What you really should watch to invest well in the stock market

The global economy is made up of nearly 7.8 billion people. According to the World Federation of Exchanges, an association for exchanges and clearing houses, there are over 48,000 companies listed in the stock markets around the world.

With so many moving parts, what should we really be watching to invest well in stocks? Two great investors, Ralph Wagner and Warren Buffett, have shown us the way through two fun analogies.

DOG ON A LEASH

From my personal observations, the US fund manager Ralph Wagner isn't very well-known to the public. But he's one of the real investing greats. From 1970 to 2003, Wagner's Acorn Fund produced an annual return of 16.3 per cent, which was significantly better than the S&P 500 index's gain of 12.1 per cent per year over the same period.

But what makes Wagner unique was his wit. A case in point: His 1997 book about his investing adventures is titled A Zebra in Lion Country. According to a Google Books summary, this is the reason for the book's name:

"Investors are like zebras in lion country: They must settle for meager pickings by sticking in the middle of the herd, or seek richer rewards at the outer edge, where hungry lions lurk."

Coming back to the main topic of this article, here's what Wagner once said:

"There's an excitable dog on a very long leash in New York City, darting randomly in every direction. The dog's owner is walking from Columbus Circle, through Central Park, to the Metropolitan Museum. At any one moment, there is no predicting which way the pooch will lurch.

But in the long run, you know he's heading northeast at an average speed of three miles per hour. What is astonishing is that almost all of the dog watchers, big and small, seem to have their eye on the dog, and not the owner."