Why are recently MOP-ed 3-room HDB flats in Yishun fetching top prices?

Yishun has long been a place of contradictions. It's more well known for bizarre headlines than home values, but some also remember it for being the childhood home of Singapore's third Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong. And the natural attractions like Sembawang Hot Springs and the Turtle and Tortoise Museum.

Today, the estate is making headlines for a different reason: rising property prices.

Earlier in April, a 3-room HDB flat in Block 347B Yishun Avenue 11 was sold for $588,000, setting a new price benchmark for 3-room units within Yishun.

It's a clear sign that the all-time-high HDB club is expanding beyond just central or mature towns. Yishun, it seems, is quietly evolving into a desirable place to live. Let's take a closer look.

Yishun sees record-breaking 3-room deal

This 3-room HDB flat in Adora Green, located at Block 347B Yishun Avenue 11, is situated between the 10th and 12th floors and spans 721 sq ft — placing it within the typical range for 3-room flats in Singapore.

The lease for this flat started in 2013, which means it has approximately 86 years and eight months remaining.

This development is a recently MOP-ed project, and with its proximity to Yishun MRT (a 16-minute walk away) and access to nearby amenities, it's no surprise that it can command such high prices for a 3-room flat in Yishun.

What is driving demand in Yishun

Yishun has seen growing appeal in recent years, thanks to a solid combination of lifestyle amenities, transport connectivity and upcoming developments.

Home owners enjoy easy access to retail options and daily conveniences, with Junction 9, Northpoint City and Wisteria Mall offering a strong mix of supermarkets, eateries, and enrichment centres.

Residents at 347B, will find local delights at the Yishun Park Hawker Centre which is just a 10-minute walk away. For families with children, the proximity to schools is a major plus.

Schools within 2kms distance from Block 347B:

Huamin Primary School (260 m)

Northview Primary School (1.3km)

Yishun Town Secondary School (1.4 km)

Xishan Primary School (1.6 km)

Ahmad Ibrahim Primary School (1.6km)

Jiemin Primary School (2km)

The Yishun Integrated Transport Hub connects MRT and bus services under one roof, making daily commutes significantly easier.

Greenery is also a strong draw, with Yishun Park and Safra Yishun offering open spaces for fitness and family activities. Beyond what is already available, Yishun is set to benefit from future growth under the URA's North Region plans and Chencharu Master Plan with more housing developments, park connectors, and community hubs.

These include expanded medical services around the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and Yishun Community Hospital cluster.

Together, these upgrades are helping to position Yishun as a self-sufficient, vibrant town; and buyers are taking notice.

Yishun HDB resale price trends over the past 5 years

Above is the average PSF and transaction volume trend for 3-bedroom HDB flats in Yishun over the past five years. As we can see, between 2020 and 2025, Yishun's 3-room HDB resale prices rose by 53.21 per cent, from around $389 PSF to over $597 PSF.

This is an impressive climb for a non-mature estate, and is in fact slightly higher than the national average of 46.79 per cent.

Top 10 3-room HDB resale transactions in Yishun

Date Address Block Floor Size (sq ft) Price PSF 03/2025 Yishun Avenue 11 347B 10-12 721 $588,000 $815.53 04/2021 Yishun Avenue 11 348A 4-6 721 $580,000 $804.44 09/2024 Yishun Ring Road 813B 10-12 721 $578,000 $801 08/2024 Yishun Avenue 11 348D 16-18 721 $573,000 $794 12/2024 Yishun Avenue 11 348A 13-15 721 $570,500 $791 06/2024 Yishun Ring Road 813A 10-12 721 $570,000 $790 04/2024 Yishun Ring Road 813B 10-12 721 $560,000 $776 03/2024 Yishun Ring Road 813A 10-12 721 $560,000 $776 11/2024 Yishun Avenue 4 675A 10-12 732 $558,999 $763

While most 3-room flats in Yishun transacted between $558,000 and $588,000, the unit at 347B Yishun Avenue 11 stood out with a sale price of $588,000 — the highest among comparable listings.

Despite having a similar floor area (721 sq ft) and storey range (10-12), this unit commanded a price per square foot (psf) of $815.53, which is significantly above the average psf in the area that stands at $597 so far in 2025. Even the next highest-priced units — such as the DBSS flats at 348A — did not exceed this benchmark.

This suggests a growing demand in Yishun for well-located, mid-sized units, and hints at buyers' willingness to stretch their budgets for standout properties.

What this means for buyers and sellers

While flats that commanded top dollar were once the domain of mature and central areas, we are seeing a clear shift. Flats in non-mature towns like Yishun; if they are DBSS, on high floors, and near key amenities, are now breaching the $1 million mark regularly.

If you are a buyer, this means:

Do not overlook non-mature towns which have grown in amenities and provides significant value particularly for families

Pay attention to floor level, facing, layout and rarity

If you are a seller, especially in towns like Yishun, Bishan or Hougang, you might be sitting on a goldmine! A well-maintained unit on a high floor, or with unique features like unblocked views, corner stacks, or upgraded interiors, could fetch a premium in this current market.

The HDB resale market is evolving. What used to be outliers are becoming more common. This shows that well-maintained, spacious flats in any town with the right mix of transport, schools, and amenities are seeing buyers stretch their budgets.

Whether you are buying or selling, it is worth zooming in on the unit specifics, and not just the town.

