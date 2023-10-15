Which are the most profitable HDB BTO flats in Singapore?

While it’s common knowledge among Singaporeans that BTO flats can be profitable, the burning question often is: just how much?
While some standout properties like the Pinnacle @ Duxton boast exceptional returns, how do the majority really fare?
In this piece, we take a look at the middle number between the minimum and maximum price offered for a flat type of a BTO. Then we checked the difference between this and the price at MOP — two years within the date the HDB was built.
Let’s have a closer look to see which BTO projects have been the most profitable since they entered the resale market:
Most profitable 3-room flats:
|HDB Development
|Built
|3RM BTO AVG
|3RM MOP AVG
|$ Gain
|per cent Gain
|Fernvale Grove
|2007
|$99,500
|$383,947
|$284,447
|286per cent
|Fernvale Court
|2009
|$106,500
|$371,571
|$265,071
|249per cent
|Punggol Spectra
|2012
|$165,000
|$343,102
|$178,102
|108per cent
|Fernvale Vista 1
|2009
|$108,500
|$355,344
|$246,844
|228per cent
|Woodlands Dew
|2013
|$91,500
|$297,738
|$206,238
|225per cent
|Compassvale View
|2009
|$119,500
|$367,674
|$248,174
|208per cent
|Fernvale Vista 2
|2010
|$119,500
|$358,236
|$238,736
|200per cent
|EastCrown @ Canberra
|2017
|$159,000
|$444,272
|$285,272
|179per cent
|EastBrook @ Canberra
|2016
|$155,000
|$432,184
|$277,184
|179per cent
|Woodlands Pasture II
|2017
|$150,500
|$414,545
|$264,045
|175per cent
|Compassvale Beacon
|2010
|$129,500
|$356,300
|$226,800
|175per cent
|EastLace @ Canberra
|2017
|$159,000
|$436,725
|$277,725
|175per cent
|Sun Natura
|2018
|$167,500
|$455,000
|$287,500
|172per cent
|Woodlands Glen
|2017
|$159,500
|$432,768
|$273,268
|171per cent
|Sun Breeze
|2018
|$164,500
|$445,250
|$280,750
|171per cent
|Anchorvale Fields
|2018
|$186,000
|$500,000
|$314,000
|169per cent
|Telok Blangah Towers
|2011
|$212,500
|$571,156
|$358,656
|169per cent
|Punggol Vista
|2010
|$133,000
|$356,432
|$223,432
|168per cent
|Punggol Lodge
|2010
|$136,000
|$361,600
|$225,600
|166per cent
|Fernvale Riverwalk
|2017
|$169,500
|$450,299
|$280,799
|166per cent
|Damai Grove
|2011
|$137,500
|$360,630
|$223,130
|162per cent
|Fern Grove @ Yishun
|2017
|$168,000
|$439,077
|$271,077
|161per cent
|Treelodge
|2010
|$152,000
|$393,500
|$241,500
|159per cent
|Keat Hong Crest
|2016
|$156,000
|$399,271
|$243,271
|156per cent
|Marsiling Greenview
|2018
|$170,500
|$436,167
|$265,667
|156per cent
|Admiralty Grove
|2017
|$169,500
|$433,283
|$263,783
|156per cent
|Tampines GreenEdge
|2017
|$183,000
|$467,406
|$284,406
|155per cent
|Keat Hong Colours
|2016
|$156,500
|$395,973
|$239,473
|153per cent
|Keat Hong Mirage
|2016
|$164,000
|$412,376
|$248,376
|151per cent
|West Valley @ Bukit Batok
|2017
|$182,500
|$456,674
|$274,174
|150per cent
|Jade Spring 1
|2011
|$126,000
|$313,815
|$187,815
|149per cent
|Waterway Sunray
|2017
|$189,000
|$465,749
|$276,749
|146per cent
|Buangkok Square
|2018
|$189,500
|$466,500
|$277,000
|146per cent
|Fernvale Crest
|2012
|$136,500
|$335,293
|$198,793
|146per cent
|West Terra @ Bukit Batok
|2018
|$189,000
|$461,750
|$272,750
|144per cent
|Jade Spring 2
|2010
|$132,500
|$318,876
|$186,376
|141per cent
|Yung Ho Spring I
|2018
|$186,500
|$448,333
|$261,833
|140per cent
|Champions Court
|2012
|$130,000
|$310,011
|$180,011
|138per cent
|Fernvale Residence
|2011
|$147,500
|$349,875
|$202,375
|137per cent
|Segar Meadows
|2010
|$129,500
|$307,000
|$177,500
|137per cent
|Boon Lay View
|2016
|$179,500
|$419,769
|$240,269
|134per cent
|Fernvale Palms
|2013
|$146,000
|$341,143
|$195,143
|134per cent
|Matilda Court
|2017
|$189,000
|$438,000
|$249,000
|132per cent
|Spring Haven @ Jurong
|2017
|$180,000
|$416,745
|$236,745
|132per cent
|West Ridges @ Bukit Batok
|2018
|$188,000
|$435,105
|$247,105
|131per cent
|Saraca Breeze @ Yishun
|2017
|$184,500
|$426,800
|$242,300
|131per cent
|Keat Hong Pride
|2015
|$156,000
|$360,846
|$204,846
|131per cent
|Yung Ho Spring II
|2018
|$186,500
|$430,000
|$243,500
|131per cent
|Sunshine Court
|2011
|$134,500
|$309,203
|$174,703
|130per cent
|Matilda Edge
|2017
|$195,500
|$445,569
|$250,069
|128per cent
|Vine Grove @ Yishun
|2016
|$180,000
|$408,439
|$228,439
|127per cent
|Fernvale Ridge
|2013
|$149,500
|$338,922
|$189,422
|127per cent
|Dew Spring @ Yishun
|2012
|$133,000
|$301,103
|$168,103
|126per cent
|Hougang Crimson
|2016
|$188,000
|$422,849
|$234,849
|125per cent
|Angsana Breeze @ Yishun
|2016
|$180,000
|$404,844
|$224,844
|125per cent
|Waterway View
|2017
|$202,500
|$454,750
|$252,250
|125per cent
|Segar Grove
|2013
|$141,000
|$315,169
|$174,169
|124per cent
|Hougang Meadow
|2016
|$209,500
|$467,526
|$258,026
|123per cent
|Straits Vista @ Marsiling
|2012
|$140,000
|$312,273
|$172,273
|123per cent
|Keat Hong Axis
|2015
|$160,500
|$354,780
|$194,280
|121per cent
|Khatib Court
|2017
|$213,500
|$471,296
|$257,796
|121per cent
|Fernvale Lea
|2015
|$164,000
|$361,882
|$197,882
|121per cent
|Punggol Bayview
|2018
|$208,000
|$458,424
|$250,424
|120per cent
|Rivervale Arc
|2012
|$139,500
|$307,345
|$167,845
|120per cent
|Palm Breeze @ Yishun
|2016
|$184,500
|$406,159
|$221,659
|120per cent
|Hougang Parkedge
|2015
|$186,000
|$407,875
|$221,875
|119per cent
|Punggol Edge
|2015
|$178,000
|$390,107
|$212,107
|119per cent
|Fernvale Rivergrove
|2015
|$170,500
|$369,274
|$198,774
|117per cent
|Toa Payoh Crest
|2017
|$326,500
|$705,660
|$379,160
|116per cent
|Oleander Breeze @ Yishun
|2016
|$183,500
|$395,792
|$212,292
|116per cent
|Fajar Hills
|2015
|$160,000
|$345,099
|$185,099
|116per cent
|Cheng San Court
|2017
|$313,000
|$671,327
|$358,327
|114per cent
|SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok
|2017
|$232,000
|$495,600
|$263,600
|114per cent
|Senja Green
|2011
|$154,000
|$328,000
|$174,000
|113per cent
|Skyline II @ Bukit Batok
|2017
|$226,500
|$481,772
|$255,272
|113per cent
|Fengshan GreenVille
|2017
|$265,000
|$563,300
|$298,300
|113per cent
|Sunshine Gardens
|2014
|$159,000
|$337,200
|$178,200
|112per cent
|Segar Palmview
|2014
|$151,000
|$319,894
|$168,894
|112per cent
|Skyline I @ Bukit Batok
|2016
|$226,500
|$476,850
|$250,350
|111per cent
|Tampines Greenforest
|2016
|$211,500
|$445,016
|$233,516
|110per cent
|Punggol Ripples
|2013
|$171,500
|$359,806
|$188,306
|110per cent
|Waterway Sunbeam
|2015
|$174,000
|$363,497
|$189,497
|109per cent
|Punggol Waves
|2013
|$168,000
|$348,739
|$180,739
|108per cent
|Rivervale Delta
|2015
|$171,500
|$354,743
|$183,243
|107per cent
|Telok Blangah Parcview
|2017
|$336,000
|$691,626
|$355,626
|106per cent
|Punggol Sails
|2012
|$171,500
|$352,163
|$180,663
|105per cent
|Punggol Crest
|2013
|$171,000
|$351,086
|$180,086
|105per cent
|Compassvale Cape
|2016
|$208,000
|$424,481
|$216,481
|104per cent
|Fajar Spring Vista
|2014
|$156,500
|$319,376
|$162,876
|104per cent
|Teck Ghee Parkview
|2017
|$285,000
|$579,216
|$294,216
|103per cent
|Woodlands Peak
|2015
|$194,000
|$394,140
|$200,140
|103per cent
|Tampines GreenWood
|2014
|$211,000
|$372,435
|$161,435
|77per cent
|Skyville@Dawson
|2015
|$322,500
|$653,669
|$331,169
|103per cent
|Fernvale Flora
|2014
|$170,500
|$345,080
|$174,580
|102per cent
|Boon Lay Meadow
|2012
|$155,500
|$314,706
|$159,206
|102per cent
|Treegrove @ Woodlands
|2015
|$158,000
|$319,510
|$161,510
|102per cent
|Bukit Gombak Vista
|2018
|$245,000
|$495,172
|$250,172
|102per cent
|Segar Vale
|2013
|$158,000
|$319,000
|$161,000
|102per cent
|Teban View
|2015
|$188,500
|$377,483
|$188,983
|100per cent
|Waterway SunDew
|2016
|$203,500
|$407,380
|$203,880
|100per cent
|Skyterrace@Dawson
|2015
|$322,500
|$642,362
|$319,862
|99per cent
|Buangkok Vale
|2013
|$162,000
|$322,650
|$160,650
|99per cent
|Limbang Green
|2013
|$154,500
|$307,640
|$153,140
|99per cent
|Anchorvale Harvest
|2014
|$170,500
|$338,588
|$168,088
|99per cent
|Punggol Parcvista
|2014
|$183,500
|$364,131
|$180,631
|98per cent
|Hougang Parkview
|2014
|$181,000
|$358,241
|$177,241
|98per cent
|Senja Parc View
|2014
|$170,000
|$335,913
|$165,913
|98per cent
|Fernvale Riverbow
|2014
|$173,000
|$341,510
|$168,510
|97per cent
|Hougang Capeview
|2014
|$188,500
|$371,198
|$182,698
|97per cent
|Waterway Banks
|2014
|$174,500
|$342,885
|$168,385
|96per cent
|Punggol Arcadia
|2011
|$196,000
|$385,000
|$189,000
|96per cent
|Ghim Moh Edge
|2017
|$342,000
|$667,626
|$325,626
|95per cent
|Punggol Emerald
|2013
|$183,000
|$357,053
|$174,053
|95per cent
|Punggol Topaz
|2014
|$186,500
|$362,796
|$176,296
|95per cent
|Sembawang RiverLodge
|2013
|$147,000
|$285,876
|$138,876
|94per cent
|Yishun Riverwalk
|2013
|$161,000
|$312,913
|$151,913
|94per cent
|Tenteram Peak
|2016
|$279,500
|$542,745
|$263,245
|94per cent
|Punggol Opal
|2015
|$194,000
|$376,200
|$182,200
|94per cent
|Tampines GreenLeaf
|2014
|$211,000
|$408,910
|$197,910
|94per cent
|Waterway Cascadia
|2015
|$225,500
|$436,690
|$211,190
|94per cent
|Montreal Dale
|2013
|$152,500
|$293,551
|$141,051
|92per cent
|Waterway Terraces
|2015
|$211,500
|$405,701
|$194,201
|92per cent
|Yishun Greenwalk
|2014
|$168,000
|$318,500
|$150,500
|90per cent
|Tampines GreenTerrace
|2014
|$203,000
|$382,227
|$179,227
|88per cent
|Woodlands Meadow
|2013
|$152,000
|$285,909
|$133,909
|88per cent
|Bendemeer Light
|2016
|$361,500
|$675,312
|$313,812
|87per cent
|Acacia Breeze
|2014
|$167,500
|$312,786
|$145,286
|87per cent
|Compassvale Ancilla
|2014
|$213,000
|$394,848
|$181,848
|85per cent
|Yishun Natura
|2014
|$178,500
|$330,532
|$152,032
|85per cent
|McNair Towers
|2016
|$361,500
|$667,404
|$305,904
|85per cent
|Vista Spring
|2014
|$166,500
|$306,750
|$140,250
|84per cent
|Compassvale Mast
|2015
|$242,500
|$444,428
|$201,928
|83per cent
|Tampines Alcoves
|2014
|$203,000
|$371,200
|$168,200
|83per cent
|Boon Lay Fields
|2014
|$183,500
|$334,912
|$151,412
|83per cent
|Costa Ris
|2014
|$209,500
|$382,295
|$172,795
|82per cent
|Telok Blangah Ridgeview
|2016
|$339,000
|$618,133
|$279,133
|82per cent
|Orchid Spring
|2013
|$166,500
|$302,924
|$136,424
|82per cent
|Waterway Ridges
|2015
|$208,500
|$376,966
|$168,466
|81per cent
|Depot Heights
|2016
|$312,500
|$564,000
|$251,500
|80per cent
|Clementi Gateway
|2016
|$326,000
|$582,380
|$256,380
|79per cent
|Yio Chu Kang Vista
|2014
|$246,000
|$438,414
|$192,414
|78per cent
|Anchorvale Cove
|2014
|$199,500
|$355,000
|$155,500
|78per cent
|Waterway Terraces II
|2015
|$221,500
|$390,488
|$168,988
|76per cent
|Joo Seng Green
|2015
|$298,500
|$517,571
|$219,071
|73per cent
|Waterway Woodcress
|2014
|$222,000
|$381,663
|$159,663
|72per cent
|MacPherson Residency
|2015
|$306,500
|$520,067
|$213,567
|70per cent
|Clementi Ridges
|2016
|$361,000
|$611,830
|$250,830
|69per cent
|Greentops @ Sims Place
|2015
|$308,500
|$516,860
|$208,360
|68per cent
|Montreal Ville
|2013
|$174,500
|$292,182
|$117,682
|67per cent
|Ping Yi Greens
|2015
|$299,000
|$465,015
|$166,015
|56per cent
1. Fernvale Grove & Fernvale Court
These two projects are just across from each other (about three minutes apart), and share the same locational advantages.
Although Sengkang is regarded as non-mature, Fernvale Road is very well developed. This area is lined with eclectic eateries, from the UK-esque Fins and Feathers, to the nearby Hawker Centre and Market. These are just across the road from Fernvale Grove, and at most a few more minutes from Fernvale Court.
Seletar Mall is also across the road, and there’s an NTUC FairPrice here, along with a good selection of shops. Next to it is Seletar LRT, which connects to Sengkang MRT (NEL).
The high gains are due to Fernvale being developed at a rather rapid pace; such that residents here never really feel the effects of being in a non-mature town (e.g., the LRT station was up and running in 2005, even before either project was completed). The construction of Seletar Mall in 2014 simply cemented this place as a key hub.
That said, we did hear one complaint from a reader, who has lived in Fernvale Grove since the beginning:
“Before they built Seletar Mall there used to be Fernvale Point, but they tore it down. I think this is not good, because Fernvale Point had a 24-hour food court, and the stores and food were at everyday prices. Seletar Mall is very expensive, with a lot of expensive restaurants and boutiques; it’s unaffordable to heartlanders. I think it’s a downgrade.”
2. Punggol Spectra
Like many properties in this town, Punggol Spectra has benefitted from the development of Waterway Point. It’s quite easy to get there from here: just take services like 136, from the bus stop outside Punggol Secondary School.
From Waterway Point, you have access to the MRT station on the NEL and the upcoming CRL. Waterway Point is the major mall for the town, and with a Don Don Donki, NTUC FairPrice, and enough retail and food to rival some central malls, this place is packed most days of the week.
(Alternatively, you can walk around 10 minutes to Oasis LRT, which also connects to Punggol MRT; but the bus stop is closer.)
The area surrounding Punggol Spectra is also quite well built up. The neighbouring block 622D, for example, has a food court; and if you cross Punggol Central Road, there are coffee shops, hair salons, and other heartland amenities galore.
We do feel the address (it’s along Punggol Central Road) might be a bit misleading though. We’d say the real “central” part of Punggol isn’t right here, but about two or three bus/LRT stops down. Still, the distance isn’t that huge.
3. Fernvale Vista I & II
This location is close to Fernvale Grove/Court (see above), but it’s closer to Seletar Mall and Sengkang West Avenue Road. Much of what we said about Fernvale Grove/Court also applies here: while Sengkang is a non-mature neighbourhood, this is a spot where you just don’t feel it.
Seletar Mall is just across the road from a number of blocks; and Fernvale LRT is located there as well. Otherwise, the advantages are broadly comparable to Fernvale Grove/Court; the only difference is that some buyers may feel there’s a bit more traffic, as this is close to where Fernvale Road intersects Sengkang Avenue West.
Most profitable 4-room flats:
|HDB Development
|Built
|4RM BTO AVG
|4 RM MOP AVG
|$ Gain
|per cent Gain
|Fernvale Grove
|2007
|$145,500
|$509,374
|$363,874
|250per cent
|The Sundial
|2007
|$158,000
|$521,972
|$363,972
|230per cent
|Atrina 1
|2007
|$182,500
|$597,802
|$415,302
|228per cent
|Aspella
|2007
|$184,000
|$597,245
|$413,245
|225per cent
|Edgedale Green
|2006
|$155,500
|$503,600
|$348,100
|224per cent
|The Coris 2
|2006
|$176,000
|$553,796
|$377,796
|215per cent
|The Coris 1
|2005
|$169,000
|$516,155
|$347,155
|205per cent
|Atrina 2
|2008
|$182,500
|$556,706
|$374,206
|205per cent
|Rivervale Green
|2005
|$142,500
|$406,065
|$263,565
|185per cent
|Fernvale Vista 1
|2009
|$156,500
|$442,556
|$286,056
|183per cent
|Compassvale Arcadia
|2004
|$152,500
|$422,640
|$270,140
|177per cent
|The Periwinkle
|2005
|$167,500
|$463,317
|$295,817
|177per cent
|Tivela
|2008
|$187,000
|$517,168
|$330,168
|177per cent
|Fernvale Court
|2009
|$157,500
|$433,517
|$276,017
|175per cent
|Coralinus 1
|2008
|$187,500
|$499,943
|$312,443
|167per cent
|Compassvale View
|2009
|$169,000
|$435,150
|$266,150
|157per cent
|Sembawang Green
|2009
|$150,000
|$383,674
|$233,674
|156per cent
|Pinnacle@Duxton
|2009
|$340,250
|$863,091
|$522,841
|154per cent
|Fernvale Vista 2
|2010
|$172,500
|$430,329
|$257,829
|149per cent
|Woodlands Dew
|2013
|$153,500
|$380,327
|$226,827
|148per cent
|Coralinus 2
|2009
|$201,000
|$480,993
|$279,993
|139per cent
|Tampines GreenEdge
|2017
|$280,000
|$642,746
|$362,746
|130per cent
|Marsiling Greenview
|2018
|$270,500
|$618,250
|$347,750
|129per cent
|EastLawn @ Canberra
|2017
|$258,500
|$582,452
|$323,952
|125per cent
|EastLace @ Canberra
|2017
|$262,500
|$585,806
|$323,306
|123per cent
|Treelodge
|2010
|$231,000
|$513,884
|$282,884
|122per cent
|EastCrown @ Canberra
|2017
|$262,500
|$578,924
|$316,424
|121per cent
|Telok Blangah Towers
|2011
|$355,000
|$776,434
|$421,434
|119per cent
|West Rock @ Bukit Batok
|2018
|$295,500
|$644,200
|$348,700
|118per cent
|Woodlands Glen
|2017
|$256,000
|$555,265
|$299,265
|117per cent
|Punggol Vista
|2010
|$205,500
|$445,338
|$239,838
|117per cent
|EastWave @ Canberra
|2016
|$264,500
|$571,067
|$306,567
|116per cent
|EastBrook @ Canberra
|2016
|$264,500
|$570,847
|$306,347
|116per cent
|Buangkok Tropica
|2018
|$285,000
|$608,000
|$323,000
|113per cent
|Sun Natura
|2018
|$268,500
|$569,178
|$300,678
|112per cent
|Sun Breeze
|2018
|$268,500
|$568,354
|$299,854
|112per cent
|Fernvale Riverwalk
|2017
|$287,500
|$608,028
|$320,528
|111per cent
|Compassvale Beacon
|2010
|$206,500
|$433,766
|$227,266
|110per cent
|Punggol Lodge
|2010
|$212,000
|$444,566
|$232,566
|110per cent
|Punggol Bayview
|2018
|$329,500
|$688,446
|$358,946
|109per cent
|Yung Ho Spring I
|2018
|$289,000
|$601,474
|$312,474
|108per cent
|Woodlands Pasture I
|2017
|$255,500
|$531,065
|$275,565
|108per cent
|Admiralty Grove
|2017
|$268,000
|$555,126
|$287,126
|107per cent
|West Valley @ Bukit Batok
|2017
|$301,000
|$620,604
|$319,604
|106per cent
|Woodlands Pasture II
|2017
|$255,500
|$525,784
|$270,284
|106per cent
|EastBank @ Canberra
|2016
|$264,500
|$541,573
|$277,073
|105per cent
|Admiralty Flora
|2017
|$270,500
|$552,828
|$282,328
|104per cent
|Kebun Baru Court
|2016
|$414,500
|$844,267
|$429,767
|104per cent
|Fern Grove @ Yishun
|2017
|$277,000
|$559,078
|$282,078
|102per cent
|West Terra @ Bukit Batok
|2018
|$306,500
|$618,594
|$312,094
|102per cent
|West Crest @ Bukit Batok
|2017
|$301,000
|$606,200
|$305,200
|101per cent
|Damai Grove
|2011
|$217,500
|$436,189
|$218,689
|101per cent
|Anchorvale Fields
|2018
|$301,000
|$600,989
|$299,989
|100per cent
|Hougang Meadow
|2016
|$334,000
|$665,942
|$331,942
|99per cent
|SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok
|2017
|$353,000
|$700,753
|$347,753
|99per cent
|Skyline II @ Bukit Batok
|2017
|$358,500
|$702,263
|$343,763
|96per cent
|Cheng San Court
|2017
|$475,500
|$930,746
|$455,246
|96per cent
|Coral Spring
|2010
|$220,000
|$429,582
|$209,582
|95per cent
|Buangkok Square
|2018
|$297,000
|$579,625
|$282,625
|95per cent
|Toa Payoh Crest
|2017
|$487,000
|$947,487
|$460,487
|95per cent
|Segar Meadows
|2010
|$206,000
|$400,293
|$194,293
|94per cent
|Park Grove @ Yishun
|2017
|$290,500
|$562,763
|$272,263
|94per cent
|Teck Ghee Parkview
|2017
|$439,000
|$849,237
|$410,237
|93per cent
|Keat Hong Colours
|2016
|$260,000
|$502,057
|$242,057
|93per cent
|Jade Spring 1
|2011
|$214,500
|$413,065
|$198,565
|93per cent
|Fengshan GreenVille
|2017
|$404,500
|$775,279
|$370,779
|92per cent
|Spring Haven @ Jurong
|2017
|$290,000
|$553,735
|$263,735
|91per cent
|Punggol Spring
|2011
|$231,500
|$440,046
|$208,546
|90per cent
|Keat Hong Mirage
|2016
|$276,000
|$523,085
|$247,085
|90per cent
|Buangkok Edgeview
|2017
|$297,000
|$562,175
|$265,175
|89per cent
|Champions Court
|2012
|$210,500
|$397,106
|$186,606
|89per cent
|Waterway Sunray
|2017
|$309,500
|$583,611
|$274,111
|89per cent
|Whampoa Dew
|2017
|$434,000
|$816,549
|$382,549
|88per cent
|Keat Hong Crest
|2016
|$264,000
|$496,398
|$232,398
|88per cent
|Hougang Crimson
|2016
|$301,500
|$564,778
|$263,278
|87per cent
|Yung Kuang Court
|2017
|$294,500
|$549,819
|$255,319
|87per cent
|Skyterrace@Dawson
|2015
|$461,000
|$858,711
|$397,711
|86per cent
|Fernvale Crest
|2012
|$226,500
|$421,671
|$195,171
|86per cent
|Senja Green
|2011
|$240,500
|$447,368
|$206,868
|86per cent
|Compassvale Helm
|2016
|$329,500
|$612,819
|$283,319
|86per cent
|Keat Hong Pride
|2015
|$254,000
|$467,868
|$213,868
|84per cent
|Saraca Breeze @ Yishun
|2017
|$289,000
|$532,110
|$243,110
|84per cent
|Waterway View
|2017
|$333,000
|$613,091
|$280,091
|84per cent
|Vine Grove @ Yishun
|2016
|$285,500
|$522,883
|$237,383
|83per cent
|Boon Lay View
|2016
|$294,500
|$539,292
|$244,792
|83per cent
|Keat Hong Quad
|2015
|$268,000
|$488,685
|$220,685
|82per cent
|Anchorvale Parkview
|2017
|$298,500
|$544,208
|$245,708
|82per cent
|Matilda Edge
|2017
|$311,000
|$566,553
|$255,553
|82per cent
|Fernvale Palms
|2013
|$238,000
|$433,427
|$195,427
|82per cent
|Matilda Court
|2017
|$309,500
|$562,212
|$252,712
|82per cent
|Jade Spring 2
|2010
|$221,000
|$399,879
|$178,879
|81per cent
|Ghim Moh Edge
|2017
|$522,000
|$942,534
|$420,534
|81per cent
|Skyline I @ Bukit Batok
|2016
|$358,500
|$645,653
|$287,153
|80per cent
|Angsana Breeze @ Yishun
|2016
|$285,500
|$513,328
|$227,828
|80per cent
|Compassvale Pearl
|2011
|$242,500
|$435,658
|$193,158
|80per cent
|Tampines Greenforest
|2016
|$324,500
|$582,709
|$258,209
|80per cent
|Segar Grove
|2013
|$230,000
|$412,134
|$182,134
|79per cent
|Palm Breeze @ Yishun
|2016
|$289,000
|$517,756
|$228,756
|79per cent
|Telok Blangah Parcview
|2017
|$503,000
|$895,272
|$392,272
|78per cent
|Punggol Regalia
|2011
|$284,000
|$505,189
|$221,189
|78per cent
|Skyville@Dawson
|2015
|$461,000
|$819,783
|$358,783
|78per cent
|Dew Spring @ Yishun
|2012
|$217,500
|$385,653
|$168,153
|77per cent
|Hougang Parkedge
|2015
|$303,500
|$537,741
|$234,241
|77per cent
|Fernvale Residence
|2011
|$241,000
|$425,316
|$184,316
|76per cent
|Straits Vista @ Marsiling
|2012
|$220,500
|$388,462
|$167,962
|76per cent
|Sunshine Court
|2011
|$219,000
|$385,432
|$166,432
|76per cent
|TreeTrail @ Woodlands
|2015
|$280,000
|$491,607
|$211,607
|76per cent
|Keat Hong Axis
|2015
|$267,500
|$466,320
|$198,820
|74per cent
|Punggol Residences
|2012
|$293,000
|$510,052
|$217,052
|74per cent
|Punggol Breeze
|2011
|$250,500
|$435,594
|$185,094
|74per cent
|Tenteram Peak
|2016
|$423,000
|$732,242
|$309,242
|73per cent
|Fajar Hills
|2015
|$267,000
|$460,957
|$193,957
|73per cent
|Tampines GreenLeaf
|2014
|$324,500
|$557,063
|$232,563
|72per cent
|Clementi Gateway
|2016
|$472,000
|$810,143
|$338,143
|72per cent
|Punggol Ripples
|2013
|$277,000
|$474,613
|$197,613
|71per cent
|McNair Towers
|2016
|$531,000
|$907,815
|$376,815
|71per cent
|Waterway SunDew
|2016
|$305,000
|$521,362
|$216,362
|71per cent
|Joo Seng Green
|2015
|$401,000
|$684,480
|$283,480
|71per cent
|Compassvale Cape
|2016
|$322,500
|$548,773
|$226,273
|70per cent
|Fernvale Ridge
|2013
|$243,500
|$414,285
|$170,785
|70per cent
|Punggol Arcadia
|2011
|$297,500
|$505,579
|$208,079
|70per cent
|Compassvale Ancilla
|2014
|$331,000
|$561,097
|$230,097
|70per cent
|Sunshine Gardens
|2014
|$256,500
|$434,389
|$177,889
|69per cent
|Hougang Capeview
|2014
|$305,000
|$516,493
|$211,493
|69per cent
|Fernvale Foliage
|2013
|$247,500
|$418,843
|$171,343
|69per cent
|Oleander Breeze @ Yishun
|2016
|$292,000
|$493,327
|$201,327
|69per cent
|Boon Lay Meadow
|2012
|$244,500
|$412,989
|$168,489
|69per cent
|Tampines GreenTerrace
|2014
|$322,500
|$542,949
|$220,449
|68per cent
|Punggol Emerald
|2013
|$292,500
|$491,461
|$198,961
|68per cent
|Bendemeer Light
|2016
|$531,000
|$891,909
|$360,909
|68per cent
|Tampines Greenlace
|2015
|$331,000
|$555,276
|$224,276
|68per cent
|Fernvale Lea
|2015
|$269,500
|$452,093
|$182,593
|68per cent
|Compassvale Mast
|2015
|$369,500
|$617,180
|$247,680
|67per cent
|Punggol Crest
|2013
|$274,000
|$457,624
|$183,624
|67per cent
|Buangkok Vale
|2013
|$259,500
|$433,268
|$173,768
|67per cent
|The Verandah @ Matilda
|2016
|$333,000
|$555,894
|$222,894
|67per cent
|Clementi Ridges
|2016
|$507,000
|$845,807
|$338,807
|67per cent
|Punggol Waves
|2013
|$272,000
|$453,205
|$181,205
|67per cent
|Yishun Greenwalk
|2014
|$252,000
|$418,783
|$166,783
|66per cent
|Yishun Riverwalk
|2013
|$241,000
|$399,969
|$158,969
|66per cent
|Senja Gateway
|2014
|$274,000
|$454,436
|$180,436
|66per cent
|Waterway Cascadia
|2015
|$344,500
|$570,627
|$226,127
|66per cent
|The Nautilus @ Punggol
|2012
|$251,000
|$415,518
|$164,518
|66per cent
|Segar Palmview
|2014
|$257,500
|$424,887
|$167,387
|65per cent
|Limbang Green
|2013
|$252,000
|$415,797
|$163,797
|65per cent
|Punggol Sails
|2012
|$277,000
|$456,619
|$179,619
|65per cent
|Rivervale Arc
|2012
|$231,500
|$381,551
|$150,051
|65per cent
|Punggol Spectra
|2012
|$263,500
|$433,305
|$169,805
|64per cent
|Senja Parc View
|2014
|$277,000
|$455,272
|$178,272
|64per cent
|MacPherson Residency
|2015
|$448,000
|$735,713
|$287,713
|64per cent
|Telok Blangah Ridgeview
|2016
|$503,500
|$824,061
|$320,561
|64per cent
|Fernvale Rivergrove
|2015
|$282,500
|$462,347
|$179,847
|64per cent
|Segar Vale
|2013
|$255,000
|$416,820
|$161,820
|63per cent
|Depot Heights
|2016
|$470,500
|$766,032
|$295,532
|63per cent
|Treegrove @ Woodlands
|2013
|$258,000
|$418,985
|$160,985
|62per cent
|Punggol Parcvista
|2014
|$300,000
|$486,932
|$186,932
|62per cent
|Costa Ris
|2014
|$320,500
|$518,672
|$198,172
|62per cent
|Anchorvale Harvest
|2014
|$282,500
|$455,500
|$173,000
|61per cent
|Floral Spring
|2013
|$240,500
|$386,991
|$146,491
|61per cent
|Hougang Parkview
|2014
|$286,000
|$459,796
|$173,796
|61per cent
|Compassvale Boardwalk
|2015
|$305,000
|$490,041
|$185,041
|61per cent
|Punggol Topaz
|2014
|$298,000
|$477,704
|$179,704
|60per cent
|Waterway Ridges
|2015
|$308,000
|$492,765
|$184,765
|60per cent
|Rivervale Delta
|2015
|$281,500
|$449,385
|$167,885
|60per cent
|Matilda Portico
|2016
|$321,000
|$512,143
|$191,143
|60per cent
|Anchorvale Isles
|2013
|$291,500
|$461,605
|$170,105
|58per cent
|Teban View
|2015
|$316,000
|$499,716
|$183,716
|58per cent
|Hougang DewCourt
|2015
|$305,000
|$480,190
|$175,190
|57per cent
|Waterway Terraces
|2015
|$338,000
|$532,121
|$194,121
|57per cent
|Montreal Dale
|2013
|$248,500
|$389,944
|$141,444
|57per cent
|Waterway Sunbeam
|2015
|$295,000
|$462,743
|$167,743
|57per cent
|Fernvale Flora
|2014
|$275,500
|$431,026
|$155,526
|56per cent
|Punggol Opal
|2015
|$315,000
|$492,091
|$177,091
|56per cent
|Punggol Edge
|2015
|$305,000
|$476,187
|$171,187
|56per cent
|Boon Lay Grove
|2013
|$263,000
|$408,941
|$145,941
|55per cent
|Boon Lay Fields
|2014
|$295,500
|$458,294
|$162,794
|55per cent
|Tampines GreenWood
|2014
|$324,500
|$501,258
|$176,758
|54per cent
|Acacia Breeze
|2014
|$258,000
|$397,457
|$139,457
|54per cent
|Corporation Tiara
|2014
|$283,500
|$435,700
|$152,200
|54per cent
|Sembawang RiverLodge
|2013
|$240,000
|$367,330
|$127,330
|53per cent
|Yishun Natura
|2014
|$271,000
|$413,664
|$142,664
|53per cent
|Waterway Brooks
|2015
|$341,500
|$516,646
|$175,146
|51per cent
|Waterway Terraces II
|2015
|$348,500
|$525,682
|$177,182
|51per cent
|Orchid Spring
|2013
|$254,000
|$382,628
|$128,628
|51per cent
|Woodlands Meadow
|2013
|$255,500
|$382,737
|$127,237
|50per cent
|Fernvale Riverbow
|2014
|$291,500
|$433,047
|$141,547
|49per cent
|Waterway Woodcress
|2014
|$341,500
|$503,810
|$162,310
|48per cent
|Ping Yi Greens
|2015
|$432,000
|$628,232
|$196,232
|45per cent
|Anchorvale Horizon
|2013
|$310,500
|$450,922
|$140,422
|45per cent
|Anchorvale Cove
|2014
|$328,000
|$466,056
|$138,056
|42per cent
|Waterway Banks
|2014
|$308,000
|$434,842
|$126,842
|41per cent
|Montreal Ville
|2013
|$282,500
|$391,486
|$108,986
|39per cent
|Punggol Sapphire
|2011
|$362,500
|$490,304
|$127,804
|35per cent
1. The Sundial
The Sundial is just a two-three minute walk from Riviera LRT. This provides an easy connection to Punggol MRT (NEL and future CRL), Waterway Point is next to Punggol MRT; and as we’ve mentioned above, this is one of the best heartland malls to date.
This project is also close to Punggol Promenade and the Riverside Walk. If you’re an avid cyclist or walker, you may appreciate access to the greenery and riverfront. Note that this stretch links all the way up to Punggol East and Punggol Point (so you can take the train to Waterway Point and then slowly cycle or walk back if you like.)
The Riverside Walk also has a good number of restaurants, and family-friendly bars and bistros (although we have to say, many are rather pricey for a heartland area.)
Alternatively, walk in the opposite direction along Punggol Field Road, and you’ll end up at Punggol Plaza. This is one of the oldest parts of Punggol, and Punggol Plaza is possibly the first-ever mall in the neighborhood; so there’s a sharp contrast with newer areas like Waterway Point. But there’s still an NTUC FairPrice and a food court here; and while the shops are less “atas” than Waterway, it’s still a very lively and convenient spot.
Pick this area if you don’t want to bother traveling out to Waterway Point, or if you have children (the riverside stretch is good for family recreation.)
2. Atrina
Atrina’s main advantage is proximity to Buangkok MRT (NEL), which is just below Block 272D. This also means access to Sengkang Grand Mall, which is near the train station.
The mall is actually an integrated development, and apart from the retail and food, it includes the neighbourhood’s community club and hawker centre, as well as childcare services (there’s an NTUC FairPrice too, and the usual mix of familiar food and retail options.) Even directly under the blocks of Aspella, you will find a Kopitiam and other food outlets like a Subway — so fast access to food here is very easy.
In fact, if you’re considering the apartments at Sengkang Grand Mall, but cheaper resale flats aren’t out of the question, Atrina may be worth a look. You’ll be within walking distance, but also a bit further from the traffic.
As an alternative, you can also walk to Ranggung LRT in about seven minutes. This will connect you to Sengkang MRT (NEL), which is next to Compass One Mall. This is a larger heartland for more heavy-duty retail.
Another draw for Atrina is the large number of schools within enrolment distance. Nan Chiau High is within 560 metres, while Palm View and North Vista are just 350 metres away. Sengkang Primary and Secondary, as well as North Vista Secondary, are also within one kilometre.
Most profitable 5-room flats:
|HDB Development
|Built
|5RM BTO AVG
|5RM MOP AVG
|$ Gain
|per cent Gain
|Pinnacle@Duxton
|2009
|$397,300
|$973,929
|$576,629
|145per cent
|EastLawn @ Canberra
|2017
|$344,000
|$712,476
|$368,476
|107per cent
|Treelodge
|2010
|$376,500
|$776,000
|$399,500
|106per cent
|EastCrown @ Canberra
|2017
|$344,500
|$698,413
|$353,913
|103per cent
|Rivervale Green
|2005
|$228,000
|$461,760
|$233,760
|103per cent
|Punggol Bayview
|2018
|$431,500
|$872,486
|$440,986
|102per cent
|Tampines GreenEdge
|2017
|$384,500
|$772,263
|$387,763
|101per cent
|Woodlands Pasture I
|2017
|$313,500
|$628,474
|$314,974
|100per cent
|EastWave @ Canberra
|2016
|$347,500
|$689,493
|$341,993
|98per cent
|Woodlands Pasture II
|2017
|$313,500
|$621,460
|$307,960
|98per cent
|Admiralty Grove
|2017
|$338,000
|$663,207
|$325,207
|96per cent
|EastBank @ Canberra
|2016
|$347,500
|$681,469
|$333,969
|96per cent
|Fern Grove @ Yishun
|2017
|$351,000
|$687,887
|$336,887
|96per cent
|Yung Kuang Court
|2017
|$364,500
|$714,100
|$349,600
|96per cent
|West Rock @ Bukit Batok
|2018
|$391,000
|$760,000
|$369,000
|94per cent
|Kebun Baru Court
|2016
|$528,500
|$1,024,118
|$495,618
|94per cent
|Buangkok Edgeview
|2017
|$374,500
|$723,081
|$348,581
|93per cent
|Waterway Sunray
|2017
|$381,500
|$730,550
|$349,050
|91per cent
|Saraca Breeze @ Yishun
|2017
|$360,000
|$687,100
|$327,100
|91per cent
|Admiralty Flora
|2017
|$352,000
|$671,430
|$319,430
|91per cent
|West Terra @ Bukit Batok
|2018
|$409,000
|$779,210
|$370,210
|91per cent
|Park Grove @ Yishun
|2017
|$374,000
|$698,802
|$324,802
|87per cent
|West Crest @ Bukit Batok
|2017
|$408,000
|$757,089
|$349,089
|86per cent
|Matilda Court
|2017
|$381,500
|$702,716
|$321,216
|84per cent
|Compassvale Arcadia
|2004
|$253,000
|$465,563
|$212,563
|84per cent
|Anchorvale Parkview
|2017
|$391,500
|$719,742
|$328,242
|84per cent
|SkyPeak @ Bukit Batok
|2017
|$471,500
|$860,183
|$388,683
|82per cent
|Skyline II @ Bukit Batok
|2017
|$469,000
|$853,724
|$384,724
|82per cent
|Boon Lay View
|2016
|$364,500
|$663,091
|$298,591
|82per cent
|Palm Breeze @ Yishun
|2016
|$360,000
|$654,815
|$294,815
|82per cent
|Fengshan GreenVille
|2017
|$504,000
|$915,100
|$411,100
|82per cent
|Waterway View
|2017
|$419,500
|$759,918
|$340,418
|81per cent
|Angsana Breeze @ Yishun
|2016
|$363,000
|$655,645
|$292,645
|81per cent
|Teck Ghee Parkview
|2017
|$548,000
|$989,210
|$441,210
|81per cent
|Keat Hong Colours
|2016
|$337,000
|$604,614
|$267,614
|79per cent
|Punggol Residences
|2012
|$376,500
|$674,300
|$297,800
|79per cent
|Fernvale Palms
|2013
|$311,000
|$556,986
|$245,986
|79per cent
|Keat Hong Pride
|2015
|$323,500
|$578,250
|$254,750
|79per cent
|Punggol Parcvista
|2014
|$372,500
|$663,945
|$291,445
|78per cent
|Hougang Parkedge
|2015
|$380,500
|$675,470
|$294,970
|78per cent
|Fernvale Foliage
|2013
|$312,500
|$554,657
|$242,157
|77per cent
|Compassvale Helm
|2016
|$406,000
|$719,473
|$313,473
|77per cent
|Keat Hong Mirage
|2016
|$351,000
|$621,898
|$270,898
|77per cent
|Keat Hong Crest
|2016
|$340,000
|$600,724
|$260,724
|77per cent
|Keat Hong Quad
|2015
|$347,000
|$607,752
|$260,752
|75per cent
|Hougang Capeview
|2014
|$398,000
|$694,099
|$296,099
|74per cent
|Punggol Emerald
|2013
|$368,000
|$638,285
|$270,285
|73per cent
|Skyline I @ Bukit Batok
|2016
|$469,000
|$812,999
|$343,999
|73per cent
|Waterway SunDew
|2016
|$388,000
|$671,511
|$283,511
|73per cent
|Fernvale Lea
|2015
|$329,500
|$568,678
|$239,178
|73per cent
|Oleander Breeze @ Yishun
|2016
|$359,500
|$618,920
|$259,420
|72per cent
|Skyville@Dawson
|2015
|$598,000
|$1,027,646
|$429,646
|72per cent
|Skyterrace@Dawson
|2015
|$598,000
|$1,026,269
|$428,269
|72per cent
|TreeTrail @ Woodlands
|2015
|$344,500
|$590,833
|$246,333
|72per cent
|Waterway Cascadia
|2015
|$437,500
|$748,774
|$311,274
|71per cent
|Fernvale Ridge
|2013
|$316,500
|$540,297
|$223,797
|71per cent
|Champions Court
|2012
|$271,500
|$460,861
|$189,361
|70per cent
|Acacia Breeze
|2014
|$314,500
|$530,880
|$216,380
|69per cent
|Tampines GreenLeaf
|2014
|$407,500
|$685,107
|$277,607
|68per cent
|Fernvale Rivergrove
|2015
|$351,500
|$587,697
|$236,197
|67per cent
|Segar Palmview
|2014
|$313,500
|$523,666
|$210,166
|67per cent
|Compassvale Cape
|2016
|$409,500
|$681,868
|$272,368
|67per cent
|Yishun Natura
|2014
|$330,000
|$548,690
|$218,690
|66per cent
|Hougang Parkview
|2014
|$368,500
|$612,142
|$243,642
|66per cent
|Punggol Sails
|2012
|$354,500
|$588,476
|$233,976
|66per cent
|Keat Hong Axis
|2015
|$343,500
|$569,537
|$226,037
|66per cent
|Compassvale Mast
|2015
|$460,000
|$760,797
|$300,797
|65per cent
|Fajar Hills
|2015
|$346,000
|$571,780
|$225,780
|65per cent
|Fernvale Residence
|2011
|$329,000
|$543,423
|$214,423
|65per cent
|Waterway Terraces
|2015
|$416,000
|$686,272
|$270,272
|65per cent
|The Verandah @ Matilda
|2016
|$419,500
|$688,581
|$269,081
|64per cent
|Compassvale Ancilla
|2014
|$409,500
|$669,119
|$259,619
|63per cent
|Waterway Ridges
|2015
|$398,000
|$649,144
|$251,144
|63per cent
|Anchorvale Harvest
|2014
|$351,500
|$571,126
|$219,626
|62per cent
|Rivervale Delta
|2015
|$342,000
|$553,911
|$211,911
|62per cent
|Anchorvale Isles
|2013
|$359,500
|$581,454
|$221,954
|62per cent
|Tampines Greenlace
|2015
|$412,500
|$666,117
|$253,617
|61per cent
|Clementi Ridges
|2016
|$614,500
|$990,468
|$375,968
|61per cent
|Punggol Topaz
|2014
|$370,500
|$597,027
|$226,527
|61per cent
|Compassvale Boardwalk
|2015
|$378,000
|$606,418
|$228,418
|60per cent
|Yishun Riverwalk
|2013
|$318,500
|$510,740
|$192,240
|60per cent
|Punggol Waves
|2013
|$357,500
|$571,565
|$214,065
|60per cent
|Fernvale Riverbow
|2014
|$359,500
|$574,536
|$215,036
|60per cent
|Waterway Sunbeam
|2015
|$377,500
|$603,125
|$225,625
|60per cent
|Waterway Brooks
|2015
|$420,500
|$670,561
|$250,061
|59per cent
|Sunshine Gardens
|2014
|$329,500
|$525,325
|$195,825
|59per cent
|Floral Spring
|2013
|$310,500
|$492,476
|$181,976
|59per cent
|Punggol Breeze
|2011
|$348,500
|$550,204
|$201,704
|58per cent
|Compassvale Pearl
|2011
|$337,500
|$532,799
|$195,299
|58per cent
|Senja Gateway
|2014
|$353,000
|$556,609
|$203,609
|58per cent
|Corporation Tiara
|2014
|$346,500
|$546,264
|$199,764
|58per cent
|Yishun Greenwalk
|2014
|$331,500
|$522,237
|$190,737
|58per cent
|Boon Lay Fields
|2014
|$362,500
|$570,065
|$207,565
|57per cent
|Matilda Portico
|2016
|$395,500
|$620,636
|$225,136
|57per cent
|The Nautilus @ Punggol
|2012
|$331,000
|$519,164
|$188,164
|57per cent
|Costa Ris
|2014
|$399,000
|$624,935
|$225,935
|57per cent
|Punggol Arcadia
|2011
|$386,000
|$602,815
|$216,815
|56per cent
|Punggol Edge
|2015
|$388,000
|$599,226
|$211,226
|54per cent
|Waterway Woodcress
|2014
|$420,500
|$649,331
|$228,831
|54per cent
|Segar Vale
|2013
|$326,000
|$502,235
|$176,235
|54per cent
|Punggol Regalia
|2011
|$385,000
|$590,381
|$205,381
|53per cent
|Woodlands Meadow
|2013
|$299,000
|$450,444
|$151,444
|51per cent
|Waterway Terraces II
|2015
|$442,000
|$663,419
|$221,419
|50per cent
|Boon Lay Grove
|2013
|$328,000
|$490,930
|$162,930
|50per cent
|Punggol Sapphire
|2011
|$459,500
|$601,027
|$141,527
|31per cent
|Anchorvale Cove
|2014
|$405,000
|$591,233
|$186,233
|46per cent
|Anchorvale Horizon
|2013
|$385,000
|$551,600
|$166,600
|43per cent
1. Pinnacle @ Duxton
Pinnacle has appeared on so many top-performing lists, that it’s practically a cliche by now. You can check out the in-depth review here; but in summary, Pinnacle can’t really be considered a typical HDB flat. This is a one-of-a-kind project: the tallest HDB development in Singapore, and famed for lavish sky parks and elevated facilities you won’t find elsewhere.
Pinnacle is also one of the best-connected HDB projects ever. It’s within a 10-minute walk of both Outram Park MRT (NEL, EWL, TEL) and Maxwell MRT (TEL). You can also walk to Tanjong Pagar MRT (EW) just as easily, and living here means you’re minutes from the commercial heart of Singapore.
Eateries and shops are just about everywhere, with the nearest stretch being right across Cantonment Road (other than the food options directly below). And since you’re so close to town, it shouldn’t be hard to access the largest malls like Raffles Place, Bugis Junction, etc., as these are just a few train stops away.
We would expect demand here to still be strong in the near to mid-term, due to the new Prime and Plus classification systems. Pinnacle can meet or beat any existing Prime flat with its location and facilities, but has zero special restrictions (no 10-year MOP, no income ceiling, and so forth.)
2. EastLawn @ Canberra
ECs have stolen the limelight in Canberra for some time, with projects like Parc Canberra and The Brownstone (the ECs in Canberra tend to be closer to the MRT, compared to many other HDB towns.)
But with the prominent Parc Canberra still within its MOP, and prices being high the last two years, it’s not surprising that buyers might consider larger resale flats instead. Transport is not the best but convenient enough: just take 117M from Block 108A, which goes to Canberra Station (NSL).
(You can also walk there, but it’s around 10 minutes.)
Next to the train station is Canberra Plaza: this is a New Generation neighbourhood centre. Rather than the typical hawker centre and market, there’s a more upscale food court; and unlike many HDB-run malls, you’ll find a wider range of fancier chains and brand names (there’s an A&W here for instance.) There’s also an NTUC FairPrice here.
Closer to the project, you can walk over to Canberra Street in about six minutes. You’ll find some restaurants and a Sheng Siong in the neighbouring HDB enclave, along with the usual heartland amenities.
Another nice touch to living here is being next to the neighbourhood park and basketball court, which is handy for families with children. Just be wary of the lack of nearby schools though: Wellington Primary and Sembawang Primary are the nearest located, but these are not within the coveted 1KM radius, which doesn’t make this a great option for families with young kids.
3. Treelodge@Punggol
Treelodge@Punggol is not a typical HDB enclave. This is a pilot attempt at an “eco-precinct,” and the project was built to ensure sustainability and lower energy usage. The cost to build Treelodge was actually higher than normal HDB flats, due to the use of the new tech; but HDB absorbed the cost so there was no financial impact on buyers.
One notable difference is the use of a podium car park. The roof of the car park doubles as a landscaped communal space, and its positioning enhances ventilation between blocks (which are also spaced further apart at Treelodge.)
You can read more about the Treelodge experiment here.
Treelodge also has good access to Punggol MRT (NEL, CPL), via bus 50 or 64, at stops close to the project. Alternatively, you can walk to Damai LRT and use the light rail to connect to Punggol. From the MRT station, you can easily get to the neighbouring Waterway Point Mall.
You can also walk to Punggol MRT station in about eight-minutes (depending on your block), which is an easy route of cutting through the currently empty plot of land next to it. This is earmarked to be a commercial/residential plot in the future, so the walk may be easier/harder depending on the development.
Treelodge also has good access to multiple neighbourhood schools. Punggol View Primary is just down the road, and less than a five-minute walk. Besides that, Oasis Primary, Edgefield Primary, Horizon Primary, Punggol Green Primary, Punggol Cove Primary, and Valour Primary School are all in the enrolment range.
