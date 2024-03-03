Where to find the cheapest 5-room resale HDB flats in 2024 (from $418k)

Resale flat prices may be seeing slower growth, but they're still past any price level prior to Covid; and from the look of things, the $500,000 resale 5-room flat may be a thing of the past.
Or is it? As it turns out, it's still barely possible from what we've seen in 2023, depending on which districts you look in. For those of you who are on a budget, but absolutely must get a resale 5-room, here are some towns you might want to look into:
First, a look at 5-room flat price movements over 2023
Non-mature estate price movement
|Non Mature
|2023-H1
|2023-H2
|Town
|Average Price
|Average Age
|Vol
|Average Price
|Average Age
|Vol
|Change in price
|BUKIT BATOK
|$763,769
|11
|109
|$760,953
|13
|153
|-0.4per cent
|BUKIT PANJANG
|$629,501
|24
|85
|$633,953
|25
|116
|0.7per cent
|CHOA CHU KANG
|$589,032
|22
|166
|$595,355
|22
|200
|1.1per cent
|HOUGANG
|$679,737
|24
|119
|$687,979
|26
|168
|1.2per cent
|JURONG EAST
|$645,533
|35
|39
|$634,492
|36
|66
|-1.7per cent
|JURONG WEST
|$597,885
|24
|181
|$591,198
|24
|269
|-1.1per cent
|PUNGGOL
|$673,538
|13
|246
|$686,427
|13
|360
|1.9per cent
|SEMBAWANG
|$603,984
|18
|110
|$610,027
|18
|145
|1.0per cent
|SENGKANG
|$633,313
|17
|287
|$641,910
|18
|347
|1.4per cent
|WOODLANDS
|$592,628
|22
|275
|$598,553
|24
|312
|1.0per cent
|YISHUN
|$638,276
|20
|149
|$653,321
|21
|170
|2.4per cent
Mature estate price movement
|Mature
|2023-H1
|2023-H2
|Town
|Average Price
|Average Age
|Vol
|Average Price
|Average of age
|Vol
|Change in price
|ANG MO KIO
|$785,782
|34
|49
|$820,949
|31
|75
|4.5per cent
|BEDOK
|$701,765
|34
|79
|$707,850
|36
|139
|0.9per cent
|BISHAN
|$899,107
|34
|42
|$924,457
|33
|61
|2.8per cent
|BUKIT MERAH
|$876,619
|29
|71
|$977,400
|29
|97
|11.5per cent
|BUKIT TIMAH
|$991,944
|35
|2
|$1,064,444
|37
|9
|7.3per cent
|CENTRAL AREA
|$1,230,625
|18
|8
|$1,212,861
|22
|8
|-1.4per cent
|CLEMENTI
|$840,802
|33
|33
|$915,258
|26
|34
|8.9per cent
|GEYLANG
|$790,107
|38
|25
|$793,978
|38
|44
|0.5per cent
|KALLANG/WHAMPOA
|$846,699
|32
|46
|$904,133
|29
|62
|6.8per cent
|MARINE PARADE
|$864,924
|49
|16
|$891,093
|48
|20
|3.0per cent
|PASIR RIS
|$652,452
|30
|98
|$672,427
|29
|99
|3.1per cent
|QUEENSTOWN
|$993,103
|28
|26
|$951,308
|35
|26
|-4.2per cent
|SERANGOON
|$670,536
|32
|27
|$740,991
|33
|39
|10.5per cent
|TAMPINES
|$696,811
|28
|191
|$696,460
|31
|234
|-0.1per cent
|TOA PAYOH
|$907,131
|30
|55
|$912,249
|29
|59
|0.6per cent
Generally, there's not much change since last year; the stand-outs being Bukit Merah and Serangoon. The big price jump in Bukit Merah was due to a record-breaking $1.45 million transaction, while earlier last year we had pointed out the noticeable pick-up in Serangoon resale prices.
Broadly speaking, however, prices in many HDB towns have lost some momentum, which provides a glimmer of hope for buyers. We'd also note that HDB ramped up production over 2022/23, and as those new flats hit their MOP and join the resale market, we don't see a probability of the same meteoric price rise in previous years.
Now, on to where we found the cheapest flats
Age is a factor here, and if we just went by the absolute lowest quantum, we'd end up with just the very oldest flats. This may not work for everyone (e.g., if the least doesn't last till the youngest borrower reaches 95 years old, there will be restrictions on CPF usage). So we've broken these up by age instead.
In addition, we know HDB doesn't use mature and non-mature categorisations anymore; but we've continued using these, as most Singaporeans still evaluate the neighbourhood along the same lines.
Let's start with non-mature HDB towns
Non-mature flats under 10 years of age
|Town
|Address
|Floor Range
|Size
|Lease Start
|Price
|CHOA CHU KANG
|485A CHOA CHU KANG AVE 5
|04 TO 06
|113
|2016
|$570,000
|WOODLANDS
|787D WOODLANDS CRES
|04 TO 06
|112
|2015
|$570,000
|YISHUN
|335C YISHUN ST 31
|04 TO 06
|112
|2015
|$575,000
|WOODLANDS
|519 WOODLANDS CRES
|04 TO 06
|112
|2015
|$575,000
|WOODLANDS
|511 WOODLANDS CRES
|04 TO 06
|112
|2015
|$580,000
|CHOA CHU KANG
|810A CHOA CHU KANG AVE 5
|04 TO 06
|113
|2016
|$580,000
|YISHUN
|428B YISHUN AVE 1
|04 TO 06
|112
|2015
|$580,000
|WOODLANDS
|777 WOODLANDS CRES
|07 TO 09
|112
|2015
|$583,000
|CHOA CHU KANG
|490D CHOA CHU KANG AVE 5
|04 TO 06
|113
|2016
|$590,000
|YISHUN
|770 YISHUN AVE 11
|04 TO 06
|112
|2015
|$590,000
|CHOA CHU KANG
|488D CHOA CHU KANG AVE 5
|07 TO 09
|113
|2016
|$590,000
|CHOA CHU KANG
|810B CHOA CHU KANG AVE 5
|04 TO 06
|113
|2016
|$595,000
|CHOA CHU KANG
|817B KEAT HONG CL
|04 TO 06
|113
|2018
|$598,000
Non-mature flats between 11 – 20 years old
|Town
|Address
|Floor Range
|Size
|Lease Start
|Price
|SENGKANG
|440B FERNVALE LANE
|07 TO 09
|111
|2004
|$515,000
|WOODLANDS
|638 WOODLANDS DR 75
|04 TO 06
|110
|2004
|$520,000
|SEMBAWANG
|119B ADMIRALTY LINK
|07 TO 09
|111
|2004
|$520,000
|SEMBAWANG
|493 ADMIRALTY LINK
|04 TO 06
|111
|2004
|$525,000
|SEMBAWANG
|507C WELLINGTON CIRCLE
|07 TO 09
|110
|2004
|$525,000
|SEMBAWANG
|120B ADMIRALTY LINK
|10 TO 12
|110
|2004
|$525,000
|WOODLANDS
|653 WOODLANDS DR 75
|04 TO 06
|110
|2004
|$528,000
|WOODLANDS
|638 WOODLANDS DR 75
|07 TO 09
|110
|2004
|$528,000
|SENGKANG
|416B FERNVALE LANE
|04 TO 06
|112
|2004
|$530,000
|SEMBAWANG
|402 ADMIRALTY LINK
|07 TO 09
|111
|2004
|$530,000
|WOODLANDS
|638 WOODLANDS DR 75
|10 TO 12
|110
|2004
|$530,000
|SEMBAWANG
|491 ADMIRALTY LINK
|10 TO 12
|111
|2004
|$530,000
|SEMBAWANG
|120D ADMIRALTY LINK
|04 TO 06
|112
|2004
|$530,888
|WOODLANDS
|690E WOODLANDS DR 75
|04 TO 06
|110
|2004
|$532,000
|WOODLANDS
|634 WOODLANDS DR 75
|10 TO 12
|110
|2004
|$533,000
|WOODLANDS
|689C WOODLANDS DR 75
|04 TO 06
|110
|2004
|$535,000
|WOODLANDS
|689A WOODLANDS DR 75
|13 TO 15
|110
|2004
|$535,000
|WOODLANDS
|690C WOODLANDS DR 75
|04 TO 06
|110
|2004
|$540,000
|SEMBAWANG
|413 SEMBAWANG DR
|10 TO 12
|110
|2006
|$540,000
|SENGKANG
|416C FERNVALE LANE
|19 TO 21
|112
|2004
|$540,000
|WOODLANDS
|687A WOODLANDS DR 75
|16 TO 18
|110
|2004
|$541,888
|PUNGGOL
|106D PUNGGOL FIELD
|04 TO 06
|110
|2004
|$545,000
|WOODLANDS
|659 WOODLANDS DR 75
|13 TO 15
|110
|2004
|$545,000
Non-mature flats between 21 – 30 years old
|Town
|Address
|Floor Range
|Size
|Lease Start
|Price
|SENGKANG
|186A RIVERVALE DR
|04 TO 06
|115
|2000
|$478,000
|CHOA CHU KANG
|221 CHOA CHU KANG CRES
|04 TO 06
|110
|2003
|$478,000
|CHOA CHU KANG
|679 CHOA CHU KANG CRES
|04 TO 06
|110
|2002
|$488,000
|SEMBAWANG
|353B ADMIRALTY DR
|04 TO 06
|118
|2001
|$488,000
|SEMBAWANG
|120D ADMIRALTY LINK
|04 TO 06
|110
|2001
|$490,000
|SEMBAWANG
|119B ADMIRALTY LINK
|10 TO 12
|110
|2001
|$490,000
|PUNGGOL
|104B EDGEDALE PLAINS
|04 TO 06
|112
|2003
|$495,000
|CHOA CHU KANG
|785 CHOA CHU KANG CRES
|04 TO 06
|110
|2002
|$495,000
|CHOA CHU KANG
|683B CHOA CHU KANG CRES
|04 TO 06
|110
|2002
|$495,000
|CHOA CHU KANG
|684A CHOA CHU KANG CRES
|04 TO 06
|110
|2002
|$496,000
|JURONG WEST
|276C JURONG WEST ST 25
|04 TO 06
|111
|2002
|$498,000
|SENGKANG
|188C RIVERVALE DR
|04 TO 06
|109
|2001
|$498,888
Non-mature flats above 30 years old
|Town
|Address
|Floor Range
|Size
|Lease Start
|Price
|WOODLANDS
|141 MARSILING DR
|10 TO 12
|117
|1976
|$418,000
|WOODLANDS
|137 MARSILING DR
|13 TO 15
|118
|1977
|$430,000
|JURONG WEST
|197D BOON LAY DR
|04 TO 06
|120
|1976
|$450,000
|JURONG EAST
|60 PANDAN GDNS
|10 TO 12
|114
|1979
|$450,000
|WOODLANDS
|37 MARSILING DR
|04 TO 06
|124
|1978
|$460,000
|JURONG WEST
|200 BOON LAY DR
|04 TO 06
|121
|1976
|$470,000
|JURONG WEST
|351 BOON LAY DR
|07 TO 09
|113
|1976
|$470,000
|CHOA CHU KANG
|18 TECK WHYE LANE
|04 TO 06
|119
|1979
|$478,000
|WOODLANDS
|36 MARSILING DR
|04 TO 06
|123
|1976
|$480,000
|JURONG WEST
|367 BOON LAY DR
|07 TO 09
|121
|1976
|$480,000
|JURONG WEST
|444 BOON LAY DR
|07 TO 09
|112
|1976
|$480,000
|JURONG EAST
|413 PANDAN GDNS
|07 TO 09
|114
|1979
|$480,000
|WOODLANDS
|123 MARSILING DR
|13 TO 15
|124
|1978
|$480,000
|WOODLANDS
|123 MARSILING DR
|19 TO 21
|117
|1976
|$480,000
|JURONG WEST
|427 BOON LAY DR
|04 TO 06
|120
|1976
|$480,888
|WOODLANDS
|129 MARSILING RD
|04 TO 06
|121
|1985
|$482,000
|JURONG WEST
|339B JURONG WEST ST 93
|04 TO 06
|122
|1989
|$482,000
|WOODLANDS
|125 MARSILING DR
|04 TO 06
|124
|1978
|$485,000
|WOODLANDS
|120 MARSILING DR
|07 TO 09
|118
|1977
|$485,000
|JURONG WEST
|197D BOON LAY DR
|10 TO 12
|121
|1976
|$485,000
|CHOA CHU KANG
|13 TECK WHYE LANE
|16 TO 18
|119
|1979
|$485,000
|JURONG WEST
|260 BOON LAY DR
|07 TO 09
|120
|1976
|$488,000
|JURONG EAST
|21 PANDAN GDNS
|04 TO 06
|117
|1979
|$488,888
|JURONG WEST
|200 BOON LAY DR
|07 TO 09
|122
|1976
|$488,888
|WOODLANDS
|831 WOODLANDS ST 13
|04 TO 06
|121
|1985
|$490,000
|WOODLANDS
|137 MARSILING DR
|10 TO 12
|124
|1978
|$490,000
|CHOA CHU KANG
|425 TECK WHYE LANE
|13 TO 15
|119
|1979
|$490,000
|WOODLANDS
|370 MARSILING DR
|16 TO 18
|118
|1977
|$490,000
|YISHUN
|333A YISHUN ST 22
|04 TO 06
|122
|1987
|$495,000
|CHOA CHU KANG
|141 TECK WHYE LANE
|16 TO 18
|119
|1979
|$495,000
Overall, the cheapest non-mature towns for 5-room flats are Woodlands, Choa Chu Kang, Sembawang, and Sengkang.
If you look at the oldest flats, however, Jurong West (and in rarer cases Jurong East) start to make an appearance. This still goes back to the roots of the town; right up to the 1980s, Jurong was a manufacturing hub. The flats that are in the Jurong West area were initially meant for housing blue-collar workers, and hence the oldest ones started at low initial prices.
It's also possible that the huge transformation of Jurong East, near the MRT station, is far ahead of the changes we've seen in Jurong West.
One side is the "second CBD" which is a retail powerhouse, with JEM, Westgate, IMM, and so forth; whereas Jurong West is still more known as "that place where foreign workers like to rent." This is likely to change in the coming years though, as Jurong's transformation continues.
Conversely, among the youngest HDB flats, Yishun is more prevalent. Putting aside the usual slew of jokes (Yishun has a generally undeserved reputation for weirdness), many Singaporeans still consider Yishun a bit too secluded and far up north, although decentralisation may fix that with time. Besides, additions like Northpoint City mean that you don't have to travel outside of Yishun to get access to your usual slew of restaurants/cafes and shops.
One notable observation is that, if you're willing to settle for a 21+ year old, non-mature flat, prices can be below $500,000. The 5-room flats only climb past $500,000 if you want newer flats, for the non-mature towns.
Now let’s look at mature towns
Mature flats below 10 years old
|Town
|Address
|Floor Range
|Size
|Lease Start
|Price
|TAMPINES
|491G TAMPINES ST 45
|10 TO 12
|113
|2018
|$748,000
|TAMPINES
|494H TAMPINES ST 45
|07 TO 09
|113
|2018
|$748,888
|TAMPINES
|14 TAMPINES ST 86
|04 TO 06
|114
|2017
|$758,000
|TAMPINES
|494J TAMPINES ST 45
|04 TO 06
|113
|2018
|$762,000
|TAMPINES
|870A TAMPINES ST 86
|04 TO 06
|113
|2017
|$770,000
|TAMPINES
|716 TAMPINES ST 45
|04 TO 06
|113
|2018
|$770,000
|TAMPINES
|703 TAMPINES ST 45
|04 TO 06
|113
|2018
|$775,000
|TAMPINES
|494H TAMPINES ST 45
|10 TO 12
|113
|2018
|$775,000
|TAMPINES
|494H TAMPINES ST 45
|07 TO 09
|113
|2018
|$780,000
|TAMPINES
|714 TAMPINES ST 45
|07 TO 09
|113
|2018
|$788,000
|TAMPINES
|498A TAMPINES ST 45
|10 TO 12
|113
|2018
|$788,888
|TAMPINES
|871C TAMPINES ST 86
|04 TO 06
|114
|2017
|$790,000
|PASIR RIS
|520 PASIR RIS ST 51
|07 TO 09
|113
|2015
|$790,000
|TAMPINES
|497G TAMPINES ST 45
|07 TO 09
|113
|2018
|$795,000
|TAMPINES
|926 TAMPINES ST 86
|10 TO 12
|114
|2017
|$795,000
|PASIR RIS
|526D PASIR RIS ST 51
|13 TO 15
|113
|2015
|$798,888
Mature flats between 11 – 20 years old
|Town
|Address
|Floor Range
|Size
|Lease Start
|Price
|KALLANG/WHAMPOA
|21 JLN TENTERAM
|19 TO 21
|105
|2004
|$758,000
|KALLANG/WHAMPOA
|14 UPP BOON KENG RD
|04 TO 06
|110
|2006
|$775,000
|KALLANG/WHAMPOA
|4C JLN TENTERAM
|25 TO 27
|105
|2004
|$778,000
|BUKIT MERAH
|50 DEPOT RD
|16 TO 18
|115
|2006
|$790,000
|KALLANG/WHAMPOA
|14A JLN TENTERAM
|22 TO 24
|105
|2004
|$790,000
Mature flats between 21 – 30 years old
|Town
|Address
|Floor Range
|Size
|Lease Start
|Price
|TAMPINES
|455 TAMPINES ST 34
|04 TO 06
|121
|1996
|$585,000
|PASIR RIS
|146 PASIR RIS ST 11
|04 TO 06
|126
|1994
|$600,000
|TAMPINES
|373 TAMPINES ST 33
|07 TO 09
|126
|1996
|$600,000
|PASIR RIS
|180 PASIR RIS ST 11
|07 TO 09
|126
|1994
|$600,000
|SERANGOON
|523 SERANGOON NTH AVE 4
|04 TO 06
|121
|1997
|$603,000
|PASIR RIS
|225 PASIR RIS ST 21
|07 TO 09
|134
|1994
|$610,000
|TAMPINES
|339 TAMPINES ST 33
|04 TO 06
|122
|1996
|$618,000
|PASIR RIS
|750 PASIR RIS ST 71
|04 TO 06
|121
|1996
|$620,000
|PASIR RIS
|751 PASIR RIS ST 71
|07 TO 09
|128
|1996
|$622,000
|PASIR RIS
|214 PASIR RIS ST 13
|04 TO 06
|128
|1995
|$625,000
|PASIR RIS
|757 PASIR RIS ST 71
|10 TO 12
|126
|1996
|$627,000
|PASIR RIS
|725 PASIR RIS ST 71
|07 TO 09
|128
|1996
|$628,000
|BEDOK
|771 BEDOK RESERVOIR VIEW
|04 TO 06
|115
|2000
|$630,000
|TAMPINES
|342 TAMPINES ST 33
|07 TO 09
|128
|1996
|$630,000
|TAMPINES
|450A TAMPINES ST 34
|10 TO 12
|121
|1997
|$630,000
|PASIR RIS
|255 PASIR RIS ST 21
|07 TO 09
|127
|1994
|$630,000
|TAMPINES
|345 TAMPINES ST 33
|04 TO 06
|134
|1996
|$630,000
|PASIR RIS
|721 PASIR RIS ST 71
|04 TO 06
|128
|1996
|$630,000
|PASIR RIS
|627 PASIR RIS DR 3
|04 TO 06
|120
|1995
|$630,000
|PASIR RIS
|182 PASIR RIS ST 11
|07 TO 09
|125
|1995
|$630,000
|PASIR RIS
|760 PASIR RIS ST 71
|04 TO 06
|127
|1996
|$633,888
|PASIR RIS
|626 PASIR RIS DR 3
|04 TO 06
|122
|1995
|$635,000
|PASIR RIS
|661C PASIR RIS ST 71
|04 TO 06
|126
|1996
|$635,000
|ANG MO KIO
|725 ANG MO KIO AVE 4
|04 TO 06
|134
|1996
|$635,000
|PASIR RIS
|113 PASIR RIS ST 11
|07 TO 09
|127
|1995
|$635,000
|TAMPINES
|360 TAMPINES ST 34
|04 TO 06
|121
|1997
|$635,000
|PASIR RIS
|184 PASIR RIS ST 11
|07 TO 09
|128
|1994
|$638,000
|TAMPINES
|366 TAMPINES ST 34
|07 TO 09
|121
|1997
|$638,000
|TAMPINES
|367 TAMPINES ST 34
|04 TO 06
|121
|1996
|$640,000
|TAMPINES
|367 TAMPINES ST 34
|04 TO 06
|122
|1997
|$640,000
|TAMPINES
|712 TAMPINES ST 71
|04 TO 06
|120
|1997
|$642,000
|PASIR RIS
|228 PASIR RIS ST 21
|04 TO 06
|134
|1994
|$643,000
|PASIR RIS
|760 PASIR RIS ST 71
|07 TO 09
|125
|1996
|$645,000
|SERANGOON
|512 SERANGOON NTH AVE 4
|04 TO 06
|121
|1997
|$645,000
|PASIR RIS
|756 PASIR RIS ST 71
|07 TO 09
|127
|1996
|$645,000
|TAMPINES
|707 TAMPINES ST 71
|07 TO 09
|120
|1997
|$645,000
|PASIR RIS
|458 PASIR RIS DR 10
|04 TO 06
|127
|1996
|$645,000
|TAMPINES
|867 TAMPINES ST 72
|13 TO 15
|120
|1997
|$648,000
|TAMPINES
|346 TAMPINES ST 33
|04 TO 06
|136
|1996
|$648,000
|PASIR RIS
|741 PASIR RIS ST 71
|04 TO 06
|127
|1996
|$648,000
Mature flats more than 30 years old
|Town
|Address
|Floor Range
|Size
|Lease Start
|Price
|BEDOK
|413 BEDOK NTH AVE 1
|04 TO 06
|121
|1980
|$508,000
|TAMPINES
|294 TAMPINES ST 22
|04 TO 06
|126
|1985
|$545,000
|BEDOK
|613A BEDOK RESERVOIR RD
|07 TO 09
|120
|1982
|$548,000
|BEDOK
|723 BEDOK RESERVOIR RD
|04 TO 06
|126
|1985
|$550,000
|GEYLANG
|7 EUNOS CRES
|04 TO 06
|123
|1977
|$560,888
|BEDOK
|761 BEDOK RESERVOIR RD
|07 TO 09
|121
|1982
|$568,000
|BEDOK
|670 CHAI CHEE ST
|04 TO 06
|121
|1981
|$570,000
|BEDOK
|604 BEDOK RESERVOIR RD
|07 TO 09
|121
|1982
|$573,800
|BEDOK
|671 CHAI CHEE ST
|04 TO 06
|121
|1981
|$575,000
|BEDOK
|613A BEDOK RESERVOIR RD
|07 TO 09
|121
|1981
|$580,000
|BEDOK
|604 BEDOK RESERVOIR RD
|07 TO 09
|121
|1982
|$582,000
|TAMPINES
|388 TAMPINES ST 22
|04 TO 06
|121
|1985
|$582,888
|BEDOK
|54 CHAI CHEE ST
|10 TO 12
|121
|1981
|$583,000
|BEDOK
|30 NEW UPP CHANGI RD
|04 TO 06
|118
|1977
|$585,000
|TOA PAYOH
|218 LOR 8 TOA PAYOH
|16 TO 18
|117
|1976
|$588,000
|GEYLANG
|6 EUNOS CRES
|13 TO 15
|123
|1977
|$588,000
|GEYLANG
|997B UBI AVE 1
|04 TO 06
|122
|1989
|$588,000
|TAMPINES
|279 TAMPINES ST 22
|10 TO 12
|126
|1985
|$590,000
|BEDOK
|629 BEDOK RESERVOIR RD
|04 TO 06
|123
|1982
|$590,000
|BEDOK
|710 BEDOK RESERVOIR RD
|07 TO 09
|122
|1982
|$590,000
|GEYLANG
|15 EUNOS CRES
|04 TO 06
|123
|1977
|$590,000
|PASIR RIS
|551 PASIR RIS ST 21
|04 TO 06
|128
|1993
|$590,000
|BEDOK
|621 BEDOK RESERVOIR RD
|04 TO 06
|121
|1980
|$590,000
|BEDOK
|748B BEDOK NTH ST 4
|13 TO 15
|117
|1978
|$590,000
|BEDOK
|612 BEDOK RESERVOIR RD
|04 TO 06
|120
|1982
|$592,000
|BEDOK
|90 BEDOK NTH RD
|10 TO 12
|117
|1978
|$592,000
|KALLANG/WHAMPOA
|113 UPP BOON KENG RD
|13 TO 15
|117
|1976
|$595,000
|BEDOK
|415 BEDOK NTH AVE 1
|07 TO 09
|121
|1980
|$595,000
|BEDOK
|603 BEDOK RESERVOIR RD
|07 TO 09
|121
|1983
|$595,000
|BEDOK
|142 BEDOK RESERVOIR RD
|04 TO 06
|122
|1986
|$595,000
|BEDOK
|710 BEDOK RESERVOIR RD
|10 TO 12
|123
|1982
|$595,000
|BEDOK
|722 BEDOK RESERVOIR RD
|07 TO 09
|121
|1980
|$595,000
|GEYLANG
|997C UBI AVE 1
|04 TO 06
|122
|1989
|$595,000
|GEYLANG
|13 EUNOS CRES
|04 TO 06
|117
|1977
|$596,888
|TAMPINES
|279 TAMPINES ST 22
|04 TO 06
|121
|1985
|$598,888
For mature towns, there's not a single 5-room flat that's below $500,000 anymore. The absolute lowest we found was $508,000, for a 30+ year old flat in Bedok.
That said, Tampines is generally the cheaper option here, if you want a newer 5-room flat. Prices are still north of $740,000, but this may be as cheap as it gets if you want a newer flat that is 10 years old or under.
The thing about Tampines though, is that it's a big place: even though it's a regional centre, a lot of the best qualities are concentrated in Tampines Central — this is where there's a large cluster of malls, office space, the Tampines MRT station, and so forth.
Areas like Tampines Street 45, which are closer to Tampines East MRT, are rather far from this hotspot; so there can be a big discrepancy in the level of convenience.
Among the oldest flats, Bedok is quite prevalent. Bedok used to be the biggest town in Singapore by the way (but it was overtaken by Tampines in the mid-90s, then by Jurong West, and today the biggest is Hougang).
But still, like Tampines, it's a big area; and although it's called mature, some areas are still a bit inaccessible. Bedok North Avenue 1, and Bedok Reservoir, for instance, are seemingly light-years apart from Bedok Central, where you find amenities like Bedok Point, the upcoming Sky Eden, etc. So while we can tell you the cheapest 5-room flats are here, this neighbourhood is so large that it's quite difficult to generalise.
To be sure, these aren't the cheapest prices — in fact, they're probably surprising if this is the first time you've checked resale prices since the previous decade. But this is the reality of the market now; and if you can afford to wait and are on a budget, this may be your cue to join the BTO line for now.
