Which are the most profitable HDB BTO flats in Singapore?

While it’s common knowledge among Singaporeans that BTO flats can be profitable, the burning question often is: just how much?

While some standout properties like the Pinnacle @ Duxton boast exceptional returns, how do the majority really fare?

In this piece, we take a look at the middle number between the minimum and maximum price offered for a flat type of a BTO. Then we checked the difference between this and the price at MOP — two years within the date the HDB was built.

Let’s have a closer look to see which BTO projects have been the most profitable since they entered the resale market:

Most profitable 3-room flats:

HDB Development Built 3RM BTO AVG 3RM MOP AVG $ Gain per cent Gain Fernvale Grove 2007 $99,500 $383,947 $284,447 286per cent Fernvale Court 2009 $106,500 $371,571 $265,071 249per cent Punggol Spectra 2012 $165,000 $343,102 $178,102 108per cent Fernvale Vista 1 2009 $108,500 $355,344 $246,844 228per cent Woodlands Dew 2013 $91,500 $297,738 $206,238 225per cent Compassvale View 2009 $119,500 $367,674 $248,174 208per cent Fernvale Vista 2 2010 $119,500 $358,236 $238,736 200per cent EastCrown @ Canberra 2017 $159,000 $444,272 $285,272 179per cent EastBrook @ Canberra 2016 $155,000 $432,184 $277,184 179per cent Woodlands Pasture II 2017 $150,500 $414,545 $264,045 175per cent Compassvale Beacon 2010 $129,500 $356,300 $226,800 175per cent EastLace @ Canberra 2017 $159,000 $436,725 $277,725 175per cent Sun Natura 2018 $167,500 $455,000 $287,500 172per cent Woodlands Glen 2017 $159,500 $432,768 $273,268 171per cent Sun Breeze 2018 $164,500 $445,250 $280,750 171per cent Anchorvale Fields 2018 $186,000 $500,000 $314,000 169per cent Telok Blangah Towers 2011 $212,500 $571,156 $358,656 169per cent Punggol Vista 2010 $133,000 $356,432 $223,432 168per cent Punggol Lodge 2010 $136,000 $361,600 $225,600 166per cent Fernvale Riverwalk 2017 $169,500 $450,299 $280,799 166per cent Damai Grove 2011 $137,500 $360,630 $223,130 162per cent Fern Grove @ Yishun 2017 $168,000 $439,077 $271,077 161per cent Treelodge 2010 $152,000 $393,500 $241,500 159per cent Keat Hong Crest 2016 $156,000 $399,271 $243,271 156per cent Marsiling Greenview 2018 $170,500 $436,167 $265,667 156per cent Admiralty Grove 2017 $169,500 $433,283 $263,783 156per cent Tampines GreenEdge 2017 $183,000 $467,406 $284,406 155per cent Keat Hong Colours 2016 $156,500 $395,973 $239,473 153per cent Keat Hong Mirage 2016 $164,000 $412,376 $248,376 151per cent West Valley @ Bukit Batok 2017 $182,500 $456,674 $274,174 150per cent Jade Spring 1 2011 $126,000 $313,815 $187,815 149per cent Waterway Sunray 2017 $189,000 $465,749 $276,749 146per cent Buangkok Square 2018 $189,500 $466,500 $277,000 146per cent Fernvale Crest 2012 $136,500 $335,293 $198,793 146per cent West Terra @ Bukit Batok 2018 $189,000 $461,750 $272,750 144per cent Jade Spring 2 2010 $132,500 $318,876 $186,376 141per cent Yung Ho Spring I 2018 $186,500 $448,333 $261,833 140per cent Champions Court 2012 $130,000 $310,011 $180,011 138per cent Fernvale Residence 2011 $147,500 $349,875 $202,375 137per cent Segar Meadows 2010 $129,500 $307,000 $177,500 137per cent Boon Lay View 2016 $179,500 $419,769 $240,269 134per cent Fernvale Palms 2013 $146,000 $341,143 $195,143 134per cent Matilda Court 2017 $189,000 $438,000 $249,000 132per cent Spring Haven @ Jurong 2017 $180,000 $416,745 $236,745 132per cent West Ridges @ Bukit Batok 2018 $188,000 $435,105 $247,105 131per cent Saraca Breeze @ Yishun 2017 $184,500 $426,800 $242,300 131per cent Keat Hong Pride 2015 $156,000 $360,846 $204,846 131per cent Yung Ho Spring II 2018 $186,500 $430,000 $243,500 131per cent Sunshine Court 2011 $134,500 $309,203 $174,703 130per cent Matilda Edge 2017 $195,500 $445,569 $250,069 128per cent Vine Grove @ Yishun 2016 $180,000 $408,439 $228,439 127per cent Fernvale Ridge 2013 $149,500 $338,922 $189,422 127per cent Dew Spring @ Yishun 2012 $133,000 $301,103 $168,103 126per cent Hougang Crimson 2016 $188,000 $422,849 $234,849 125per cent Angsana Breeze @ Yishun 2016 $180,000 $404,844 $224,844 125per cent Waterway View 2017 $202,500 $454,750 $252,250 125per cent Segar Grove 2013 $141,000 $315,169 $174,169 124per cent Hougang Meadow 2016 $209,500 $467,526 $258,026 123per cent Straits Vista @ Marsiling 2012 $140,000 $312,273 $172,273 123per cent Keat Hong Axis 2015 $160,500 $354,780 $194,280 121per cent Khatib Court 2017 $213,500 $471,296 $257,796 121per cent Fernvale Lea 2015 $164,000 $361,882 $197,882 121per cent Punggol Bayview 2018 $208,000 $458,424 $250,424 120per cent Rivervale Arc 2012 $139,500 $307,345 $167,845 120per cent Palm Breeze @ Yishun 2016 $184,500 $406,159 $221,659 120per cent Hougang Parkedge 2015 $186,000 $407,875 $221,875 119per cent Punggol Edge 2015 $178,000 $390,107 $212,107 119per cent Fernvale Rivergrove 2015 $170,500 $369,274 $198,774 117per cent Toa Payoh Crest 2017 $326,500 $705,660 $379,160 116per cent Oleander Breeze @ Yishun 2016 $183,500 $395,792 $212,292 116per cent Fajar Hills 2015 $160,000 $345,099 $185,099 116per cent Cheng San Court 2017 $313,000 $671,327 $358,327 114per cent SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok 2017 $232,000 $495,600 $263,600 114per cent Senja Green 2011 $154,000 $328,000 $174,000 113per cent Skyline II @ Bukit Batok 2017 $226,500 $481,772 $255,272 113per cent Fengshan GreenVille 2017 $265,000 $563,300 $298,300 113per cent Sunshine Gardens 2014 $159,000 $337,200 $178,200 112per cent Segar Palmview 2014 $151,000 $319,894 $168,894 112per cent Skyline I @ Bukit Batok 2016 $226,500 $476,850 $250,350 111per cent Tampines Greenforest 2016 $211,500 $445,016 $233,516 110per cent Punggol Ripples 2013 $171,500 $359,806 $188,306 110per cent Waterway Sunbeam 2015 $174,000 $363,497 $189,497 109per cent Punggol Waves 2013 $168,000 $348,739 $180,739 108per cent Rivervale Delta 2015 $171,500 $354,743 $183,243 107per cent Telok Blangah Parcview 2017 $336,000 $691,626 $355,626 106per cent Punggol Sails 2012 $171,500 $352,163 $180,663 105per cent Punggol Crest 2013 $171,000 $351,086 $180,086 105per cent Compassvale Cape 2016 $208,000 $424,481 $216,481 104per cent Fajar Spring Vista 2014 $156,500 $319,376 $162,876 104per cent Teck Ghee Parkview 2017 $285,000 $579,216 $294,216 103per cent Woodlands Peak 2015 $194,000 $394,140 $200,140 103per cent Tampines GreenWood 2014 $211,000 $372,435 $161,435 77per cent Skyville@Dawson 2015 $322,500 $653,669 $331,169 103per cent Fernvale Flora 2014 $170,500 $345,080 $174,580 102per cent Boon Lay Meadow 2012 $155,500 $314,706 $159,206 102per cent Treegrove @ Woodlands 2015 $158,000 $319,510 $161,510 102per cent Bukit Gombak Vista 2018 $245,000 $495,172 $250,172 102per cent Segar Vale 2013 $158,000 $319,000 $161,000 102per cent Teban View 2015 $188,500 $377,483 $188,983 100per cent Waterway SunDew 2016 $203,500 $407,380 $203,880 100per cent Skyterrace@Dawson 2015 $322,500 $642,362 $319,862 99per cent Buangkok Vale 2013 $162,000 $322,650 $160,650 99per cent Limbang Green 2013 $154,500 $307,640 $153,140 99per cent Anchorvale Harvest 2014 $170,500 $338,588 $168,088 99per cent Punggol Parcvista 2014 $183,500 $364,131 $180,631 98per cent Hougang Parkview 2014 $181,000 $358,241 $177,241 98per cent Senja Parc View 2014 $170,000 $335,913 $165,913 98per cent Fernvale Riverbow 2014 $173,000 $341,510 $168,510 97per cent Hougang Capeview 2014 $188,500 $371,198 $182,698 97per cent Waterway Banks 2014 $174,500 $342,885 $168,385 96per cent Punggol Arcadia 2011 $196,000 $385,000 $189,000 96per cent Ghim Moh Edge 2017 $342,000 $667,626 $325,626 95per cent Punggol Emerald 2013 $183,000 $357,053 $174,053 95per cent Punggol Topaz 2014 $186,500 $362,796 $176,296 95per cent Sembawang RiverLodge 2013 $147,000 $285,876 $138,876 94per cent Yishun Riverwalk 2013 $161,000 $312,913 $151,913 94per cent Tenteram Peak 2016 $279,500 $542,745 $263,245 94per cent Punggol Opal 2015 $194,000 $376,200 $182,200 94per cent Tampines GreenLeaf 2014 $211,000 $408,910 $197,910 94per cent Waterway Cascadia 2015 $225,500 $436,690 $211,190 94per cent Montreal Dale 2013 $152,500 $293,551 $141,051 92per cent Waterway Terraces 2015 $211,500 $405,701 $194,201 92per cent Yishun Greenwalk 2014 $168,000 $318,500 $150,500 90per cent Tampines GreenTerrace 2014 $203,000 $382,227 $179,227 88per cent Woodlands Meadow 2013 $152,000 $285,909 $133,909 88per cent Bendemeer Light 2016 $361,500 $675,312 $313,812 87per cent Acacia Breeze 2014 $167,500 $312,786 $145,286 87per cent Compassvale Ancilla 2014 $213,000 $394,848 $181,848 85per cent Yishun Natura 2014 $178,500 $330,532 $152,032 85per cent McNair Towers 2016 $361,500 $667,404 $305,904 85per cent Vista Spring 2014 $166,500 $306,750 $140,250 84per cent Compassvale Mast 2015 $242,500 $444,428 $201,928 83per cent Tampines Alcoves 2014 $203,000 $371,200 $168,200 83per cent Boon Lay Fields 2014 $183,500 $334,912 $151,412 83per cent Costa Ris 2014 $209,500 $382,295 $172,795 82per cent Telok Blangah Ridgeview 2016 $339,000 $618,133 $279,133 82per cent Orchid Spring 2013 $166,500 $302,924 $136,424 82per cent Waterway Ridges 2015 $208,500 $376,966 $168,466 81per cent Depot Heights 2016 $312,500 $564,000 $251,500 80per cent Clementi Gateway 2016 $326,000 $582,380 $256,380 79per cent Yio Chu Kang Vista 2014 $246,000 $438,414 $192,414 78per cent Anchorvale Cove 2014 $199,500 $355,000 $155,500 78per cent Waterway Terraces II 2015 $221,500 $390,488 $168,988 76per cent Joo Seng Green 2015 $298,500 $517,571 $219,071 73per cent Waterway Woodcress 2014 $222,000 $381,663 $159,663 72per cent MacPherson Residency 2015 $306,500 $520,067 $213,567 70per cent Clementi Ridges 2016 $361,000 $611,830 $250,830 69per cent Greentops @ Sims Place 2015 $308,500 $516,860 $208,360 68per cent Montreal Ville 2013 $174,500 $292,182 $117,682 67per cent Ping Yi Greens 2015 $299,000 $465,015 $166,015 56per cent

1. Fernvale Grove & Fernvale Court

These two projects are just across from each other (about three minutes apart), and share the same locational advantages.

Although Sengkang is regarded as non-mature, Fernvale Road is very well developed. This area is lined with eclectic eateries, from the UK-esque Fins and Feathers, to the nearby Hawker Centre and Market. These are just across the road from Fernvale Grove, and at most a few more minutes from Fernvale Court.

Seletar Mall is also across the road, and there’s an NTUC FairPrice here, along with a good selection of shops. Next to it is Seletar LRT, which connects to Sengkang MRT (NEL).

The high gains are due to Fernvale being developed at a rather rapid pace; such that residents here never really feel the effects of being in a non-mature town (e.g., the LRT station was up and running in 2005, even before either project was completed). The construction of Seletar Mall in 2014 simply cemented this place as a key hub.

That said, we did hear one complaint from a reader, who has lived in Fernvale Grove since the beginning:

“Before they built Seletar Mall there used to be Fernvale Point, but they tore it down. I think this is not good, because Fernvale Point had a 24-hour food court, and the stores and food were at everyday prices. Seletar Mall is very expensive, with a lot of expensive restaurants and boutiques; it’s unaffordable to heartlanders. I think it’s a downgrade.”

2. Punggol Spectra

Like many properties in this town, Punggol Spectra has benefitted from the development of Waterway Point. It’s quite easy to get there from here: just take services like 136, from the bus stop outside Punggol Secondary School.

From Waterway Point, you have access to the MRT station on the NEL and the upcoming CRL. Waterway Point is the major mall for the town, and with a Don Don Donki, NTUC FairPrice, and enough retail and food to rival some central malls, this place is packed most days of the week.

(Alternatively, you can walk around 10 minutes to Oasis LRT, which also connects to Punggol MRT; but the bus stop is closer.)

The area surrounding Punggol Spectra is also quite well built up. The neighbouring block 622D, for example, has a food court; and if you cross Punggol Central Road, there are coffee shops, hair salons, and other heartland amenities galore.

We do feel the address (it’s along Punggol Central Road) might be a bit misleading though. We’d say the real “central” part of Punggol isn’t right here, but about two or three bus/LRT stops down. Still, the distance isn’t that huge.

3. Fernvale Vista I & II

This location is close to Fernvale Grove/Court (see above), but it’s closer to Seletar Mall and Sengkang West Avenue Road. Much of what we said about Fernvale Grove/Court also applies here: while Sengkang is a non-mature neighbourhood, this is a spot where you just don’t feel it.

Seletar Mall is just across the road from a number of blocks; and Fernvale LRT is located there as well. Otherwise, the advantages are broadly comparable to Fernvale Grove/Court; the only difference is that some buyers may feel there’s a bit more traffic, as this is close to where Fernvale Road intersects Sengkang Avenue West.

Most profitable 4-room flats:

HDB Development Built 4RM BTO AVG 4 RM MOP AVG $ Gain per cent Gain Fernvale Grove 2007 $145,500 $509,374 $363,874 250per cent The Sundial 2007 $158,000 $521,972 $363,972 230per cent Atrina 1 2007 $182,500 $597,802 $415,302 228per cent Aspella 2007 $184,000 $597,245 $413,245 225per cent Edgedale Green 2006 $155,500 $503,600 $348,100 224per cent The Coris 2 2006 $176,000 $553,796 $377,796 215per cent The Coris 1 2005 $169,000 $516,155 $347,155 205per cent Atrina 2 2008 $182,500 $556,706 $374,206 205per cent Rivervale Green 2005 $142,500 $406,065 $263,565 185per cent Fernvale Vista 1 2009 $156,500 $442,556 $286,056 183per cent Compassvale Arcadia 2004 $152,500 $422,640 $270,140 177per cent The Periwinkle 2005 $167,500 $463,317 $295,817 177per cent Tivela 2008 $187,000 $517,168 $330,168 177per cent Fernvale Court 2009 $157,500 $433,517 $276,017 175per cent Coralinus 1 2008 $187,500 $499,943 $312,443 167per cent Compassvale View 2009 $169,000 $435,150 $266,150 157per cent Sembawang Green 2009 $150,000 $383,674 $233,674 156per cent Pinnacle@Duxton 2009 $340,250 $863,091 $522,841 154per cent Fernvale Vista 2 2010 $172,500 $430,329 $257,829 149per cent Woodlands Dew 2013 $153,500 $380,327 $226,827 148per cent Coralinus 2 2009 $201,000 $480,993 $279,993 139per cent Tampines GreenEdge 2017 $280,000 $642,746 $362,746 130per cent Marsiling Greenview 2018 $270,500 $618,250 $347,750 129per cent EastLawn @ Canberra 2017 $258,500 $582,452 $323,952 125per cent EastLace @ Canberra 2017 $262,500 $585,806 $323,306 123per cent Treelodge 2010 $231,000 $513,884 $282,884 122per cent EastCrown @ Canberra 2017 $262,500 $578,924 $316,424 121per cent Telok Blangah Towers 2011 $355,000 $776,434 $421,434 119per cent West Rock @ Bukit Batok 2018 $295,500 $644,200 $348,700 118per cent Woodlands Glen 2017 $256,000 $555,265 $299,265 117per cent Punggol Vista 2010 $205,500 $445,338 $239,838 117per cent EastWave @ Canberra 2016 $264,500 $571,067 $306,567 116per cent EastBrook @ Canberra 2016 $264,500 $570,847 $306,347 116per cent Buangkok Tropica 2018 $285,000 $608,000 $323,000 113per cent Sun Natura 2018 $268,500 $569,178 $300,678 112per cent Sun Breeze 2018 $268,500 $568,354 $299,854 112per cent Fernvale Riverwalk 2017 $287,500 $608,028 $320,528 111per cent Compassvale Beacon 2010 $206,500 $433,766 $227,266 110per cent Punggol Lodge 2010 $212,000 $444,566 $232,566 110per cent Punggol Bayview 2018 $329,500 $688,446 $358,946 109per cent Yung Ho Spring I 2018 $289,000 $601,474 $312,474 108per cent Woodlands Pasture I 2017 $255,500 $531,065 $275,565 108per cent Admiralty Grove 2017 $268,000 $555,126 $287,126 107per cent West Valley @ Bukit Batok 2017 $301,000 $620,604 $319,604 106per cent Woodlands Pasture II 2017 $255,500 $525,784 $270,284 106per cent EastBank @ Canberra 2016 $264,500 $541,573 $277,073 105per cent Admiralty Flora 2017 $270,500 $552,828 $282,328 104per cent Kebun Baru Court 2016 $414,500 $844,267 $429,767 104per cent Fern Grove @ Yishun 2017 $277,000 $559,078 $282,078 102per cent West Terra @ Bukit Batok 2018 $306,500 $618,594 $312,094 102per cent West Crest @ Bukit Batok 2017 $301,000 $606,200 $305,200 101per cent Damai Grove 2011 $217,500 $436,189 $218,689 101per cent Anchorvale Fields 2018 $301,000 $600,989 $299,989 100per cent Hougang Meadow 2016 $334,000 $665,942 $331,942 99per cent SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok 2017 $353,000 $700,753 $347,753 99per cent Skyline II @ Bukit Batok 2017 $358,500 $702,263 $343,763 96per cent Cheng San Court 2017 $475,500 $930,746 $455,246 96per cent Coral Spring 2010 $220,000 $429,582 $209,582 95per cent Buangkok Square 2018 $297,000 $579,625 $282,625 95per cent Toa Payoh Crest 2017 $487,000 $947,487 $460,487 95per cent Segar Meadows 2010 $206,000 $400,293 $194,293 94per cent Park Grove @ Yishun 2017 $290,500 $562,763 $272,263 94per cent Teck Ghee Parkview 2017 $439,000 $849,237 $410,237 93per cent Keat Hong Colours 2016 $260,000 $502,057 $242,057 93per cent Jade Spring 1 2011 $214,500 $413,065 $198,565 93per cent Fengshan GreenVille 2017 $404,500 $775,279 $370,779 92per cent Spring Haven @ Jurong 2017 $290,000 $553,735 $263,735 91per cent Punggol Spring 2011 $231,500 $440,046 $208,546 90per cent Keat Hong Mirage 2016 $276,000 $523,085 $247,085 90per cent Buangkok Edgeview 2017 $297,000 $562,175 $265,175 89per cent Champions Court 2012 $210,500 $397,106 $186,606 89per cent Waterway Sunray 2017 $309,500 $583,611 $274,111 89per cent Whampoa Dew 2017 $434,000 $816,549 $382,549 88per cent Keat Hong Crest 2016 $264,000 $496,398 $232,398 88per cent Hougang Crimson 2016 $301,500 $564,778 $263,278 87per cent Yung Kuang Court 2017 $294,500 $549,819 $255,319 87per cent Skyterrace@Dawson 2015 $461,000 $858,711 $397,711 86per cent Fernvale Crest 2012 $226,500 $421,671 $195,171 86per cent Senja Green 2011 $240,500 $447,368 $206,868 86per cent Compassvale Helm 2016 $329,500 $612,819 $283,319 86per cent Keat Hong Pride 2015 $254,000 $467,868 $213,868 84per cent Saraca Breeze @ Yishun 2017 $289,000 $532,110 $243,110 84per cent Waterway View 2017 $333,000 $613,091 $280,091 84per cent Vine Grove @ Yishun 2016 $285,500 $522,883 $237,383 83per cent Boon Lay View 2016 $294,500 $539,292 $244,792 83per cent Keat Hong Quad 2015 $268,000 $488,685 $220,685 82per cent Anchorvale Parkview 2017 $298,500 $544,208 $245,708 82per cent Matilda Edge 2017 $311,000 $566,553 $255,553 82per cent Fernvale Palms 2013 $238,000 $433,427 $195,427 82per cent Matilda Court 2017 $309,500 $562,212 $252,712 82per cent Jade Spring 2 2010 $221,000 $399,879 $178,879 81per cent Ghim Moh Edge 2017 $522,000 $942,534 $420,534 81per cent Skyline I @ Bukit Batok 2016 $358,500 $645,653 $287,153 80per cent Angsana Breeze @ Yishun 2016 $285,500 $513,328 $227,828 80per cent Compassvale Pearl 2011 $242,500 $435,658 $193,158 80per cent Tampines Greenforest 2016 $324,500 $582,709 $258,209 80per cent Segar Grove 2013 $230,000 $412,134 $182,134 79per cent Palm Breeze @ Yishun 2016 $289,000 $517,756 $228,756 79per cent Telok Blangah Parcview 2017 $503,000 $895,272 $392,272 78per cent Punggol Regalia 2011 $284,000 $505,189 $221,189 78per cent Skyville@Dawson 2015 $461,000 $819,783 $358,783 78per cent Dew Spring @ Yishun 2012 $217,500 $385,653 $168,153 77per cent Hougang Parkedge 2015 $303,500 $537,741 $234,241 77per cent Fernvale Residence 2011 $241,000 $425,316 $184,316 76per cent Straits Vista @ Marsiling 2012 $220,500 $388,462 $167,962 76per cent Sunshine Court 2011 $219,000 $385,432 $166,432 76per cent TreeTrail @ Woodlands 2015 $280,000 $491,607 $211,607 76per cent Keat Hong Axis 2015 $267,500 $466,320 $198,820 74per cent Punggol Residences 2012 $293,000 $510,052 $217,052 74per cent Punggol Breeze 2011 $250,500 $435,594 $185,094 74per cent Tenteram Peak 2016 $423,000 $732,242 $309,242 73per cent Fajar Hills 2015 $267,000 $460,957 $193,957 73per cent Tampines GreenLeaf 2014 $324,500 $557,063 $232,563 72per cent Clementi Gateway 2016 $472,000 $810,143 $338,143 72per cent Punggol Ripples 2013 $277,000 $474,613 $197,613 71per cent McNair Towers 2016 $531,000 $907,815 $376,815 71per cent Waterway SunDew 2016 $305,000 $521,362 $216,362 71per cent Joo Seng Green 2015 $401,000 $684,480 $283,480 71per cent Compassvale Cape 2016 $322,500 $548,773 $226,273 70per cent Fernvale Ridge 2013 $243,500 $414,285 $170,785 70per cent Punggol Arcadia 2011 $297,500 $505,579 $208,079 70per cent Compassvale Ancilla 2014 $331,000 $561,097 $230,097 70per cent Sunshine Gardens 2014 $256,500 $434,389 $177,889 69per cent Hougang Capeview 2014 $305,000 $516,493 $211,493 69per cent Fernvale Foliage 2013 $247,500 $418,843 $171,343 69per cent Oleander Breeze @ Yishun 2016 $292,000 $493,327 $201,327 69per cent Boon Lay Meadow 2012 $244,500 $412,989 $168,489 69per cent Tampines GreenTerrace 2014 $322,500 $542,949 $220,449 68per cent Punggol Emerald 2013 $292,500 $491,461 $198,961 68per cent Bendemeer Light 2016 $531,000 $891,909 $360,909 68per cent Tampines Greenlace 2015 $331,000 $555,276 $224,276 68per cent Fernvale Lea 2015 $269,500 $452,093 $182,593 68per cent Compassvale Mast 2015 $369,500 $617,180 $247,680 67per cent Punggol Crest 2013 $274,000 $457,624 $183,624 67per cent Buangkok Vale 2013 $259,500 $433,268 $173,768 67per cent The Verandah @ Matilda 2016 $333,000 $555,894 $222,894 67per cent Clementi Ridges 2016 $507,000 $845,807 $338,807 67per cent Punggol Waves 2013 $272,000 $453,205 $181,205 67per cent Yishun Greenwalk 2014 $252,000 $418,783 $166,783 66per cent Yishun Riverwalk 2013 $241,000 $399,969 $158,969 66per cent Senja Gateway 2014 $274,000 $454,436 $180,436 66per cent Waterway Cascadia 2015 $344,500 $570,627 $226,127 66per cent The Nautilus @ Punggol 2012 $251,000 $415,518 $164,518 66per cent Segar Palmview 2014 $257,500 $424,887 $167,387 65per cent Limbang Green 2013 $252,000 $415,797 $163,797 65per cent Punggol Sails 2012 $277,000 $456,619 $179,619 65per cent Rivervale Arc 2012 $231,500 $381,551 $150,051 65per cent Punggol Spectra 2012 $263,500 $433,305 $169,805 64per cent Senja Parc View 2014 $277,000 $455,272 $178,272 64per cent MacPherson Residency 2015 $448,000 $735,713 $287,713 64per cent Telok Blangah Ridgeview 2016 $503,500 $824,061 $320,561 64per cent Fernvale Rivergrove 2015 $282,500 $462,347 $179,847 64per cent Segar Vale 2013 $255,000 $416,820 $161,820 63per cent Depot Heights 2016 $470,500 $766,032 $295,532 63per cent Treegrove @ Woodlands 2013 $258,000 $418,985 $160,985 62per cent Punggol Parcvista 2014 $300,000 $486,932 $186,932 62per cent Costa Ris 2014 $320,500 $518,672 $198,172 62per cent Anchorvale Harvest 2014 $282,500 $455,500 $173,000 61per cent Floral Spring 2013 $240,500 $386,991 $146,491 61per cent Hougang Parkview 2014 $286,000 $459,796 $173,796 61per cent Compassvale Boardwalk 2015 $305,000 $490,041 $185,041 61per cent Punggol Topaz 2014 $298,000 $477,704 $179,704 60per cent Waterway Ridges 2015 $308,000 $492,765 $184,765 60per cent Rivervale Delta 2015 $281,500 $449,385 $167,885 60per cent Matilda Portico 2016 $321,000 $512,143 $191,143 60per cent Anchorvale Isles 2013 $291,500 $461,605 $170,105 58per cent Teban View 2015 $316,000 $499,716 $183,716 58per cent Hougang DewCourt 2015 $305,000 $480,190 $175,190 57per cent Waterway Terraces 2015 $338,000 $532,121 $194,121 57per cent Montreal Dale 2013 $248,500 $389,944 $141,444 57per cent Waterway Sunbeam 2015 $295,000 $462,743 $167,743 57per cent Fernvale Flora 2014 $275,500 $431,026 $155,526 56per cent Punggol Opal 2015 $315,000 $492,091 $177,091 56per cent Punggol Edge 2015 $305,000 $476,187 $171,187 56per cent Boon Lay Grove 2013 $263,000 $408,941 $145,941 55per cent Boon Lay Fields 2014 $295,500 $458,294 $162,794 55per cent Tampines GreenWood 2014 $324,500 $501,258 $176,758 54per cent Acacia Breeze 2014 $258,000 $397,457 $139,457 54per cent Corporation Tiara 2014 $283,500 $435,700 $152,200 54per cent Sembawang RiverLodge 2013 $240,000 $367,330 $127,330 53per cent Yishun Natura 2014 $271,000 $413,664 $142,664 53per cent Waterway Brooks 2015 $341,500 $516,646 $175,146 51per cent Waterway Terraces II 2015 $348,500 $525,682 $177,182 51per cent Orchid Spring 2013 $254,000 $382,628 $128,628 51per cent Woodlands Meadow 2013 $255,500 $382,737 $127,237 50per cent Fernvale Riverbow 2014 $291,500 $433,047 $141,547 49per cent Waterway Woodcress 2014 $341,500 $503,810 $162,310 48per cent Ping Yi Greens 2015 $432,000 $628,232 $196,232 45per cent Anchorvale Horizon 2013 $310,500 $450,922 $140,422 45per cent Anchorvale Cove 2014 $328,000 $466,056 $138,056 42per cent Waterway Banks 2014 $308,000 $434,842 $126,842 41per cent Montreal Ville 2013 $282,500 $391,486 $108,986 39per cent Punggol Sapphire 2011 $362,500 $490,304 $127,804 35per cent

1. The Sundial

The Sundial is just a two-three minute walk from Riviera LRT. This provides an easy connection to Punggol MRT (NEL and future CRL), Waterway Point is next to Punggol MRT; and as we’ve mentioned above, this is one of the best heartland malls to date.

This project is also close to Punggol Promenade and the Riverside Walk. If you’re an avid cyclist or walker, you may appreciate access to the greenery and riverfront. Note that this stretch links all the way up to Punggol East and Punggol Point (so you can take the train to Waterway Point and then slowly cycle or walk back if you like.)

The Riverside Walk also has a good number of restaurants, and family-friendly bars and bistros (although we have to say, many are rather pricey for a heartland area.)

Alternatively, walk in the opposite direction along Punggol Field Road, and you’ll end up at Punggol Plaza. This is one of the oldest parts of Punggol, and Punggol Plaza is possibly the first-ever mall in the neighborhood; so there’s a sharp contrast with newer areas like Waterway Point. But there’s still an NTUC FairPrice and a food court here; and while the shops are less “atas” than Waterway, it’s still a very lively and convenient spot.

Pick this area if you don’t want to bother traveling out to Waterway Point, or if you have children (the riverside stretch is good for family recreation.)

2. Atrina

Atrina’s main advantage is proximity to Buangkok MRT (NEL), which is just below Block 272D. This also means access to Sengkang Grand Mall, which is near the train station.

The mall is actually an integrated development, and apart from the retail and food, it includes the neighbourhood’s community club and hawker centre, as well as childcare services (there’s an NTUC FairPrice too, and the usual mix of familiar food and retail options.) Even directly under the blocks of Aspella, you will find a Kopitiam and other food outlets like a Subway — so fast access to food here is very easy.

In fact, if you’re considering the apartments at Sengkang Grand Mall, but cheaper resale flats aren’t out of the question, Atrina may be worth a look. You’ll be within walking distance, but also a bit further from the traffic.

As an alternative, you can also walk to Ranggung LRT in about seven minutes. This will connect you to Sengkang MRT (NEL), which is next to Compass One Mall. This is a larger heartland for more heavy-duty retail.

Another draw for Atrina is the large number of schools within enrolment distance. Nan Chiau High is within 560 metres, while Palm View and North Vista are just 350 metres away. Sengkang Primary and Secondary, as well as North Vista Secondary, are also within one kilometre.

Most profitable 5-room flats:

HDB Development Built 5RM BTO AVG 5RM MOP AVG $ Gain per cent Gain Pinnacle@Duxton 2009 $397,300 $973,929 $576,629 145per cent EastLawn @ Canberra 2017 $344,000 $712,476 $368,476 107per cent Treelodge 2010 $376,500 $776,000 $399,500 106per cent EastCrown @ Canberra 2017 $344,500 $698,413 $353,913 103per cent Rivervale Green 2005 $228,000 $461,760 $233,760 103per cent Punggol Bayview 2018 $431,500 $872,486 $440,986 102per cent Tampines GreenEdge 2017 $384,500 $772,263 $387,763 101per cent Woodlands Pasture I 2017 $313,500 $628,474 $314,974 100per cent EastWave @ Canberra 2016 $347,500 $689,493 $341,993 98per cent Woodlands Pasture II 2017 $313,500 $621,460 $307,960 98per cent Admiralty Grove 2017 $338,000 $663,207 $325,207 96per cent EastBank @ Canberra 2016 $347,500 $681,469 $333,969 96per cent Fern Grove @ Yishun 2017 $351,000 $687,887 $336,887 96per cent Yung Kuang Court 2017 $364,500 $714,100 $349,600 96per cent West Rock @ Bukit Batok 2018 $391,000 $760,000 $369,000 94per cent Kebun Baru Court 2016 $528,500 $1,024,118 $495,618 94per cent Buangkok Edgeview 2017 $374,500 $723,081 $348,581 93per cent Waterway Sunray 2017 $381,500 $730,550 $349,050 91per cent Saraca Breeze @ Yishun 2017 $360,000 $687,100 $327,100 91per cent Admiralty Flora 2017 $352,000 $671,430 $319,430 91per cent West Terra @ Bukit Batok 2018 $409,000 $779,210 $370,210 91per cent Park Grove @ Yishun 2017 $374,000 $698,802 $324,802 87per cent West Crest @ Bukit Batok 2017 $408,000 $757,089 $349,089 86per cent Matilda Court 2017 $381,500 $702,716 $321,216 84per cent Compassvale Arcadia 2004 $253,000 $465,563 $212,563 84per cent Anchorvale Parkview 2017 $391,500 $719,742 $328,242 84per cent SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok 2017 $471,500 $860,183 $388,683 82per cent Skyline II @ Bukit Batok 2017 $469,000 $853,724 $384,724 82per cent Boon Lay View 2016 $364,500 $663,091 $298,591 82per cent Palm Breeze @ Yishun 2016 $360,000 $654,815 $294,815 82per cent Fengshan GreenVille 2017 $504,000 $915,100 $411,100 82per cent Waterway View 2017 $419,500 $759,918 $340,418 81per cent Angsana Breeze @ Yishun 2016 $363,000 $655,645 $292,645 81per cent Teck Ghee Parkview 2017 $548,000 $989,210 $441,210 81per cent Keat Hong Colours 2016 $337,000 $604,614 $267,614 79per cent Punggol Residences 2012 $376,500 $674,300 $297,800 79per cent Fernvale Palms 2013 $311,000 $556,986 $245,986 79per cent Keat Hong Pride 2015 $323,500 $578,250 $254,750 79per cent Punggol Parcvista 2014 $372,500 $663,945 $291,445 78per cent Hougang Parkedge 2015 $380,500 $675,470 $294,970 78per cent Fernvale Foliage 2013 $312,500 $554,657 $242,157 77per cent Compassvale Helm 2016 $406,000 $719,473 $313,473 77per cent Keat Hong Mirage 2016 $351,000 $621,898 $270,898 77per cent Keat Hong Crest 2016 $340,000 $600,724 $260,724 77per cent Keat Hong Quad 2015 $347,000 $607,752 $260,752 75per cent Hougang Capeview 2014 $398,000 $694,099 $296,099 74per cent Punggol Emerald 2013 $368,000 $638,285 $270,285 73per cent Skyline I @ Bukit Batok 2016 $469,000 $812,999 $343,999 73per cent Waterway SunDew 2016 $388,000 $671,511 $283,511 73per cent Fernvale Lea 2015 $329,500 $568,678 $239,178 73per cent Oleander Breeze @ Yishun 2016 $359,500 $618,920 $259,420 72per cent Skyville@Dawson 2015 $598,000 $1,027,646 $429,646 72per cent Skyterrace@Dawson 2015 $598,000 $1,026,269 $428,269 72per cent TreeTrail @ Woodlands 2015 $344,500 $590,833 $246,333 72per cent Waterway Cascadia 2015 $437,500 $748,774 $311,274 71per cent Fernvale Ridge 2013 $316,500 $540,297 $223,797 71per cent Champions Court 2012 $271,500 $460,861 $189,361 70per cent Acacia Breeze 2014 $314,500 $530,880 $216,380 69per cent Tampines GreenLeaf 2014 $407,500 $685,107 $277,607 68per cent Fernvale Rivergrove 2015 $351,500 $587,697 $236,197 67per cent Segar Palmview 2014 $313,500 $523,666 $210,166 67per cent Compassvale Cape 2016 $409,500 $681,868 $272,368 67per cent Yishun Natura 2014 $330,000 $548,690 $218,690 66per cent Hougang Parkview 2014 $368,500 $612,142 $243,642 66per cent Punggol Sails 2012 $354,500 $588,476 $233,976 66per cent Keat Hong Axis 2015 $343,500 $569,537 $226,037 66per cent Compassvale Mast 2015 $460,000 $760,797 $300,797 65per cent Fajar Hills 2015 $346,000 $571,780 $225,780 65per cent Fernvale Residence 2011 $329,000 $543,423 $214,423 65per cent Waterway Terraces 2015 $416,000 $686,272 $270,272 65per cent The Verandah @ Matilda 2016 $419,500 $688,581 $269,081 64per cent Compassvale Ancilla 2014 $409,500 $669,119 $259,619 63per cent Waterway Ridges 2015 $398,000 $649,144 $251,144 63per cent Anchorvale Harvest 2014 $351,500 $571,126 $219,626 62per cent Rivervale Delta 2015 $342,000 $553,911 $211,911 62per cent Anchorvale Isles 2013 $359,500 $581,454 $221,954 62per cent Tampines Greenlace 2015 $412,500 $666,117 $253,617 61per cent Clementi Ridges 2016 $614,500 $990,468 $375,968 61per cent Punggol Topaz 2014 $370,500 $597,027 $226,527 61per cent Compassvale Boardwalk 2015 $378,000 $606,418 $228,418 60per cent Yishun Riverwalk 2013 $318,500 $510,740 $192,240 60per cent Punggol Waves 2013 $357,500 $571,565 $214,065 60per cent Fernvale Riverbow 2014 $359,500 $574,536 $215,036 60per cent Waterway Sunbeam 2015 $377,500 $603,125 $225,625 60per cent Waterway Brooks 2015 $420,500 $670,561 $250,061 59per cent Sunshine Gardens 2014 $329,500 $525,325 $195,825 59per cent Floral Spring 2013 $310,500 $492,476 $181,976 59per cent Punggol Breeze 2011 $348,500 $550,204 $201,704 58per cent Compassvale Pearl 2011 $337,500 $532,799 $195,299 58per cent Senja Gateway 2014 $353,000 $556,609 $203,609 58per cent Corporation Tiara 2014 $346,500 $546,264 $199,764 58per cent Yishun Greenwalk 2014 $331,500 $522,237 $190,737 58per cent Boon Lay Fields 2014 $362,500 $570,065 $207,565 57per cent Matilda Portico 2016 $395,500 $620,636 $225,136 57per cent The Nautilus @ Punggol 2012 $331,000 $519,164 $188,164 57per cent Costa Ris 2014 $399,000 $624,935 $225,935 57per cent Punggol Arcadia 2011 $386,000 $602,815 $216,815 56per cent Punggol Edge 2015 $388,000 $599,226 $211,226 54per cent Waterway Woodcress 2014 $420,500 $649,331 $228,831 54per cent Segar Vale 2013 $326,000 $502,235 $176,235 54per cent Punggol Regalia 2011 $385,000 $590,381 $205,381 53per cent Woodlands Meadow 2013 $299,000 $450,444 $151,444 51per cent Waterway Terraces II 2015 $442,000 $663,419 $221,419 50per cent Boon Lay Grove 2013 $328,000 $490,930 $162,930 50per cent Punggol Sapphire 2011 $459,500 $601,027 $141,527 31per cent Anchorvale Cove 2014 $405,000 $591,233 $186,233 46per cent Anchorvale Horizon 2013 $385,000 $551,600 $166,600 43per cent

1. Pinnacle @ Duxton

Pinnacle has appeared on so many top-performing lists, that it’s practically a cliche by now. You can check out the in-depth review here; but in summary, Pinnacle can’t really be considered a typical HDB flat. This is a one-of-a-kind project: the tallest HDB development in Singapore, and famed for lavish sky parks and elevated facilities you won’t find elsewhere.

Pinnacle is also one of the best-connected HDB projects ever. It’s within a 10-minute walk of both Outram Park MRT (NEL, EWL, TEL) and Maxwell MRT (TEL). You can also walk to Tanjong Pagar MRT (EW) just as easily, and living here means you’re minutes from the commercial heart of Singapore.

Eateries and shops are just about everywhere, with the nearest stretch being right across Cantonment Road (other than the food options directly below). And since you’re so close to town, it shouldn’t be hard to access the largest malls like Raffles Place, Bugis Junction, etc., as these are just a few train stops away.

We would expect demand here to still be strong in the near to mid-term, due to the new Prime and Plus classification systems. Pinnacle can meet or beat any existing Prime flat with its location and facilities, but has zero special restrictions (no 10-year MOP, no income ceiling, and so forth.)

2. EastLawn @ Canberra

ECs have stolen the limelight in Canberra for some time, with projects like Parc Canberra and The Brownstone (the ECs in Canberra tend to be closer to the MRT, compared to many other HDB towns.)

But with the prominent Parc Canberra still within its MOP, and prices being high the last two years, it’s not surprising that buyers might consider larger resale flats instead. Transport is not the best but convenient enough: just take 117M from Block 108A, which goes to Canberra Station (NSL).

(You can also walk there, but it’s around 10 minutes.)

Next to the train station is Canberra Plaza: this is a New Generation neighbourhood centre. Rather than the typical hawker centre and market, there’s a more upscale food court; and unlike many HDB-run malls, you’ll find a wider range of fancier chains and brand names (there’s an A&W here for instance.) There’s also an NTUC FairPrice here.

Closer to the project, you can walk over to Canberra Street in about six minutes. You’ll find some restaurants and a Sheng Siong in the neighbouring HDB enclave, along with the usual heartland amenities.

Another nice touch to living here is being next to the neighbourhood park and basketball court, which is handy for families with children. Just be wary of the lack of nearby schools though: Wellington Primary and Sembawang Primary are the nearest located, but these are not within the coveted 1KM radius, which doesn’t make this a great option for families with young kids.

3. Treelodge@Punggol

Treelodge@Punggol is not a typical HDB enclave. This is a pilot attempt at an “eco-precinct,” and the project was built to ensure sustainability and lower energy usage. The cost to build Treelodge was actually higher than normal HDB flats, due to the use of the new tech; but HDB absorbed the cost so there was no financial impact on buyers.

One notable difference is the use of a podium car park. The roof of the car park doubles as a landscaped communal space, and its positioning enhances ventilation between blocks (which are also spaced further apart at Treelodge.)

You can read more about the Treelodge experiment here.

Treelodge also has good access to Punggol MRT (NEL, CPL), via bus 50 or 64, at stops close to the project. Alternatively, you can walk to Damai LRT and use the light rail to connect to Punggol. From the MRT station, you can easily get to the neighbouring Waterway Point Mall.

You can also walk to Punggol MRT station in about eight-minutes (depending on your block), which is an easy route of cutting through the currently empty plot of land next to it. This is earmarked to be a commercial/residential plot in the future, so the walk may be easier/harder depending on the development.

Treelodge also has good access to multiple neighbourhood schools. Punggol View Primary is just down the road, and less than a five-minute walk. Besides that, Oasis Primary, Edgefield Primary, Horizon Primary, Punggol Green Primary, Punggol Cove Primary, and Valour Primary School are all in the enrolment range.

