Which neighbourhoods in Singapore give you the most for your HDB rental budget?

If you're planning to rent an HDB flat in Singapore, one of the biggest questions you'll likely ask is: where can I get the most value for my money?

The answer, however, isn't always as straightforward as choosing the neighbourhood with the lowest rent.

Where your rental budget goes the furthest

Monthly budget Neighbourhoods worth considering Why they stand out Around $2,500–$3,000 Choa Chu Kang, Woodlands, Bukit Panjang, Yishun Among the lowest median rents across several HDB flat types. Around $3,000–$3,400 Hougang, Sengkang, Bedok, Jurong West, Bukit Batok A balance of affordability, mature amenities, and healthy rental activity. Around $3,500 and above Ang Mo Kio, Clementi, Toa Payoh, Queenstown, Bukit Merah Better connectivity and central locations, albeit at higher rents.

Of course, your ideal neighbourhood will also depend on the type of flat you're looking for. A single renter searching for a two-room Flexi flat will likely have a very different budget from a family looking for a five-room home.

With that in mind, let's look at which towns offer the strongest value across different flat sizes.

Where budget-conscious renters can stretch their money

If keeping your monthly housing costs low is your main priority, several neighbourhoods consistently stand out across multiple HDB flat types.

Flat type Neighbourhoods with the lowest median monthly rents Two-room Geylang ($1,900), Hougang ($2,300), Woodlands ($2,300), Sengkang ($2,350), Bukit Batok ($2,400) Three-room Choa Chu Kang ($2,500), Woodlands ($2,500), Bukit Panjang ($2,600), Bukit Batok ($2,700), Jurong West ($2,700) Four-room Bukit Panjang ($3,000), Choa Chu Kang ($3,050), Woodlands ($3,100), Yishun ($3,100), Hougang ($3,200) Five-room Choa Chu Kang ($3,200), Bukit Panjang ($3,300), Punggol ($3,300), Sembawang ($3,300), Sengkang ($3,300)

Neighbourhoods such as Choa Chu Kang, Woodlands, Bukit Panjang, and Yishun appear repeatedly across multiple flat types.

This suggests they don't simply offer lower rents for one specific group of renters — they remain comparatively affordable whether you're renting a compact three-room flat or a larger five-room home.

For families, this can be especially encouraging. Instead of paying a significant premium simply because more space is needed, choosing one of these towns could help keep monthly housing costs under control while still providing access to larger flats.

Likewise, renters looking for smaller homes will notice that towns such as Hougang, Woodlands, and Sengkang continue to offer relatively accessible rents for two-room flats, giving singles and couples several affordable options across different parts of Singapore.

Remember, affordability means little without choice

Finding a neighbourhood with lower rents is only half the challenge.

The next question is whether you'll actually have enough homes to choose from.

Some towns may appear highly affordable, but if only a handful of flats are rented each quarter, prospective tenants could find themselves waiting much longer for suitable listings to become available.

Fortunately, many of Singapore's more affordable towns also recorded healthy rental activity during Q2 2026.

Neighbourhoods such as Woodlands, Yishun, Hougang, Sengkang, Choa Chu Kang, and Jurong West continued to see strong rental demand across several HDB flat types.

This not only reflects their popularity among tenants but also provides renters with a wider range of available homes throughout the quarter.

For prospective tenants, that's good news.

A more active rental market generally means you'll have more opportunities to compare different layouts, renovation standards, and asking rents to secure a flat that better matches your needs rather than settling for what's immediately available.

What does an extra $200 to $500 a month actually get you?

After identifying the neighbourhoods with the lowest rents, the next question is whether spending a little more each month is worthwhile.

The Q2 2026 data suggests that rental prices do not jump dramatically from one tier to the next. Instead, they tend to increase gradually, giving renters the opportunity to unlock different neighbourhoods without having to stretch their budgets significantly.

For example, increasing your budget by around $200 to $500 a month could mean moving from a suburban estate into a mature town with better transport connections, more amenities, or a location that's closer to your workplace.

Whether that trade-off is worthwhile depends entirely on your priorities. If you're working from home most of the week, keeping your housing costs low may make the most financial sense.

However, if you're commuting every day, paying slightly more for a shorter journey could improve your quality of life while also reducing transport costs and travelling time.

As such, rather than asking which neighbourhood is the cheapest, it may be more useful to ask what each additional dollar allows you to access.

If your budget stretches a little further

Flat type Neighbourhoods that offer strong mid-range value Two-room Bukit Batok, Jurong East, Sengkang, Yishun Three-room Bedok, Hougang, Jurong East, Pasir Ris, Tampines Four-room Bedok, Jurong East, Jurong West, Ang Mo Kio, Serangoon Five-room Punggol, Sengkang, Hougang, Jurong West, Pasir Ris

Once your rental budget moves beyond the most affordable tier, your options begin to expand quite quickly.

For three-room flats, neighbourhoods such as Hougang, Sengkang, Bedok, Pasir Ris, and Jurong East become increasingly accessible.

While they generally command slightly higher rents than Choa Chu Kang or Woodlands, they also offer established amenities and convenient transport connections that many renters value.

The same trend appears among four-room flats.

Neighbourhoods including Bedok, Jurong West, Jurong East, Ang Mo Kio, Serangoon, and Pasir Ris sit within this middle pricing tier.

For many families, these towns strike an appealing balance between affordability and convenience without reaching the premium rental levels seen in city-fringe estates.

Meanwhile, renters searching for five-room flats will notice a similar pattern.

Towns such as Punggol, Sengkang, Pasir Ris, Hougang, and Jurong West continue to offer relatively competitive rents despite providing substantially larger living spaces.

So, while these neighbourhoods may not have the lowest rents, they often represent an attractive middle ground for renters looking to balance affordability with accessibility.

Some neighbourhoods command higher rents for a reason

As your budget increases further, you'll gain access to some of Singapore's most established and centrally located neighbourhoods.

Across multiple flat types, towns such as Queenstown, Bukit Merah, Clementi, Toa Payoh, Kallang/Whampoa, Marine Parade, and the Central Area consistently record higher median rents than many suburban estates.

While these figures may initially seem expensive, they also reflect the advantages these neighbourhoods offer.

Many are located closer to Singapore's key employment hubs, while others provide excellent transport connectivity, mature amenities, or long-established residential environments that continue to attract renters.

In other words, tenants are often paying for convenience as much as they are paying for the home itself.

For example, choosing a flat in Queenstown instead of Bukit Panjang may increase your monthly rent considerably.

However, if that decision reduces your daily commute by an hour or places you within walking distance of work, the additional cost may represent worthwhile value for some households.

Keep an eye on homes before they hit the market

Once you have a realistic budget in mind, narrowing down where to live can still feel overwhelming.

After all, two neighbourhoods with similar rental prices may offer very different lifestyles, especially when commute times, nearby amenities, and flat sizes are taken into account.

That is why it helps to start looking before your move becomes urgent.

So, which neighbourhood is right for you?

The best neighbourhood depends on what matters most to you.

While the Q2 2026 rental figures show clear differences in pricing across Singapore, they also highlight that value means different things to different renters.

If your priority is… Neighbourhoods worth considering Why Keeping rental costs as low as possible Choa Chu Kang, Bukit Panjang, Woodlands, Yishun Lower median rents across several HDB flat types while maintaining healthy rental activity. Renting a larger flat without stretching your budget Bukit Panjang, Sembawang, Punggol, Sengkang, Jurong West Competitive rents for four-room and five-room flats compared with many mature estates. Balancing affordability and convenience Bedok, Hougang, Jurong East, Pasir Ris, Ang Mo Kio Moderate rental prices combined with mature amenities and good transport connections. Living closer to the city Queenstown, Bukit Merah, Clementi, Kallang/Whampoa, Toa Payoh Higher rents, but excellent connectivity and shorter commuting times for many workers. Having more rental choices Sengkang, Yishun, Jurong West, Woodlands, Bedok, Hougang Healthy transaction volumes suggest a wider selection of rental homes throughout the quarter.

No single neighbourhood comes out on top for every renter.

Someone living alone may prioritise keeping monthly costs low by renting a two-room or three-room flat in a more affordable town.

Meanwhile, a growing family may decide that renting a larger five-room flat in Punggol or Sengkang offers better long-term value than paying a premium for a smaller home in a central location.

Likewise, professionals who travel into the city every day may find that paying more for a home in Queenstown or Bukit Merah makes sense if it significantly reduces commuting time.

Ultimately, the best choice depends on how you balance affordability, convenience, and lifestyle.

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This article was first published in 99.co.