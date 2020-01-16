Why investors tend to make bad decisions

I recently read the book The Behavioural Investor by Daniel Crosby. Crosby is a psychologist who specialises in behavioural finance. Through his years of research, he found that humans tend to make bad investing decisions simply because of the way our brains are wired.

But it doesn't have to be that way. We can learn to overcome some of our behavioural tendencies that cause poor investing decisions by learning and understanding the impact of human psychology.

Crosby explains:

"Understanding the impact of human physiology on investment decision-making is an underappreciated area of study that represents a unique source of advantage for the thoughtful investor."

With that said, here are some things I learnt from his book.

OUR BRAINS WERE NOT DESIGNED FOR INVESTING

It may seem strange, but our brains are not really designed to make investing decisions. Homo Sapiens have been around for close to 200,000 years and yet our brains have barely grown since then. A 154,000 year old homo sapien skull found in Ethiopia is believed to have held a brain similar to the size of the average person living today.

Essentially, that means our brains have remained relatively unchanged - although the world around us has changed dramatically. This resulted in emotional centres that helped guide primitive behaviour now being involved in processing complex financial decisions. This has, in turn, led to poor decision making.

Crosby explains:

"Rapid, decisive action may save a squirrel from an owl, but it certainly doesn't help investors. In fact, a large body of research suggests that investors profit most when they do the least."

"Behavioral economist Meir Statman cites research from Sweden showing that the heaviest traders lose 4 per cent of their account value each year to trading costs and poor timing and that these results are consistent across the globe. Across 19 major stock exchanges, investors who made frequent changes trailed buy and hold investors by 1.5 percentage points per year."

OUR BRAINS ARE HARDWIRED TO BE IMPATIENT