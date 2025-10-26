When 'fringe' homes cross $2,000 psf, has Singapore's idea of 'prime' changed for good?

You know a big change is coming, when longstanding classifications and definitions come to a close.

For example, back in 2024, when HDB decided to abandon the "mature" versus "non-mature" classification for flats. A move that makes sense because for years now, "developed" has been a concept that's much more localised; something you'd understand if you live right next to a mall and an MRT station, but your neighbourhood keeps getting called "ulu."

So the change in the classification system reflected changes on the ground; and as we enter 2025, I feel the same thing might be happening to another old concept: regions. By this, I mean the Core Central Region (CCR), Rest of Central Region (RCR), and Outside of Central Region (OCR).

Now I'm not so bold as to assert these mean nothing — for now, they definitely carry weight. But there are some creeping changes that hint that, at some point in the future, the notion of OCR, RCR, and CCR may be as obsolete as "mature versus non-mature."

Observable behaviour is a good place to start. I know this is anecdotal, but it's hard to ignore: ask around and see how many Singaporeans still "go to town" (by which I mean an area like Orchard) for their weekend retail therapy, or just to hang out. I suspect that, more often these days, you hear names like Tampines Mall, Waterway Point, NEX, etc., rather than ION Orchard or Ngee Ann City.

I've met Singaporeans who haven't "gone to town" for so long, their eyes glaze over when I mention Orchard Central or Wheelock; and they need to think really hard to remember what would make them travel all the way there.

These days, most people have everything they need within a short bus ride or walk from their front door. Whether it's groceries, restaurants, clinics, or entertainment, chances are it's a few blocks from you, or about two to three stops by bus. Maybe back in the '90s or before, the nearby amenities were just minimarts and hair salons. But today? I'm willing to bet a huge number of you reading this, right now, could get to a Din Tai Fung, Starbucks, Lululemon, Uniqlo, etc., in 15 minutes or under.

And this is not even the end-point of our decentralisation: it's still a work in progress, so it will be more pronounced in future. When you consider all the separate hubs and nodes, is the OCR really "fringe" anymore?

Then there's the way prices have changed

Earlier this year, the median PSF for OCR condos clocked in at $2,554 psf. This was a mere sliver away from the RCR, which registered S$2,386 psf (you can find a little more detail on that here.) CCR condos, meanwhile, are at around $2,800 to $3,300 psf — this happens to be below the 2024 CCR average of $3,305 psf.

Meanwhile, in the OCR, we see condos like Springleaf Residence reach around $2,064 psf, while Canberra Crescent Residences went for around $1,974 psf. Now, of course, I'm aware that the actual total price (the quantum) is lower as the units are built to be affordable; but it doesn't change the fact that these are numbers we'd never have associated with the "most affordable" region in the previous decade.

More to the point, we're seeing CCR prices flattening, while RCR and especially OCR prices rise. Now, combine that with the reality on the ground: residents in most parts of the OCR no longer have significantly worse amenities compared to those in the RCR or CCR. In fact, some parts of the CCR are even arguably worse off, like Marina Bay with its lack of school access.

This shift is further supported by an ageing population.

Older residents are less inclined to travel far for errands, meals, or entertainment. I'm not even 50, and already I dread the thought of taking the train all the way to Bugis for late-night hot pot. And more to the point, why would I when there's probably a Haidilao closer to me.

*Note: I just Googled it and yes, there's one two bus stops away. I'm in a very new neighbourhood, and I could still predict that even before I had to Google it.

And to their credit, URA's push to decentralise anticipated this very trend. The convenience of having a clinic, supermarket, and food court nearby isn't just a lifestyle perk — someone in charge knew it would be a necessity for an ageing society.

It's just a happy coincidence that it would also make access to amenities more equal; and in that process, gradually erode the price difference by region.

So where do we go from here? I think we'll have a new way to define things — but in future, we'll probably be assessing and pricing convenience by how far things are from their given neighbourhood hub; and less so by which general district or region they're in.

It's worth thinking about, if you end up weighing your choices between an RCR or CCR condo, or an OCR and RCR condo. That technical distinction may matter less a long time from now, at the point of resale — so maybe focus on ground-level things like which one is a shorter walk to the nearest mall.

Weekly sales roundup (Oct 6 – 12)

Top 5 most expensive new sales (by project)

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE 21 ANDERSON $22,700,000 4489 $5,057 FH SKYWATERS RESIDENCES $11,687,000 1798 $6,501 99 years UPPERHOUSE AT ORCHARD BOULEVARD $7,209,000 2056 $3,506 99 yrs (2024) THE AVENIR $7,155,000 2056 $3,480 FH SKYE AT HOLLAND $5,840,000 1765 $3,308 99 years

Top 5 cheapest new sales (by project)

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE SPRINGLEAF RESIDENCE $1,202,000 527 $2,279 99 yrs (2024) HILL HOUSE $1,298,000 431 $3,015 999 yrs (1841) RIVER GREEN $1,474,000 452 $3,260 99 yrs (2024) UPPERHOUSE AT ORCHARD BOULEVARD $1,509,000 474 $3,186 99 yrs (2024) SKYE AT HOLLAND $1,510,000 581 $2,598 99 years

Top 5 most expensive resale

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE NASSIM LODGE $14,500,000 4176 $3,472 FH CLIVEDEN AT GRANGE $9,000,000 2842 $3,167 FH REGENCY PARK $8,450,000 3649 $2,316 FH SOUTH BEACH RESIDENCES $7,500,000 2121 $3,537 99 yrs (2007) EDEN RESIDENCES CAPITOL $7,441,000 2304 $3,230 99 yrs (2011)

Top 5 cheapest resale

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE SUITES @ SIMS $653,000 344 $1,896 FH THE INFLORA $680,000 484 $1,404 99 yrs (2012) PARC ELEGANCE $686,000 398 $1,722 FH CARDIFF RESIDENCE $725,000 431 $1,684 99 yrs (2011) THE ALPS RESIDENCES $728,000 506 $1,439 99 yrs (2015)

Top 5 biggest winners

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF RETURNS HOLDING PERIOD DAKOTA RESIDENCES $4,150,000 1894 $2,191 $2,146,600 17 Years SOUTHBANK $2,700,000 1313 $2,056 $1,919,920 19 Years AALTO $5,150,000 1959 $2,629 $1,819,700 15 Years THE SPRINGBLOOM $2,800,000 1647 $1,700 $1,740,000 18 Years REGENCY PARK $8,450,000 3649 $2,316 $1,650,000 3 Years

Top 5 biggest losers

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF RETURNS HOLDING PERIOD CLIVEDEN AT GRANGE $9,000,000 2842 $3,167 -$1,380,000 18 Years THE SCOTTS TOWER $1,200,000 657 $1,828 -$1,317,000 13 Years THE BERTH BY THE COVE $2,015,000 1453 $1,387 -$789,290 15 Years HALLMARK RESIDENCES $4,860,000 2960 $1,642 -$450,000 11 Years THE COAST AT SENTOSA COVE $3,068,000 2024 $1,516 -$369,280 19 Years

Top 5 biggest winners (ROI per cent)

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF ROI (per cent) HOLDING PERIOD SOUTHBANK $2,700,000 1313 $2,056 246per cent 19 Years BALESTIER POINT $1,900,000 1636 $1,161 245per cent 21 Years THE TROPICA $2,200,000 1507 $1,460 198per cent 27 Years ICON $1,180,000 700 $1,687 170per cent 22 Years THE TROPICA $1,620,000 1238 $1,309 170per cent 18 Years

Top 5 biggest losers (ROI per cent)

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF ROI (per cent) HOLDING PERIOD THE SCOTTS TOWER $1,200,000 657 $1,828 -52per cent 13 Years THE BERTH BY THE COVE $2,015,000 1453 $1,387 -28per cent 15 Years CLIVEDEN AT GRANGE $9,000,000 2842 $3,167 -13per cent 18 Years THE COAST AT SENTOSA COVE $3,068,000 2024 $1,516 -11per cent 19 Years THE SAIL @ MARINA BAY $1,068,000 657 $1,627 -10per cent 15 Years

Transaction breakdown

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.