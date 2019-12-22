What your lifestyle says about your financial future

Good financial habits are easy to cultivate provided you start early. Here are some pointers that can help you reflect on your lifestyle and gauge its impact on your financial life.

While there are obvious factors to determining your financial future, it's often the subtle things that sculpt our ways with money; the things that we sometimes don't even consider to be things.

Yes, if you wish to have a clear road map of your financial journey ahead, make sure you know what to do, but also expand your awareness of what you're doing as well.

Wonder what those commonly-overlooked factors could be? Let's start!

FACTOR 1 - ENTERTAINMENT

Each of us is entitled to living life on our own terms as long as it doesn't cause harm to anyone else. However, the world runs on money, and hence, your finances are directly impacted by the choices you make.

While the more obvious factors such as investments and other things are commonly talked about, not many take time to analyse how money is flowing towards your entertainment expenses.

For instance, let's say you love to party and make sure to make every weekend count by painting the town red. While there's nothing wrong in that, it can be really hard to shelf up some money for a rainy day because going out has become an expensive affair in most cities.

Developing a sense of awareness about how your money is being spent can be a big plus, especially if you start young. We're not saying you need to account for every cookie you eat; just try and be aware that the cookie costs you something.