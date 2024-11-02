Where to find the most private HDB flats in Singapore (with fewer neighbours per floor)

Some may claim that a drawback of HDB living is how crowded it gets. Now that's subjective, as some homeowners like the communal sense; and with the size of today's mega-developments, even some HDB projects look quieter.

As a case in point, consider the HDB blocks below, which have the fewest number of units per block, to maximise the sense of privacy:

HDB blocks with the fewest units per floor

Address Max Floors Year Completed Avg Units Per Floor Total Units 41 CIRCUIT RD 18 1994 2.4 44 430 HOUGANG AVE 6 17 1988 2.6 44 172 LOR 1 TOA PAYOH 25 1994 2.8 69 81 LOR 4 TOA PAYOH 25 1995 2.8 69 495B TAMPINES ST 43 13 1992 2.8 36 10F BEDOK STH AVE 2 24 1992 2.8 67 10B BEDOK STH AVE 2 20 1994 2.8 56 443 HOUGANG AVE 8 18 1990 2.8 51 252 BISHAN ST 22 21 1990 2.9 60 70 REDHILL CL 30 1999 2.9 86

1. 41 Circuit Road

This particular block has just 44 units and dates back to 1996. Although there have been no recent transactions (not uncommon given the low unit count), values would have risen substantially following the completion of the Downtown Line (DTL).

Back in 2017, Mattar MRT station went operational and is just a short walk from this block. This makes it much more convenient than walking to MacPherson MRT station (DTL, CCL), which is one stop away.

The old Circuit Road Hawker Centre, which is well known to many Singaporean foodies, is just across from this block; on the other side is the market, with more food options.

One thing to note though, is that the proximity of the food hub — coupled with the tight cluster of surrounding HDB blocks — can make the surrounding roads quite congested.

We've also been told there's an issue with illegal parking in the nearest car park, as people from outside the neighbourhood also congregate at Circuit Road Hawker Centre.

The surrounding amenities are all of the heartland variety (small shops, salons, etc.), but given the good MRT access, it's easy to get to Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ), where you'll find more retail and entertainment.

It's a little ironic as, whilst this block has a low unit count, the immediate surroundings are always bustling. This location is more or less the centre of the Circuit Road enclave, so there are limits to how private it can feel — even if there are few neighbours.

2. 430 Hougang Avenue 6

Another 44-unit block, this one dates back to 1986, so it's probably off the radar for younger home buyers. It's also probably not affordable for most first-timers, as most transacted units are Executive Maisonettes, which sell for close to $1 million.

As the price suggests, this is one of the most convenient parts of Hougang. Just a few minutes away on foot, residents have access to Hougang Mall, which has long been a mainstay of the neighbourhood. The Hougang MRT station (NEL) is also located near the mall.

In more recent years, The Midtown (not to be confused with Midtown Bay/Midtown Modern in District 7) has also appeared next to Hougang MRT station. Currently, this mixed-use project seems quite heavy on enrichment/tuition services, but as an amenity, it's still evolving.

One advantage of living here is that the neighbourhood basketball court is just across the road; and the surroundings see a fairly dense cluster of services like childcare, small coffee shops, provision stores, etc.

There are multiple schools that are within walking distance as well: Punggol Primary, as well as Montfort Junior and Montfort Secondary (cut directly across the skate park/basketball court) can be accessed on foot. Holy Innocents is close to The Midtown, and North Vista is the only one too far to walk to (but still within one kilometre).

There's also good access to Punggol Park from here, and the area does have a sense of how Punggol used to be: a quieter, green area. That vibe is disappearing from the town though, with the advent of developments like the Punggol Digital District.

3. 172 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh

This 69-unit block dates back to 1995 and is in a nice spot between Balestier and Toa Payoh. Transactions are few though, with none recorded in the past year or so; but we'd expect the prices to be high, given the proximity to the two hotspots.

The first thing everyone thinks of, when it comes to Toa Payoh, is the HDB Hub area. While it's not the closest walk, the bus stop right next door at Travellis Towers has services like 57, which gets there in a single stop.

The Toa Payoh/HDB Hub area is a major retail centre, with banks, supermarkets, restaurants, etc. The Toa Payoh MRT station (NSL) is also here, so it's just three stops to Orchard and one stop to Bishan.

Alternatively, you can take a somewhat long-ish stroll to Balestier, with its big range of eateries. Zhongshan Mall can be reached on foot, although you may find it more convenient to cycle — it's one of those awkward distances that's far to walk, but also too close to justify a cab.

Overall this is a solid location near Toa Payoh, so we wouldn't hold out much hope for a low price despite the age.

4. 81 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh

This is a 69-unit block dating back to 1997, and like our previous entry, it's a pricey hotspot near Toa Payoh Central. The block is within walking distance of Toa Payoh MRT (NSL), and along with it, the Toa Payoh/HDB Hub. This makes it easy to get your groceries, shopping, fast food, pricier food, etc. with just a short walk.

Alternatively, if you don't care for the crowds there, the surroundings are highly developed. There's an Ang Mo Supermarket just a short walk away, with loads of small stores, salons, childcare options, etc. all around the immediate area.

That said, this is a busy area, with a place of worship very close by (adjacent to the Community Club next door). Crowds are inevitable near Toa Payoh Central, so it may run counter to a desire for privacy; those who want a bit of distance might consider our previous entry (#3) instead.

The last transaction here was in April 2023, for $999,000. Toa Payoh Central is never going to be the cheapest place to find a flat, and this likely isn't accessible to first-timers on a budget.

5. 495B Tampines Street 43

Located near the Sungei Tampines, this 36-unit block dates back to 1994. It's in the vicinity of Tampines East, which provides a reprieve from the very packed Tampines Central (whilst still being reasonably close). In fact, this block is just across the river from Tampines Eco Green — a well-known hub for bird-watchers and wilderness lovers.

While it's in a green location, 495B is also just one bus connection to Tampines MRT (DTL, EWL). Here you'll find a cluster of malls like Tampines One, Century Square, etc.

This central area is the regional hub of the east, so a lot of offices, banks, entertainment, etc. are clustered there. As Tampines MRT is just one stop from Pasir Ris, there's also easy access to White Sands, in case you need another big mall.

(Note that Tampines East MRT station is technically closer, but it's quicker to just take the direct bus to Tampines MRT).

Just across the road is the N4 Neighbourhood Centre (NC). These New Generation centres are part of a combined live-work-play enclave, and this video showcases it quite well. So if you have no desire for the chaos and noise of Tampines Central, you can fulfil most of your needs here.

One major appeal for families will be the proximity to Dunman Secondary, which is within 600 metres. Tampines North Primary is within walking distance, while Gongshan Primary, East View Secondary, and Meridian Secondary are all in enrolment distance.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.