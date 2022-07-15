When a couple or family buys a stack of condo apartments in 1 go

How does it usually feel when an individual buyer or family swoops into a show flat and decides to buy a stack of condo apartments in one go? Would it feel like a TOTO-striking moment for whoever’s closing the deal? Nerve-racking because of the quantum and insane money involved?

Possibly a bit of both.

“Imma go buy a few apartments now…”

Over the past few years, there have been several such “moments” which saw a super-wealthy buyer (or a family) purchasing multiple apartments within the same development. These purchases are usually a stack of apartments on the same floor or several levels together.

EDEN at 2 Draycott Park captured our imagination last year, not just for its bespoke design, but when Taiwan’s Tsai family (of Want Want biscuit fame) bulk-bought all 20 apartments (yep, the entire condo) for $293m.

PHOTO: 99.co

For foreigners, buying multiple properties at once also means paying a hefty Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) – 30 per cent on each property based on Dec 2021’s cooling measures. This is above and beyond the Buyer’s Stamp Duty (BSD).

While most multi-property purchases by a single buyer are often private, we do have a list based on news from the past: