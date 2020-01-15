What you should do with your investments in an economic slowdown

We've seen economic growth decelerating globally over the past year. Specifically, in 2019, the US economy grew at a much slower pace than it did the previous year, and Singapore narrowly escaped a technical recession.

Fortunately, central banks around the world are keeping a close eye on growth, and have shown readiness to act to manage the weakening economy. For instance, the US Fed went through 3 rate cuts in 2019 alone to help spur growth in the US.

And in Oct 2019, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) lowered slightly the slope of the Singapore Dollar's policy band to avoid the technical recession.

With growth slowing globally, investors have been asking us what they should do with their investments in this environment, and many ask if they should even start cashing out their investments "to be safe".

These are the wrong questions to ask. Instead of asking what to do with their investments, and if they should divest into cash, they really should be asking, "Have I prepared my investments (and myself) properly for a changing economy?" Here's why:

YOU CAN'T TIME THE ECONOMY

Some investors cash out their investments because they think they can time the economy and buy at the bottom. But just as you can't time the market, you also can't time the economy. The direction of an economy hinges on a multitude of factors that are hard for individual investors to predict.

So, the success rate of any decisions about your currently invested assets is similar to trying to time the market.

And a weakening economy doesn't necessarily mean a weakening stock market, either. The economy, which is driven by factors such as growth and inflation, and the markets may not always be correlated.