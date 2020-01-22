When a bond reaps more than 15% returns

PHOTO: Pixabay
Kyith Ng
Investment Moats

Oxford University is planning to increase the size of their 100-year bond issuance.

The Financial Times reported that the university successfully raised GBP750 million (S$1.23 billion) in 2017. This was a period where rates are low and they were able to issue at an interest rate of 2.54 per cent.

This issuance may be priced close to 2.65 per cent and is unsecured. This means that in the case of default, the borrowers will have no recourse over Oxford University's assets.

There are some institutions that are in a unique situation. They can be likened to our Keppel or ST Telemedia. While they may not be a government organisation, their strategic importance gives investors the impression that in case anything, someone would bail them out.

Oxford University happens to be in such a position.

What captured my attention was a crazy price chart of an Austrian EUR3.5 billion (S$5.23 billion) 100-year bond issue. This Austrian bond was issued at a yield closer to 2.3 per cent a year. This is a pretty low rate already. 

The bond trades closer to a prevailing yield of 1.1 per cent. Yields and prices have an inverse relationship, the lower the yield, the higher the price. The price chart is so beautiful.

For those who think 2.3 per cent is overvalued and madness, they probably missed out on a 60 per cent gain in capital value (I take it the bond was issued at par of 100)

Different bonds are sensitive to the movement of the market interest rate. A rough way to measure how much they would move will be their maturity period.

A bond with 5-year duration will swing around 5 per cent if interest rate swings 1 per cent. A 10-year will swing around 10 per cent. The relationship is not always equal. As the maturity increases the relationship should be more concave, meaning a 20-year bond will swing around 20 per cent but likely less (15-20 per cent range).

So a 100-year bond will have…… some crazy swing. This may make a great trading instrument without leverage lol.

I do wonder in what right mind would I invest in a 98-year bond at a 1.1 per cent yield. It will take like near a century for my family to earn back the money!

This article was first published in Investment Moats All content is displayed for general information purposes only and does not constitute professional financial advice.

More about
Money investments Bond/Debt Market

TRENDING

Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
Maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
Tin Pei Ling’s CNY mood dampened by racy photoshopped image of her spreading around
Tin Pei Ling’s CNY mood dampened by racy photoshopped image of her spreading around
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
Wuhan virus: MOH sets up multi-ministry taskforce, advises against non-essential trips to Wuhan
Wuhan virus: MOH sets up multi-ministry taskforce, advises against non-essential trips to Wuhan
Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Peranakan 'cai png' eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
TikTok trend sees men dipping their balls in soya sauce to find out if they can taste it
TikTok trend sees men dipping their balls in soya sauce to find out if they can taste it
15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
Yikes! Carrie Wong was pushed off a cliff for filming
Yikes! Carrie Wong was pushed off a cliff for filming
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB today
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
R&amp;B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions &amp; other deals this week
R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like

SERVICES