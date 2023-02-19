Which upcoming executive condo should you go for in 2023 to 2024?

Executive condominiums (ECs) are pretty popular right now, but there are not many unsold units in the market.

New ECs that have been launched in the last couple of years are:

We did a quick check on URA Realis and found that out of these new launch ECs, as of December 2022, Parc Canberra has one unsold unit left. The other ECs with unsold units are North Gaia and Tenet.

As of December 2022, only North Gaia, Parc Canberra and Tenet have unsold units.

ECs launched in 2022 with unsold units

North Gaia

Address: Yishun Close

Number of units: 616

Nearest MRT: Yishun MRT

Estimated TOP: 2027

North Gaia is the first EC launch in Yishun in almost seven years. The main highlight of it is that it’s located right next to Sungei Khatib Bongsu, offering a scenic view of lush greenery. The park is also one of the largest mangrove reserves in Singapore.

Artist’s impression of the view of Khatib Bongsu Nature Reserve from North Gaia.

Amenities-wise, the nearest mall will be Junction 9, which is around a nine-minute walk from the EC.

But like most ECs, the nearest MRT of North Gaia isn’t within walking distance. For instance, Yishun MRT is around a 10-minute bus ride away from the EC. That aside, here’s where Northpoint is, where there are hundreds of F&B and retail outlets to shop at.

Living and dining area of a showflat in North Gaia.

Another highlight of North Gaia is that there are currently four primary schools within 1km. These are:

Chongfu School

Huamin Primary

North View Primary

Xishan Primary

Other schools nearby include

Northland Secondary

Yishun Town Secondary

Northbrooks Secondary

Chung Cheng High (Yishun)

Nearby launches

North Gaia is currently the only new launch in Yishun.

If we look at District 27 (Sembawang, Yishun), the only other new launches are The Commodore and The Watergardens at Canberra, which are both located further north in Sembawang.

On the other hand, as they are private condos and located closer to the MRT, their prices are slightly higher than North Gaia.

Tenet

Address: Tampines St 62 (Parcel A)

Number of units: 618

Nearest MRT: Tampines North MRT

Estimated TOP: 2026

Tenet EC is one of the ECs to look out for, as its land sale of S$659 psf ppr broke the record set by the land sale for Copen Grand. It’s since sold 93.2% of its units after releasing its remaining units to second-timers.

We also want to point out that this is another EC that’s close to the MRT. In fact, it’s within a 10-minute walk of the upcoming Tampines North MRT on the Cross Island Line. On the other hand, it will only open in 2030, four years after the expected TOP of the EC. So in the meantime, you’ll have to rely on the bus or car.

Another thing about Tenet EC (we don’t want Google to confuse it with the movie) is that it’s located along Tampines Expressway, which is both a boon and a bane. As a driver, you get to enjoy easier connectivity to the rest of the island. But it can also be noisy if your unit faces the TPE (check out our review of Tenet to find out which stacks to avoid).

Other than Tampines North MRT, the closest MRT will be Pasir Ris MRT and Tampines MRT. Both are around a 20-minute bus ride away.

Here’s also where you’ll be spoiled for retail options, with White Sands at Pasir Ris, and Tampines One, Tampines Mall and Century Square at Tampines. Plus, IKEA Tampines, Giant and Courts are a bus ride away.

We also like that there’s a good choice of recreational options in the area, such as Our Tampines Hub, Tampines Eco Green Park and Downtown East.

For parents with school-going kids, take note that there are two primary schools within 1km:

Elias Park Primary

Tampines North Primary

Other schools in the area include:

Poi Ching School

Gong Shang Primary

Meridian Secondary

Tampines Meridian Junior College

United World College (East Campus)

Nearby new launches

Right now, the only other new launch condo on the market in District 18 (Pasir Ris, Tampines) is Pasir Ris 8, which is around 95% sold as of December 2022. Likewise, the last EC in Tampines, Parc Central Residences that was launched in 2021, has already sold out.

Parcel B that is next to Tenet will soon be launched for sale.

Sites that are up for land sale through GLS are the integrated development site at Tampines Avenue 11 and Tampines Street 62 (Parcel B) EC site. In particular, Parcel B, which is located next to Tenet, has been on the Reserve List of the GLS since H1 2021 until recently. Perhaps due to the high take-up rate of Tenet, it’s since been moved to the Confirmed List of the GLS for H1 2023.

Upcoming ECs to look forward to in 2023 and 2024

With only 577 unsold units are left on the market, there’s not a lot of options left.

Fret not, if the units in these ECs are not to your liking. There are four upcoming new launch ECs to look forward to in these two years:

(Do note that if you own a private property eg. a condo, you’ll need to sell it at least 30 months before you can buy a new launch EC. Meanwhile, if you own an HDB flat, you have to sell it within six months after you get the keys to your new EC.)

Bukit Batok West Avenue 8

Number of units: 375

Nearest MRT: Bukit Gombak MRT, Tengah Park MRT

Estimated TOP: 2027

Like most ECs, the Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 EC site is around a 10-minute bus ride to the nearest MRT, Bukit Gombak MRT and Tengah Park MRT.

But the good thing is that it’s just around a six-minute walk to Le Quest, where there’s Fairprice Finest, McDonald’s, KFC and a few other F&B outlets.

There are currently two primary schools within 1km:

Dazhong Primary

St Anthony’s Primary

ACS (Primary) and Bukit View Primary will also be within 1km of the EC when they move to their new sites in 2030 and 2027, respectively.

Other schools nearby include

Pioneer Primary (from 2026 onwards)

Princess Elizabeth Primary

Dunearn Secondary

Swiss Cottage Secondary

Bukit Batok Secondary

Millennia Institute

What stands out to us about this EC is that there’s a few nature spots to choose from in the vicinity.

For instance, Bukit Batok Hillside Nature Park is just across the road. Meanwhile, Little Guilin and Bukit Batok Nature Park are around a 20-minute bus ride away. Depending on the stack placement, you might be able to get a view of these nature parks.

Nearby new launches

There’s a few new launches in District 23 (Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang, Choa Chu Kang), but they’re mostly a little north at Bukit Panjang:

So if you’re looking for a condo with a more affordable price point, you may consider this EC. It’s also the first EC in the area in almost 20 years, with the last one being The Dew launched in 2003.

On the other hand, there’s another upcoming EC right next to it, and another one at Plantation Close. So there’s a few EC options in the area in the next couple of years.

Nevertheless, we expect to see some demand for this EC. People may want to secure a unit here as they expect prices will be higher for the next EC launches in the area.

Bukit Batok West Avenue 5

Number of units: 495

Nearest MRT: Bukit Gombak MRT, Tengah Park MRT

Estimated TOP: TBC

The tender for this Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 EC site was launched in late June and closed in September 2022. As mentioned earlier, it’s located right next to the Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 EC. And similarly, it’s within 1km of ACS (Primary) when it relocates to Tengah in 2030.

What’s interesting is that its bid price was $626 psf ppr, which was lower than the bid price for the neighbouring EC site.

Both Bukit Batok West EC plots are next to each other.

Other than the lower bid price psf ppr, the major difference is that the land plot is slightly bigger here, so it’s estimated to have around 100 more units. Given the larger land plot, we may also have one or two more facilities.

Although it’s too early to tell, we think the selling price here may be a little higher due to the higher material and construction costs.

Plantation Close

Number of units: 495

Nearest MRT: Tengah Park MRT

Estimated TOP: TBC

This Plantation Close EC (previously known as Tengah Plantation Loop) site is currently up for tender. It will be the second EC in Tengah after Copen Grand, which has since sold out.

In terms of bidding price, it may be a little higher than the Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 EC given its proximity to Jurong East.

Talking about its proximity to Jurong, the good thing about this EC is that residents can easily head there for daily needs or other amenities like healthcare. It’s more convenient than living closer to the heart of Tengah, since it will take some time before the town is more developed and more amenities are available.

Plantation Close EC (previously known as Tengah Plantation Loop) is located near Bukit Batok and Jurong.

Right now, based on Google Maps estimates, it takes around a 20-minute bus ride to reach Jurong East MRT (where there’s JEM, Westgate and IMM) and Bukit Batok MRT (where there’s West Mall).

This also means that this EC is pretty close to Jurong Lake Gardens and Jurong Lake District, which is expected to bring in around 100,000 jobs (and some rental opportunities).

The Plantation Close EC will also be one of the few ECs that’s within walking distance to an MRT, with Tengah Park MRT just around a five-minute walk away.

But take note of the noise pollution here. Since the Jurong Region Line (JRL) runs on an elevated track and stretches along Bukit Batok Road, residents closer to the track will have to be prepared to contend with the noise.

As for school choices, residents here enjoy more options than Copen Grand.

Primary schools within 1km include:

Princess Elizabeth Primary

Pioneer Primary (from 2026 onwards)

Jurong Primary

Yuhua Primary

Other schools include:

ACS (Primary), which falls within 2km radius

Bukit Batok Secondary

Crest Secondary

Millennia Institute

Dulwich College

Nearby new launches

Currently, the new ECs in the area are Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 and Avenue 5, which will all be launched before this EC.

Other options are at the en bloc sites of Lakeside Apartments and Park View Mansions, both of which are next to Jurong Lake Gardens.

If you’re looking for a new launch condo in Jurong at a more affordable price point, this EC might just be the one for you.

Tampines Street 62 Parcel B

Address: Tampines St 62

Number of units: 700

Nearest MRT: Tampines North MRT

Estimated TOP: TBC

As mentioned earlier, the Tampines Street 62 Parcel B EC site is located right next to Tenet EC. So they share the same amenities (as well as the pros and cons).

And like Tenet EC, it’s one of the few ECs that’s within walking distance. In fact, a plus point it has over its neighbour is that it’s closer to Tampines North MRT (around a three-minute walk) on the Cross Island Line.

Nearby launches

If you miss out on Tenet EC, this is a good option to consider due to the price.

This is because the other option in the area is the upcoming integrated development at Tampines Avenue 11. We predict prices for the condo will be at a premium due to its mixed-use status.

Meanwhile, as a new EC, Parcel B EC will come with subsidies, making it more affordable for those looking to upgrade.

