Where to find the most affordable HDB flats in popular estates in 2025 (from $250k)

Central area HDB flats remain the most asked-about areas, and also the most expensive. But all year round, we meet buyers hoping to get lucky, and find a central area flat that meets their budget.

Here's the latest and lowest transactions we've been able to find so far — and the nearby flats may come close:

Cheapest 3-room flats in HDB hotspots

HDB town Lowest Transaction Block Street Name Storey Range Floor Area SQM Flat Model Lease Commence Date Remaining Lease ANG MO KIO $333,000 172 ANG MO KIO AVE 4 01 TO 03 60 Improved 1986 61 years 02 months BISHAN $325,000 24 SIN MING RD 10 TO 12 65 Improved 1973 48 years 10 months BUKIT MERAH $275,000 37 JLN RUMAH TINGGI 04 TO 06 53 Standard 1969 44 years 04 months CENTRAL AREA $360,000 10 SELEGIE RD 01 TO 03 56 Standard 1974 48 years 07 months KALLANG/WHAMPOA $250,000 64 KALLANG BAHRU 10 TO 12 65 Improved 1974 48 years 11 months QUEENSTOWN $300,000 168 STIRLING RD 01 TO 03 60 Improved 1971 46 years 01 month TOA PAYOH $300,800 5 UPP ALJUNIED LANE 01 TO 03 57 Standard 1968 43 years 01 month

The cheapest transactions on this list:

1. Kallang/Whampoa - $250,000

Blk 64, Kallang Bahru, 10th to 12th floor, Lease commencement: 1974 (Remaining lease: 48 years)

This is not the most exceptional location in Kallang/Whampoa, and like most of the flats on this list age is an issue. But it's hard to argue with a $250,000 price tag (that's around $434 a month if you live here for the remaining 48 years!)

This block is very close to the Geylang Bahru Market & Food Centre, and there's an NTUC FairPrice nearby as well. The Geylang Bahru MRT station (DTL) is within walking distance, and Bendemeer Primary School is also within enrolment priority distance.

That said, the Geylang Bahru Industrial Estate is nearby, which some people may not like (though we don't think it's especially noisy or problematic). The main issue is that the more exciting amenities require a bus or train trip out, even though day-to-day conveniences are easily served by the nearby market and heartland shops.

2. Bukit Merah - $275,000

Blk 37, Jalan Rumah Tinggi, 4th to 6th floor, Lease commencement: 1969 (Remaining lease: 44 years)

Besides lease decay, the lower price is due to this location being something of a mixed bag. It is close to Queenstown, but not very close: Queenstown MRT station is still too far to walk.

That also means it's close to Anchorpoint Mall but again, still not what we'd call walking distance, as is the case with Ikea Alexandra. The ABC Brickworks Market & Food Centre does provide a nearby amenity though, and the HDB-run Dawson Place Mall is also not too far.

Overall, this is a very difficult location to define; it's almost close enough to key amenities to be really good, but falls just short.

We suppose it's okay if you don't mind still needing the bus to travel out, as the trips will be quick and convenient (to get to the main hub of Queenstown). Queenstown Primary and Gan Eng Seng Primary are both within priority enrolment distance.

3. Queenstown - $300,000

Blk 168, Stirling Rd, 1st to 3rd floor, Lease commencement: 1971, (Remaining lease: 46 years)

For $25,000 to $50,000 more, this block easily tops the previous two entries on this list. This is immediately apparent from the fact that Queen's Arc, a BTO project that's currently under construction, is just across the road from here — and Queen's Arc is a Prime location project.

The nearby Mei Ling Street area is famous for producing several million-dollar flats, which says a lot about the location.

This block is within walking distance of Queenstown MRT (EWL), and it's close to the cluster of Queensway, Anchorpoint, and IKEA Alexandra. For older Singaporeans and others who don't mind the lease decay, this is a very convenient place to live.

Cheapest 4-room flats in HDB hotspots

HDB town Lowest Transaction Block Street Name Storey Range Floor Area SQM Flat Model Lease Commence Date Remaining Lease ANG MO KIO $455,000 612 ANG MO KIO AVE 4 01 TO 03 91 New Generation 1980 55 years BISHAN $425,000 25 SIN MING RD 01 TO 03 88 Improved 1974 48 years 08 months BUKIT MERAH $410,000 120 BT MERAH VIEW 01 TO 03 88 Improved 1973 47 years 11 months CENTRAL AREA $500,000 53 CHIN SWEE RD 04 TO 06 77 Improved 1974 49 years 06 months KALLANG/WHAMPOA $463,888 101 WHAMPOA DR 01 TO 03 91 Improved 1974 49 years QUEENSTOWN $400,000 23B QUEEN’S CL 07 TO 09 89 Improved 1973 47 years 05 months TOA PAYOH $410,000 220 LOR 8 TOA PAYOH 01 TO 03 82 Improved 1976 51 years 02 months

1. Queenstown - $400,000

Blk 23B, Queen's Cl, 7th to 9th floor, Lease commencement: 1973 (Remaining lease: 47 years)

Some of the blocks here face the major roads, so we'd aim for the higher floors; but there is a decent greenery view across the roads. We don't know, however, if the upcoming Queensway Canopy (a standard BTO project) will affect this.

While this block is in close proximity to Queenstown, it's unfortunately not in walking distance; but bus access is good, and it's not long to get to the Anchorpoint, Ikea Alexandra, and Queensway locations.

While this is not what we'd call the hub of Queenstown, it's hard to argue with a price that's lower than some BTO 4-room flats (even if the leases aren't comparable). This is a viable option for retirees who want to remain in the Queenstown area, without facing the frightening resale prices here.

2. Bukit Merah - $410,000

Blk 120, Bt Merah View, 1st to 3rd floor, Lease commencement: 1973 (Remaining lease: 48 years)

This is one of the best locations on the list if lease decay isn't a concern. Block 120 is very close to Tiong Bahru Plaza and Tiong Bahru MRT station (EWL); while not the shortest walk, we feel most people will consider it manageable.

This particular cluster of blocks, being very mature, is also very convenient — the Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre is within the cluster, and there's a Giant supermarket in the direction of Jalan Membina.

Also nearby is the newer hub around Bukit Merah Town Centre. There's another food centre here, an NTUC FairPrice, and the usual heartland amenities.

Primary school access is also good, with Zhangde, Gan Eng Seng, and Radin Mas Primary schools being within priority enrolment.

The main drawback to this area, besides age, is that it's very heavily built up with a lot of other tall residences nearby. It's not much of a view (ironic given the name), but it is one of the most convenient HDB clusters. Nonetheless, you won't find many cheaper ways to live so close to Tiong Bahru.

3. Toa Payoh - $410,000

Blk 220, Lor 8 Toa Payoh, 1st to 3rd floor, Lease commencement: 1976 (Remaining lease: 51 years)

(This is close to Block 216 below)

This block is close to the famous Toa Payoh/HDB Hub, but unfortunately still not within walking distance; you'll need a short bus trip to get there. Surrounding heartland amenities are still excellent though, with the nearby Toa Payoh Lorong 8 Hawker Centre complemented by the usual coffee shops, minimarts, etc. There's also a Sheng Siong here, in the vicinity of Lorong 7.

As an alternative to HDB Hub, you can also take the bus to Junction 8 Mall, which is roughly the same distance.

While price would be the main reason to pick this area, some homeowners may prefer it to living in the actual heart of Toa Payoh, just to avoid the crowds. First Toa Payoh Primary is also closer to this block (walking distance), while Pei Chun and Kuo Chuan are also in the priority enrolment range.

Because this HDB cluster is close to where Braddell Road intersects the CTE, traffic can be a bit heavy. The CTE appears far enough that it shouldn't be too big of a noise concern, but you'd have to check within the specific unit.

Cheapest 5-room flats in HDB hotspots

HDB town Lowest Transactions Block Street Name Storey Range Floor Area SQM Flat Model Lease Commence Date Remaining Lease ANG MO KIO $605,000 553 ANG MO KIO AVE 10 01 TO 03 119 Improved 1980 55 years 07 months BISHAN $720,000 103 BISHAN ST 12 01 TO 03 121 Improved 1986 61 years 05 months BUKIT MERAH $650,000 140 JLN BT MERAH 01 TO 03 119 Improved 1979 54 years CENTRAL AREA $752,000 672B KLANG LANE 04 TO 06 105 Improved 2002 77 years 03 months KALLANG/WHAMPOA $610,000 38 UPP BOON KENG RD 13 TO 15 117 Standard 1976 51 years 04 months QUEENSTOWN $720,000 8 GHIM MOH RD 01 TO 03 117 Standard 1977 51 years 01 month TOA PAYOH $638,000 216 LOR 8 TOA PAYOH 04 TO 06 119 Standard 1975 50 years 04 months

1. Ang Mo Kio - $605,000

Blk 553, Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, 1st to 3rd floor, Lease commencement: 1980 (Remaining lease: 55 years)

Block 533 is near what some call the "old hub" of Ang Mo Kio. This is the area around Cheng San Market*, which is within walking distance of this block. It's not as fancy as the newer AMK Hub (the one where the MRT station and Courts store are) but it's just as popular.

Besides the food at Cheng San, there's a Giant supermarket here, and a Sheng Siong if you head to ITE College Central up the road. This part of Ang Mo Kio is more famous for its food than the newer hub by the way, and some homeowners prefer this older hub compared to the new one.

That said, if you do want to go to AMK Hub or Djitsun Mall, they are also very close and are just a short bus trip away. Unfortunately, that also means you need a bus to get to Ang Mo Kio station (NSL, CRL), as it's at AMK Hub.

One drawback of this area is the lack of school access, as Jing Shan Primary is the only Primary school within one kilometre.

*Cheng San Market re-opened in October 2024.

2. Kallang/Whampoa - $610,000

Blk 38, Upp Boon Keng Rd, 13th to 15th floor, Lease commencement: 1976 (Remaining lease: 51 years)

This is another location that slightly falls short of being super-convenient. This block is close to Upper Boon Keng Market and the Kallang MRT (EWL), but sadly not close enough to walk.

While there is an MRT station in walking distance, it's Geylang Bahru MRT, which is on a whole different line (DTL). Some homeowners may also dislike the proximity to the KPE; this area is close to where it intersects with the PIE, and it passes next to this cluster.

The upside is that the bus trip to Kallang proper (where you'll find the Sports Hub and Kallang Wave Mall) are not too far; and you're also relatively close to the Geylang/Paya Lebar area. This is still a very low price tag for a Kallang / Whampoa flat. The convenience is just as not as immediate and across-the-road as some other flats on this list.

3. Toa Payoh - $638,000

Blk 216, Lor 8 Toa Payoh, 4th to 6th floor, Lease commencement: 1975 (Remaining lease: 50 years)

This location is broadly similar to block 220 (see above). The difference is $228,000, and you get a 5-room instead of a 4-room. Beyond that, it would come to specific unit comparisons; the ages of the blocks are about the same also.

It probably comes as no surprise that the cheapest flats in hotspots — or anywhere really — are the older flats. But this does show that, with proper right-sizing plans, an excellent housing location at retirement is quite attainable. Even if you're downsizing from another flat and not a condo, some of the above could still be well within the budget.

It is, unfortunately, of less help to younger Singaporeans who need longer leases. For the newer flats in these areas, most first-timers may be priced out (or have to settle for a Prime project with a 10-year MOP.)

