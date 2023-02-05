Where to find the cheapest 4-room resale HDB flats in 2023

By popular demand, we’re updating this list from the previous one we did in 2022. We get why everyone is asking – the supply of HDB flats reaching MOP in 2023 is going to fall by half that of 2022.

Nevertheless, with high interest rates, it seems to be imperative to be prudent in 2023, the following will provide some quick leads on where to start looking for the cheapest 4-room HDB flats:

A note on the resale situation for 2023

Around 31,325 HDB flats reached their MOP in the year 2022. As of 2023 however, it’s estimated that only around 15,748 units will reach MOP. This means a smaller potential number of resale flats entering the market; and coupled with the still strong demand, resale flat prices could maintain their momentum, even despite the September 2022 cooling measures.

Real estate firm PropNex is predicting a six to eight per cent uptick in resale flat prices for the year. That’s less than the nine to 10 per cent they predicted for last year, but it’s hardly any consolation to buyers who already feel priced out.

While HDB has ramped up BTO production, we’re sorry to say relief from that is likely to come only a few years down the road; and those who want a home this year may need to settle on smaller units or less mature towns.

That being said, the last quarter of 2022 showed the slowest price increase of the year for resale HDB flats so far at 2.3 per cent. Also, for 2022, resale prices rose by 10.4 per cent, which is slower than the 12.7 per cent increase registered in 2021. Plus, transaction volume is down 12.6 per cent too.

Cheapest 4-room flats in mature towns

4 Room 2022-H1 4 Room 2022-H2 Change Mature Estates Average ($) Average Age Vol. Average ($) Average Age Vol. Change In price ANG MO KIO $569,055 32 128 $621,240 29 177 +9.2 per cent BEDOK $500,148 34 200 $515,035 35 262 +3.0 per cent BISHAN $624,358 33 97 $655,096 33 110 +4.9 per cent BUKIT MERAH $710,167 23 172 $722,124 25 186 +1.7 per cent BUKIT TIMAH $686,489 39 10 $639,376 44 18 -6.9 per cent CENTRAL AREA $843,423 24 35 $858,466 28 51 +1.8 per cent CLEMENTI $670,536 23 103 $647,374 29 123 -3.5 per cent GEYLANG $584,376 32 111 $608,209 31 129 +4.1 per cent KALLANG/WHAMPOA $739,443 18 194 $754,664 18 236 +2.1 per cent MARINE PARADE $508,510 47 19 $554,071 48 25 +9.0 per cent PASIR RIS $512,189 26 137 $532,841 27 173 +4.0 per cent QUEENSTOWN $773,827 17 116 $826,167 15 182 +6.8 per cent SERANGOON $534,212 36 83 $555,621 36 116 +4.0 per cent TAMPINES $517,239 30 275 $547,839 30 383 +5.9 per cent TOA PAYOH $640,770 28 99 $736,826 23 181 +15.0 per cent

Cheapest Development Lowest Average Highest Costa Ris $565,000 $616,599 $659,000 Tampines GreenWood $568,000 $606,857 $650,000 Tampines Greenlace $580,000 $642,731 $680,000 Tampines Greenforest $600,000 $639,208 $670,000 Tampines GreenLeaf $640,000 $671,599 $711,700 Tampines GreenTerrace $648,000 $681,296 $700,888 Ping Yi Greens $610,000 $688,817 $729,000 Tenteram Peak $690,000 $748,222 $795,000 Joo Seng Green $730,000 $766,143 $795,000

The top three cheapest towns appear to be clustered in the east; so good news if you want to stay in that area:

1. Bedok

Bedok continues to have the lowest average cost for 4-room flats, from $500,148 in 1H 2022, to $515,035 at present.

Bedok is one of the oldest HDB estates in Singapore, and the amenities reflect that. From Bedok Reservoir, to the hotspot around Bedok MRT, this estate continues to be associated with East-side living; and those who couldn’t get Tampines-area flats may consider this the next-best alternative.

This is also one of the more accessible estates, now with five train stations!

Tanah Merah

Bedok

Kaki Bukit

Bedok North

Bedok Reservoir

So we can conclude Bedok’s lower prices don’t reflect on a lack of convenience or accessibility. Rather, we feel it’s due to the area being on the subdued side. Bedok isn’t a regional centre like Tampines, nor does it have the same lifestyle appeal as its Katong neighbours.

Coupled with a lack of big upcoming projects (we haven’t heard a peep out of URA for this area), the town may have fallen off the radar – but that could represent an opportunity for buyers.

2. Pasir Ris

Pasir Ris has actually seen decent price increases from last year. The average 4-room flat here is now $532,841, up from $512,189 in 2022; around a four per cent uptick.

Nonetheless, despite being one of Singapore’s best known family estates (big recreational parks like Downtown East are located here), prices are still tolerable. We chalk this up to the fact that, in the end, Pasir Ris is still quite a fringe location far from the CBD. It’s as far east on the East West Line as you can get, at 14 stops from Raffles Place.

We do think interest will pick up, as the development of Changi Business Park and the new airport terminal kick in; these nearby facilities could make Pasir Ris appealing to those who’d consider renting out their flat.

3. Tampines

Tampines is only pricier than Pasir Ris by a hair. The 4-room flats average $547,839, up from $517,239 last year. This is, nonetheless, a 5.9 per cent price increase.

Tampines is increasingly well connected, with the addition of Tampines West and Tampines East MRT stations. This is gradually adding more appeal to the area, but for now, an old complaint persists:

There’s too little outside Tampines hub. Sure, Tampines does have a lot of greenery and parks; but this town is meant to be the CBD of the East. Visit for a bit, and you’ll notice all the attention seems centered around the Tampines MRT station, Tampines Hub, and the cluster of Tampines One, Century Square, and Tampines Mall.

Head out toward the direction of IKEA (Tampines Avenue 10), or the recent HDB clusters (the Tampines “Green” area, Tampines GreenLeaf, Greenlace, GreenWood, etc. ), and you’ll find the town is surprisingly subdued for a regional centre. We do feel the lower price average is due to these less built-up parts of Tampines, which may come into greater prominence over the next few years.

Cheapest 4-room flats in non-mature areas

4 Room 2022-H1 4 Room 2022-H2 Change Non-Mature Estates Average ($) Average Age Vol. Average ($) Average Age Vol. Change In price BUKIT BATOK $508,035 27 132 $534,792 25 230 +5.3 per cent BUKIT PANJANG $469,747 22 210 $489,967 22 252 +4.3 per cent CHOA CHU KANG $477,782 17 295 $494,391 18 376 +3.5 per cent HOUGANG $512,250 24 296 $528,448 25 342 +3.2 per cent JURONG EAST $474,054 29 51 $478,822 29 87 +1.0 per cent JURONG WEST $473,677 24 226 $485,345 24 368 +2.5 per cent PUNGGOL $530,934 10 438 $565,263 10 610 +6.5 per cent SEMBAWANG $485,538 15 128 $516,122 13 230 +6.3 per cent SENGKANG $512,496 12 481 $540,686 12 653 +5.5 per cent WOODLANDS $449,704 24 298 $484,668 19 537 +7.8 per cent YISHUN $457,768 24 360 $474,614 25 582 +3.7 per cent

Cheapest Development Lowest Average Highest Floral Spring $450,000 $485,600 $510,000 Woodlands Meadow $450,000 $487,376 $520,000 Woodlands Dew $410,000 $487,636 $524,000 Limbang Green $470,888 $490,592 $505,888 Orchid Spring @ Yishun $460,000 $491,407 $523,000 Dew Spring $465,000 $491,472 $536,888 Segar Grove $465,000 $495,400 $515,000 Segar Palmview $435,000 $499,091 $550,000 Segar Meadows $480,000 $506,250 $530,000

There isn’t too much change from 1H 2022; but we do think some buyers will be surprised to see so many estates still under $500,000. The three cheapest are:

1. Yishun

Yishun has some of the most affordable 4-room units in the market today, averaging just $474,614. This is up around 3.7 per cent since 1H 2022, when prices averaged $457,768.

Yishun has had a reputation as being a meme town, what with being featured in a Stranger Things trailer. But put aside the odd news clip, and Yishun is actually quite underrated.

In fact, Yishun is sometimes referred to as “non-mature in name only” – and some might feel the town is on par with the likes of Bedok or Pasir Ris above. Yishun, Khatib, and Springleaf MRT stations all service the neighbourhood, but the issue is still the MRT stations can still be quite a far walk for a fair few HDB estates in Yishun.

Perhaps the most distinguishing trait of Yishun is that it’s good for the elderly. About a tenth of the town’s population is 65 or older, and it was one of the first Dementia Friendly towns (many resident volunteers are trained to help dementia patients).

2. Woodlands

Don’t be fooled by its low price point – Woodlands is the fastest appreciating non-mature town, with the average 4-bedder now at $484,668. This is up 7.8 per cent from 1H 2022.

Our stance on Woodlands is the same as it was last year. Woodlands North Coast will dramatically transform this town, into the regional centre of the North. The introduction of new waterfront housing, along with the coming of tech companies and universities will be as huge a change as we saw in Jurong East. When you consider this, it’s easy to understand why prices are rising so fast.

The idea of “cheap” Woodlands, as reflected in the prices for now, is not likely to last for long.

3. Jurong West

Similar to last year, Jurong West continues to be the more affordable alternative to its ritzy Jurong East counterpart. Prices are at $485,345, up 2.5 per cent from $473,677 in 1H 2022.

That said, do note that prices in Jurong West actually grew faster than Jurong East, where the appreciation was just one per cent. Perhaps prices at Jurong East have less room to climb, given the area is already a retail and commercial hub.

Jurong West is seeing a facelift of its own, with the Chinese and Japanese Gardens undergoing renovation. Jurong West continues to be a good way to live in Jurong, at better prices than you’d find in Jurong East.

We also feel that, with the return of foreign workers, there might be a pick-up in interest for the area; Jurong West has several industrial parks, which provide a stream of prospective tenants for some landlords.

It’s a tough time for new home buyers who need a resale flat – but hang in there, as the surge of new BTO flats could soak up some demand (and the 15-month wait-out for right sizers might favour you too). In the meantime, you can follow us on Stacked for more updates on the situation.

