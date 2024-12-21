Where to find the biggest and most affordable 3-bedroom condos in 2024 (from $1.4m)

If you're willing to look further out, you may be surprised at how affordable the price can still be for a resale condo even in 2024. This is helpful when HDB upgraders find themselves priced out of even fringe region new launches.

The following projects peak at $1.69 million, with the other options all being cheaper. Consider these if you want a smaller mortgage, or just the more spacious unit that you can possibly afford:

Biggest and cheapest resale three-bedders

Condo Price Size (Sq Ft) $PSF Transacted Area ELIAS GREEN $1,410,000 1550 $910 Apr 8 2024 Pasir Ris MELVILLE PARK $1,415,000 1561 $907 Sept 26 2024 Tampines SHERWOOD TOWER $1,435,000 1518 $945 Aug 2 2024 Bukit Timah ELIAS GREEN $1,470,000 1518 $969 Jun 14 2024 Pasir Ris BRADDELL VIEW $1,480,000 1561 $948 Mar 8 2024 Toa Payoh WOODGROVE CONDOMINIUM $1,520,000 1518 $1,001 Mar 28 2024 Woodlands SHERWOOD TOWER $1,550,000 1539 $1,007 Jul 8 2024 Bukit Timah BRADDELL VIEW $1,550,000 1615 $960 May 9 2024 Toa Payoh BRADDELL VIEW $1,590,000 1582 $1,005 Feb 15 2024 Toa Payoh EASTWOOD CENTRE $1,600,000 1507 $1,062 Nov 14 2024 Bedok WOODGROVE CONDOMINIUM $1,650,000 1615 $1,022 Sept 12 2024 Woodlands PINE GROVE $1,660,000 1701 $976 Nov 4 2024 Bukit Timah PINE GROVE $1,680,000 1690 $994 Nov 11 2024 Bukit Timah

1. Elias Green

Elias Green is a leasehold, 419-unit development completed in 1994. It is on the boundary between Tampines North and Pasir Ris.

On the one hand, Elias Green has a lower-density area in the direction of Elias Terrace. On the other hand, the effect is somewhat spoiled by the proximity of the TPE on the other side. So while we'd still say it's a relatively private area, buyers will probably be less sanguine about the TPE facing.

This condo is not the nearest to an MRT station; but there is a direct bus to Pasir Ris MRT (EWL, CRL) and the accompanying White Sands Mall. The new Pasir Ris Mall is up too (as part of Pasir Ris 8). We'd also note the direct bus to Downtown East, which is a major recreational hub with its multiple malls, eateries, and Singapore's largest water park.

Elias Mall is also relatively close, providing day-to-day amenities like a Sheng Siong. Overall, it's more convenient than it appears at first glance, even though we wouldn’t call the location exceptional.

What does stand out is the price. This is one of the few resale condos still in the $900+ sq. ft. range, where even 1,551 sq. ft. units can still transact at $1.41 million. Prices have been on a steady uptrend over the years:

There's a record of 206 profitable to 56 unprofitable transactions; but we note the unprofitable ones tend to coincide with the 2009 financial crisis, and the 2017 market trough. Being from 1994, it's not surprising this project has seen ups and downs over the decades.

We'd say the main concerns would be the highway facing and age, and this is definitely more for owner-occupancy than investment.

Floor Plan

2. Melville Park

This is a leasehold, 1,232-unit mega-development, dating back to 1996. This condo has been around for a while and is known to be one of the more affordable rental options in District 18. But if you don't mind being out-of-the-way, it could work for owner-occupancy.

Let's jump straight into the teeth of the problem: the lower price is due to inaccessibility issues. The nearest MRT station, Upper Changi on the Downtown line is a little far, so you will be relying on buses or cars a lot. Nearby amenities mostly come from the area around Eastpoint Mall — a bit far to comfortably walk, but there is a direct bus. Eastpoint Mall is also next to Simei MRT station (EWL).

For more 'heavy duty' retail, Tampines Central comes to the rescue here. You can either take a direct bus to Tampines MRT (EWL) or head there via the Simei MRT station – this is a large cluster of malls, eateries, and Grade A office space. But make no mistake, we are talking about having to venture outside your neighbourhood for more serious amenities.

Melville Park has a so-so record of 165 profitable transactions, to 26 unprofitable ones (in the last 5 years).

There are 1,560 sq ft units here that still transact at $1.415 million; and quite notably, in November 2024, a 958 sq ft unit here transacted for just $845,000. What buyers have to contend with is the very high unit count (not much privacy), and lack of serious "across-the-road" amenities.

Floor Plan

3. Sherwood Tower (Bukit Timah Plaza)

This project is widely referred to by its commercial component, Bukit Timah Plaza. It's a leasehold, 268-unit (residential) project, dating back to 1980, hence the lower price tag.

This project is the local neighbourhood amenity, with its commercial tenants including an NTUC FairPrice. Alternatively, head to Beauty World Plaza from here, where you'll also find Beauty World MRT station (DTL). Mind you, it is a bit of a long walk.

The mixed-use KAP Residences is also nearby, and it has fixed its previous tenancy issues; KAP Mall is now a much better amenity, which also provides a cinema. There are also further upgrades to the area in the future from commercial spaces at The Linq@Beauty World as well as The Reserve Residences, once that is completed.

This may be one of the most affordable ways to live in Bukit Timah, with 1,517 sq ft units transacting as low as $1.435 million. But this is due in part to age, and partly because many buyers may not associate living above a mall with Bukit Timah's traditional low-density, high-greenery appeal.

Nonetheless, appreciation is still apparent despite the age, and there are 198 profitable transactions to 45 unprofitable ones (the unprofitable ones mainly date back to the early '00s):

Floor Plan

4. Braddell View

Braddell View is a mixed-tenure, 918-unit project that was built in 1978. Note that at the time, it was possible for mixed leases to exist within the same project, so you'll need to check the details of specific units (although it isn't much as it is just between 99 and 103-year leases).

Braddell View is known for being one of the closer projects to Raffles Institution. It's also within walking distance of Braddell MRT station (NSL). This is just one stop from Bishan, so residents have good access to Junction 8 Mall.

One stop in the other direction is Toa Payoh Hub/HDB Hub. This is a large cluster of retail stores, eateries, supermarkets, etc. Coupled with the direct train line to Orchard, this puts Braddell View in a convenient location.

There's also good proximity to MacRitchie Reservoir Park, so while it's a fairly busy area, it's not entirely short on greenery. Look out for the proximity to Mount Alvernia Hospital though; we don't think it's a major disamenity, but buyers who have taboos may not like it.

Braddell View's ability to appreciate has tapered off a bit, due to its age.

Still, it has seen 68 profitable transactions and no losses; and a quantum of below $1.5 million is hard to find in such a strong location. The lease decay means it is going to be for older buyers though, and we would be wary of potential en-bloc efforts if you intend to stay to the end.

5. Woodgrove Condominium

Woodgrove is a small (248-units) leasehold condo, built in 1999. This project is a low-rise assortment of blocks.

There's no dancing around the fact that Woodgrove is on the ulu side. It's close to Mandai, and Woodlands MRT station isn't within close walking distance. If you have private transport though, Causeway Point is just a short drive.

In the more immediate surroundings, what you have are mostly heartland amenities: a nearby HDB enclave has the usual coffee shops and convenience stores. Even so, we wouldn't call the surrounding amenities exceptional.

This condo caters to those who like quiet environments, and favour large spaces with low unit counts.

Being a small condo, the lower transaction volume makes resale prospects volatile; and Woodgrove has seen 224 profitable transactions, to 84 unprofitable ones. But note that most of the losing transactions were from the 2008/9 Global Financial Crisis era.

Woodgrove condo has 1,518 sq. ft. units that transact at around $1.5 million. One transaction in October 2024 was for a 1,195 sq. ft. unit that sold for just $1.2 million.