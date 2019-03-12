Who will win the video streaming wars?

I cancelled my StarHub cable TV subscription more than three years ago to save some money by signing up for Netflix.

I'm not the only one within my social circle to do so.

In fact, many Singaporeans have done the same. StarHub has lost over a third of its Pay TV subscribers from its peak.

As a regular consumer, it's not hard to see why. Netflix offers me a slate of movies and series that I can watch whenever I want and wherever I want. At a fraction of the price.

Watch tip: I enjoyed Midnight Diners (Tokyo) on Netflix.

WINNERS AND LOSERS

With video streaming becoming increasingly prevalent and affordable, this industry is definitely booming.

But as companies like StarHub loses subscribers, who are the winners that are taking its place?

Media veteran John Malone has some answers.