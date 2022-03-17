Why expatriates should get international health insurance in Singapore

Living abroad may not be easy but it doesn’t have to be. In a bid to help you feel more at home, we have analysed the most important aspect for you: your safety as well as your family’s.

From why you should get international health insurance to helping you find the best plan for you and your family, we have covered it all.

What is international health insurance exactly?

Before we dive into why you should purchase international health insurance, you should first understand what international health insurance is exactly.

Put simply, international health insurance is similar to Singapore’s Integrated Shield plan. It is designed to provide those living abroad for a period of time with comprehensive health care.

While expatriates do not benefit from government subsidies, international health insurance offers comparable benefits.International health insurance gives both emergency and non-emergency coverage, and you can be assured that you will have access to the required medical resources and attention that you need in your new country of residence.

While international health insurance can apply to Singaporeans looking to move abroad, we will only be covering how it applies to expatriates in this article.

To better understand international health insurance in Singapore, check out our comprehensive analysis of the plans available in Singapore .

Insurance offered by employers in Singapore

PHOTO: Pexels

In Singapore, the type of work pass you hold determines whether your employer is required to provide you with health insurance.

Work permit and S Pass

For mid-level skilled staff earning a minimum of $2,500 a month, employers must purchase health insurance for them. Mandated by the Ministry of Manpower, employers must purchase insurance coverages of at least $15,000 per year and plans that cover both inpatient care and day surgery.

In some cases, your employers may offer to cover your insurance plans fully although some may choose a co-payment arrangement instead. The co-payment arrangement can only be conducted if the following conditions have been met:

The co-pay amount does not exceed 10 per cent of the worker’s monthly salary.

The duration does not exceed six months.

Co-payment option is explicitly stated in the employment contract or collective agreement and has the worker’s full consent.

Employment Pass

On the other hand, it is not part of an employer’s medical obligations to buy and maintain health insurance for Employment Pass (EP) holders.

This is because most EP holders typically have their own international health insurance. However, employers may choose to provide it as part of their contract. As such, do check with your employer before purchasing your insurance plan to maximise your coverage and avoid overlap of policies.

Why you should get covered by international health insurance as an expatriate

As aforementioned, expatriates who are EP holders tend to already have their own international health plan. From ensuring that yours, as well as your family members’ health, are in good hands, here are three reasons why you should purchase international health insurance as an expatriate living in Singapore.

Healthcare is expensive for expatriates in Singapore

Ranked as the second most expensive city to live in in 2021 by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), it is no surprise that the high-quality healthcare available in Singapore is expensive.

Unlike Singaporeans, expatriates living in Singapore do not qualify for the local social security schemes such as MediShield Life which help subsidise the costs of healthcare. This is because they are exempt from contributing to the Central Provident Fund (CPF) which finances healthcare and social services in Singapore. Because of this reason, many expatriates turn to private international health insurance.

With the insurer covering a portion of the medical expense, international health insurance plans allow one to save on healthcare abroad. Of course, this greatly depends on the country you are moving to. In Singapore, purchasing international health insurance is the cheaper option, especially for critical illnesses such as cancer which require long-term treatment.

Your family needs protection too

In most cases, the insurance coverage under your contract does not extend to your family. Even if it does cover your family, the coverage may not cater to every individual’s needs in the family. This is where international health insurance comes in.

With the option to customise your insurance coverage, international health insurance also allows you to only pay for what you need.

Get coverage everywhere you go

Apart from protecting you in your new country of residence, international health insurance plans also provide coverage when you travel. As travel resumes, having coverage around the globe will become increasingly important.

From helping you seek medical help to emergency medical repatriations, you can be assured that you will receive the necessary medical attention with international health insurance.

Factors to finding the best international health insurance plan for you in Singapore

PHOTO: Pexels

Looking to buy international health insurance for yourself and your family? Here are key points to consider when choosing your international health insurance plan.

A family-friendly plan

If you are looking to move to Singapore together with your family, the best overall plan for you could be the MSIG Prestige Health Insurance .

Even though it is only available to those whose Usual Country of Residence is Singapore, MSIG Prestige Health Insurance is a great option for families, offering a five percent discount on premiums for three or more persons. Furthermore, MSIG’s premiums are 60 percent lower than the market average.

Covering hospitalisation, local ambulance services, cancer treatments, accident dental cover, overseas emergency medical evacuation and more, MSIG’s Prestige Health Insurance does provide relatively extensive coverage.

Get a Quote Get a Quote Consider this if you are a foreigner looking for coverage for your family and for business trips outside of Singapore Read Review

Optional deductible $2,500-$30,000



Hospitalisation accommodation Standard 1-Bedded Private Hospital



Benefit Limit Industry Avg. Annual Limit $3,000,000 $2,107,962 Hospitalisation & Surgical Benefits $1,000,000-$2,000,000 Paid in Full Pre-Hospitalisation Coverage (Days) 180 96 Post-Hospitalisation Coverage (Days) 180 106 Cancer Treatment $1,000,000 Paid In Full Medical Evacuation $1,000,000 $2,001,004 Emergency Dental $1,000,000 Paid in Full

MSIG Platinum is one of the best international medical insurance for foreigners with families in Singapore. Its premiums are quite affordable for a top-tier plan, costing 31-58 per cent less than the industry average, while its annual limit of $1 million is expanded to $2 million if you are hospitalised while overseas.

You will also have $1,000,000 of coverage for ICU, cancer treatment, day surgery, inpatient psych treatment, accidental dental cover and adult hospital accommodation (for hospitalised children).

Additionally, family plans receive a 5 per cent discount in addition to affordable maternity add-ons. In fact, including the maternity option, MSIG ends up around 30 per cent cheaper than its closest competitor Singaporean based competitor FWD.

For expats who just moved to Singapore and are new to navigating overseas business trips, MSIG also offers an invaluable medical assistance benefit. It includes emergency medical advice and administrative services for visa, immunisation, vaccination information, retrieval and redirection of lost luggage and replacement of lost travel documents.

However, expats should note that their coverage will terminate automatically as soon as they return to their respective home country. Also, coverage outside of Singapore is short (90 days), so business travellers who take long-term international assignments should be careful. To apply for this plan or learn more, reach out to our advisors at PolicyPal by clicking "Get a Quote".

Your budget

International health insurance plans can vary greatly in price. Thus whether you are on a tight budget or not, you can be sure that you will find a plan within your budget.

For those on a tighter budget

Looking for an international health insurance plan with a lower cost? Check out FWD’s International Health Insurance. Costing 75 percent lower than the average plan in the market, the FWD International Health Insurance plan is a great choice for expatriates and international students.

While it may be cheaper, you are not shortchanged in terms of the benefits offered. FWD provides full coverage for hospitalisation charges, cancer treatments, accidental dental and organ transplants, regardless of the plan you choose.

PROMO: Get a 10 per cent discount with the promo code BESTIH10

Get a Quote Get a Quote Consider this if you are a healthy international student on a budget Read Review

Optional Deductible $0-$10,000



Hospitalisation Accommodation Public Shared/Standard Single



Benefit Limit Industry Avg. Annual Limit $100,000 $2,107,962 Hospitalisation & Surgical Benefits $100,000 Paid in Full Pre-Hospitalisation Coverage (Days) 90 96 Post-Hospitalisation Coverage (Days) 90 106 Cancer Treatment Paid in Full Paid In Full Medical Evacuation Paid in Full $2,001,004 Emergency Dental Paid in Full Paid in Full

If you are a Singaporean student who is planning on studying abroad, FWD International 100k will be your cheapest option. For students under the age of 18, their parents will have to pay an annual premium of around $1,500. Students over the age of 18 will have to purchase the policy on their own for about $500.

Regardless of the scenario, FWD is one of the cheapest student international medical plans in the country. In terms of student-friendly perks, FWD offers 24/7 medical advice, doubling of your annual limit if you made no hospitalisation claims for two years and parental accommodation of up to $250 per night. Hospital coverage includes payment in full for day-care treatment, surgeries, fees, ICU, reconstructive surgery and diagnostic tests (MRI's, CT, PET, etc.), giving you peace of mind if you end up in a serious accident while abroad.

While FWD's International 100k plan is well suited for students on a budget, you may not receive enough coverage if you suffer from unique medical conditions or life situations. For instance, those who want psychiatric benefits, AIDS/HIV coverage or maternity-related benefits will have to opt for a higher coverage plan, which can cost around S$200 extra.

PROMO: Get a 10 per cent discount with the promo code BESTIH10

For the high spenders

For those who can afford to maximise their coverage, Cigna’s Global Health Insurance is a great plan for you.

Across the three tiers offered, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, all of the plans offer full coverage for hospital charges, surgery, intensive care, surgeon and anaesthetists' fees, and major treatments such as cancer. It is also the few insurers that provide coverage for the treatment of mental health conditions, disorders, addiction, and routine maternity care in its base plan.

Get a Quote Get a Quote Consider this if you are looking for maximum protection against serious illnesses Read Review

Optional Deductible $0-$1,500



Hospitalisation Accommodation Standard Private Single



Benefits Limit Industry Avg. Annual Limit Unlimited $2,107,962 Hospitalisation & Surgical Benefits Paid in Full Paid in Full Pre-Hospitalisation Coverage (Days) N/A 96 Post-Hospitalisation Coverage (Days) N/A 106 Cancer Treatment Paid in Full Paid In Full Medical Evacuation Paid in Full $2,001,004 Emergency Dental Paid in Full Paid in Full

For seniors or those who simply want to max out their medical coverage, Cigna International Platinum can be a great choice. While the plan costs slightly above average for most ages, it is one of the cheapest top-tier coverage options for Singaporean and expat seniors.

Cigna is sure to please those who are willing to pay more for more comprehensive coverage, as it offers an unlimited annual limit and a myriad of 100 per cent coverage ranging from surgery to MRI, CT, PET scans and private hospital room coverage. Its unique benefits include coverage for home-births, treatment for disorders/addiction and congenital conditions as well as certain pre-existing medical conditions (for an additional fee).

In addition to the core benefits, you will also have the options to create one of the most customisable plans on the market. While Cigna offers the standard dental, outpatient and maternity option packages, it also offers a Health and Wellbeing package that offers full coverage for routine physicals, cancer screenings and life management programmes (up to five counseling sessions).

Lastly, provided your trip to the US is under three weeks, you will still receive US coverage even if you didn't opt for a US-inclusive policy. This is a unique benefit as other insurers don't provide extra geographical coverage unless it is paid for. To apply for this plan or learn more, reach out to our advisors at PolicyPal by clicking "Get a Quote".

The benefits offered

Before you decide to purchase an international health insurance plan with an insurer, it is important that you understand the benefits offered. Below are some benefits that you should look out for.

Annual limits and sub-limits

The maximum annual insured limit refers to the total amount payable by your insurer per year. Essentially, once your insurer has covered you up to the annual limit stated in the policy, you will have to foot the bills for further treatments. The obvious benefit of higher annual limits is that the amount you pay for your treatment will be lower. However, a higher annual insured limit means you’ll have to pay a higher premium.

However, the sub-limits are equally if not more important than the annual limits. Depending on your needs, you may prioritise certain benefits more so than others.

For instance, we can look at the sub-limits for kidney dialysis for MSIG and FWD, policy deductibles may apply.