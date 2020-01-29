Which music streaming service offers the most value?

Music streaming is becoming a way of life. In our fast-paced society where convenience is highly valued, music streams faster and relinquishes the need to store tracks on devices. Projections suggest that the music streaming industry will generate US$12.4 billion (S$16.8 billion) in revenue and reach a user-base of 1.1 billion by the end of 2020.

With such global market penetration, it is no wonder that international music streaming providers and regional players are all rushing to provide this trending service. But how can consumers ensure that they choose the service that affords them the most value?

BENEFITS OF USING MUSIC STREAMING SERVICES

Music streaming enables unlimited access to a range of music at a low cost. When comparing a monthly subscription for a music streaming service, which grants access to thousands of music tracks, with buying an album that contains merely 10-20 songs, it is clear that investing in a streaming service can be a more economical choice.

Music streaming also offers the option of customising personal playlists that contain songs of your choice. The tracks can be played online or offline and the list can be edited to your preference at any time. It is easy to download top hits and even old songs that may be difficult to find in elsewhere.

COMPARING 5 MUSIC STREAMING SERVICES IN SINGAPORE

Multiple music streaming services are now extending their offerings to Singapore. Many offer competitive subscription prices and a range of features, some of which are difficult to distinguish. To decide which provider gives you more bang for your buck, we've compared Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, Deezer and KKBox.

Apple Music: one of the most popular music streaming providers, offers over 50 million songs. Apple Music is available in 100 countries and has 60 million subscribers around the world.

Spotify: the most well-known music streaming provider with a global presence. Spotify is the pioneer of the industry and it has the highest number of subscribers in the world.

Tidal: one of the largest music libraries and offers the first global streaming service with high fidelity sound and high definition video quality.