Why investing (or not investing) your CPF is important

When planning for our retirement in Singapore, we cannot ignore the CPF system.

In a nutshell, the CPF system safeguards our basic retirement adequacy by providing us with a stable income for as long as we live, once we are no longer in the workforce in our golden years.

HOW THE CPF SYSTEM SAFEGUARDS OUR RETIREMENT

During our working years, we contribute a fixed proportion of our salary to our CPF accounts - Ordinary Account, Special Account and MediSave Account.

While we build this nest egg through the years, we are paid interest on our balances:

Ordinary Account (OA): 2.5 per cent per annum (p.a.)

Special Account (SA): 4.0 per cent p.a.

MediSave Account (MA): 4.0 per cent p.a.

In our retirement, we will be able to tap on part of our CPF balances to receive a lifelong monthly payout via the CPF LIFE scheme.

However, we may be able to boost our retirement nest egg by investing our CPF Ordinary Account and CPF Special Account balances. Before investing, we also need to know that we can only invest anything above the first $20,000 in our CPF Ordinary Account and the first $40,000 in our Special Account.

TO INVEST OR NOT TO INVEST? UNFORTUNATELY, THAT'S NOT A QUESTION WE TYPICALLY ASK

Despite being able to invest our CPF OA and CPF SA balances, this is not a topic many of us think about. According to CPF, there are 3.9 million CPF members, with a combined $391.1 billion in their CPF accounts.

However, as at the end of December 2018, there were about 940,000 people who invested a combined total of approximately $17.4 million of their CPF Ordinary Account balances and about 310,000 people who invested a combined total of approximately $5.1 million their CPF Special Account.