foot.

In Singapore, we are starting to see issues regarding property and parking spaces too.

Case in point: LTA allowing developers to have fewer car park spaces back in 2019. Condos within CBD areas, or within 400 metres of an MRT station, can shrink their allotment of spaces for cars.

For some projects, this means there’s no visitor parking. And as for families with more than one car, well, here’s something that makes older resale condos attractive again.

(If you look at projects from the ‘90s or beyond, I’m sure you’ll find many with two lots per unit. Space was abundant back then.)

Perhaps if Singapore really wants to enforce a car-lite society, the answer is in real estate. It would work just as effectively as the COE. I think the government should take a bold step, and provide incentives/support for more developers to build condos or HDB blocks with fewer parking spaces. These can come at a much lower price, as there’s less expense in building underground car parks, multi-storey car parks, etc.

So this may follow in the footsteps of places like Hong Kong and Shanghai, where each unit doesn’t come with a car park space, and you have to purchase your car park lot separately.

But would people buy? I am going to assert the answer is yes.

If you could get a unit with an extra room, freehold status, or is in a more central area just by giving up a car, would you? I’m confident an increasing number of Singaporeans might make that trade, given how unaffordable cars have become anyway.

Weekly sales roundup (Oct 16 – Oct 22)

Top 5 most expensive new sales (by project)

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE ONE PEARL BANK $7,100,000 2788 $2,547 99 yrs (2019) THE RESERVE RESIDENCES $4,237,839 1625 $2,607 99 yrs (2021) PINETREE HILL $3,704,580 1464 $2,531 99 yrs (2022) GRAND DUNMAN $3,510,000 1432 $2,452 99 yrs (2022) ONE BERNAM $3,380,000 1421 $2,379 99 yrs (2019)

Top 5 cheapest new sales (by project)

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE THE LAKEGARDEN RESIDENCES $1,259,400 592 $2,127 99 yrs (2023) GRAND DUNMAN $1,364,000 581 $2,347 99 yrs (2022) MYRA $1,395,200 872 $1,600 FH THE MYST $1,473,000 678 $2,172 99 yrs (2023) LENTOR HILLS RESIDENCES $1,613,000 689 $2,341 99 yrs (2022)

Top 5 most expensive resale

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE BISHOPSGATE RESIDENCES $22,000,000 6082 $3,617 FH MARINA BAY RESIDENCES $6,900,000 2368 $2,914 99 yrs (2005) THE SOVEREIGN $5,800,000 2637 $2,199 FH ST THOMAS SUITES $4,930,000 2013 $2,449 FH JADESCAPE $4,550,000 2099 $2,168 99 yrs (2018)

Top 5 cheapest resale

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE PARC ROSEWOOD $640,000 431 $1,486 99 yrs (2011) THE INTERWEAVE $690,000 431 $1,603 FH NOTTINGHILL SUITES $710,000 398 $1,783 FH THE PANORAMA $855,000 452 $1,891 99 yrs (2013) SKY GREEN $875,000 474 $1,847 FH

Top 5 biggest winners

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF RETURNS HOLDING PERIOD MEYA LODGE $1,840,000 1195 $1,540 $1,228,000 18 Years JADESCAPE $4,550,000 2099 $2,168 $1,122,000 3 Years CITYLIGHTS $1,680,000 893 $1,880 $1,096,800 19 Years CASTLE GREEN $2,068,888 1410 $1,467 $1,093,888 13 Years SOUTHAVEN II $2,280,000 1485 $1,535 $1,080,000 28 Years

Top 5 biggest losers

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF RETURNS HOLDING PERIOD MARINA BAY RESIDENCES $6,900,000 2368 $2,914 -$2,390,000 1 Year REFLECTIONS AT KEPPEL BAY $2,650,000 1518 $1,746 -$150,000 4 Years PARK INFINIA AT WEE NAM $3,350,000 1464 $2,288 -$60,000 4 Months MARINE BLUE $1,580,000 689 $2,294 $17,000 5 Years KINGSFORD . HILLVIEW PEAK $1,210,000 915 $1,322 $30,000 7 Years

Transaction breakdown

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.