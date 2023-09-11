Why are there so many million dollar HDB flats still?

Well, they did say National Day is a time to reflect on what makes us Singaporean; and at this point, million-dollar flats are on par with chicken rice, children thinking the national anthem is called "Mari Kita," and National Service.

At 54 transactions, it's the highest number of million-dollar flats we've seen in any single month; and the crowning gem was, once again, Pinnacle @ Duxton ($1.48 million for a five-room flat). Million-dollar flats made up around 2.2 per cent of resale flat transactions for the month: still small enough to be considered outliers, but the number of outliers sure seems to be growing.

The worry though, is where the gravy train will end.

As I've mentioned in many articles, Singapore is ageing; and at some point, we're going to be left with a lot of vacant flats when the previous generation passes on (we have more old people than young ones). As only Singaporeans and PRs can buy flats, there isn't any other buyer demographic to come and soak up the demand.

This can lead to a jarring division, in which the previous generation saw record gains for their flats, but the future ones have no hope of seeing something similar.

At some point, one generation is going to find their flats have become liabilities; and the consequences may not be pleasant. This divide may also be brought about because of the new plus/prime classification of future flats, which we've yet to see the effects of.

There's also a worry in the picture painted by rising prices.

Just as we've seen in previous downturns like the dot.com burst, asset prices may be inflated before the crash/recession. This makes the downturn much more unexpected, among lay investors who think "fast rising prices = strong economy."

I run into this quite often in the property market, where less experienced buyers point at home prices and say "Look at it go up, the housing market is strong." In reality, high property prices may have no relation to how healthy the market is.

Consider, for instance, the possibility that so many million-dollar flats may be an effect of downgrading. Condo sellers flush with cash may be willing to pay more, if it's their intended retirement home (if you're never selling, you care about convenience and comfort; not about resale gains).

If this turns out to be the main reason behind our expensive flats, it could even signify a coming downturn in the private segment, as it suggests older homeowners are giving up their condos.

While this is going on, no less than 60 property agents have ended up being involved in our biggest money-laundering case yet.

No news yet on whether any agents are actually in trouble, as they're all just described as assisting. But one of the cases involves the sale of 20 units at Canninghill Piers, for $85 million.

Which kind of makes me question how smart those money-launderers really are. There are collective sale deals all over Singapore, many of which are quiet and unnoticed. Such as, say, buying over a small batch of walk-ups, which fewer people would question (and it can be resold to developers later.)

But instead of being subtle, they bought 20 units at one of the most expensive new launches in the country?

Maybe all of this is a sign that the authorities need to look closer at any kind of collective deal. It may be time to have a mandatory registry, where en-bloc attempts are required to be registered. This would also be useful to home buyers, so they know not to buy a unit where the last en-bloc had 78 per cent approval, and end up having to move out two years after moving in.

Weekly Sales Roundup (Aug 23 – Aug 29)

Top 5 Most Expensive New Sales (By Project)

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE MIDTOWN MODERN $5,319,000 1808 $2,941 99 yrs (2019) LIV @ MB $3,730,775 1518 $2,458 99 yrs (2021) CAIRNHILL 16 $3,545,100 1292 $2,667 FH ONE PEARL BANK $3,150,000 1098 $2,869 99 yrs (2019) ONE HOLLAND VILLAGE RESIDENCES $2,980,000 1087 $2,741 99 yrs (2018)

Top 5 Cheapest New Sales (By Project)

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE THE MYST $1,144,000 517 $2,214 99 yrs (2023) THE LAKEGARDEN RESIDENCES $1,139,000 678 $1,928 99 years leasehold 10 EVELYN $1,461,550 495 $2,952 99 yrs (2022) PULLMAN RESIDENCES NEWTON $1,498,000 463 $3,236 FH MIDTOWN MODERN $1,513,710 409 $3,701 99 yrs (2019)

Top 5 Most Expensive Resale

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE GRANGE INFINITE $7,250,000 2680 $2,705 FH AALTO $6,300,000 2443 $2,578 FH BOTANIKA $5,320,000 2099 $2,535 FH CAIRNHILL PLAZA $4,300,000 2293 $1,875 FH SOMMERVILLE PARK $4,125,000 1948 $2,117 FH

Top 5 Cheapest Resale

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE PRESTIGE HEIGHTS $622,000 334 $1,864 FH M66 $690,000 463 $1,491 FH SIMS URBAN OASIS $700,000 463 $1,512 99 yrs (2014) SEASTRAND $705,000 570 $1,236 99 yrs (2011) URBAN VISTA $720,000 441 $1,631 99 yrs (2012)

Top 5 Biggest Winners

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF RETURNS HOLDING PERIOD ONE AMBER $3,750,000 1701 $2,205 $2,427,420 17 Years BUTTERWORTH 8 $2,450,000 1313 $1,866 $1,551,410 21 Years CANARY VILLE $2,680,000 1550 $1,729 $1,512,000 16 Years CHILTERN PARK $1,828,000 1270 $1,439 $1,353,000 20 Years THE GARDENS AT BISHAN $1,800,000 1152 $1,563 $1,140,000 16 Years

Top 5 Biggest Losers

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF RETURNS HOLDING PERIOD EON SHENTON $1,520,000 689 $2,206 -$18,200 16 Years ICON $1,250,000 700 $1,787 -$10,000 9 Years SIMS URBAN OASIS $700,000 463 $1,512 $3,967 6 Years LUXE VILLE $1,030,000 786 $1,311 $8,200 13 Years ICON $1,073,000 581 $1,846 $28,000 14 Years

Transaction Breakdown

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.