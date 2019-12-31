I recently reconnected with a schoolmate of mine whom I've not seen for many years. He wanted to learn more about investing and I was happy to help. We had a wonderful time chatting in person and catching up with each others' lives.

During our conversation, he asked a great question that I've never been asked before: "Why do investors lose money in the stock market?" I came up with two reasons, and I think they're worth fleshing out in an article.

REASON 1: GREED AND FEAR

I think the theme of greed and fear in the market is best illustrated with the histories of the Fidelity Magellan Fund and the CGM Focus Fund, both of which invested in US stocks.

During his 13-year tenure running the Fidelity Magellan Fund from 1977 to 1990, Peter Lynch produced one of the greatest track records of all time: A 29 per cent annualised return. That rate of return turns $1,000 into more than $27,000 in 13 years.

But what's stunning is that Lynch's investors earned far lower returns than he did. Spencer Jakab, a financial journalist with The Wall Street Journal, explained in his book "Heads I Win, Tails I Win" why that was so (emphasis is mine):

"During his tenure Lynch trounced the market overall and beat it in most years, racking up a 29 per cent annualized return. But Lynch himself pointed out a fly in the ointment.

He calculated that the average investor in his fund made only around 7 per cent during the same period. When he would have a setback, for example, the money would flow out of the fund through redemptions. Then when he got back on track it would flow back in, having missed the recovery."

In essence, investors got greedy when Lynch had a purple patch and poured into the Fidelity Magellan Fund. But the moment Lynch's fund hit some temporary turbulence, they fled because of fear. Greed and fear had led to investors buying high and selling low.