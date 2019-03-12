Why it's so hard to be a contrarian investor

Being greedy when others are fearful is easier said than done. Most investors may say they would do it but few actually practice it.

In the last downturn, how many of us actually had the courage to buy stocks when everyone else was selling? So why is it so hard to act against the grain?

FUNDAMENTALS CHANGE TOO

When we think of market downturns, we usually imagine a world where nothing changes except for stock valuations. The reality, however, is nothing like that. Morgan Housel from the Collaborative Fund explains:

"The reason you may embrace ideas and goals you once thought unthinkable during a downturn is because more changes during downturns than just asset prices."

Take 2008 for example. Stock prices fell hard, but not without reason. The subprime mortgage crisis in the United States developed into a full-blown international banking crisis. Previously sound banks failed, companies went broke and consumer spending plunged.

These are fundamental changes that caused a decline in company earnings, huge layoffs and reduced consumer wealth.

In such times, it is easy to see why investor confidence was sapped.

PEOPLE NEED POSITIVE REINFORCEMENT

Even when we do think differently from the crowd, most of us are not able to act on it. People require positive reinforcement to take action.

For instance, when we are bullish on a stock, we need encouragement from external sources. We seek out positive reinforcement in the mode of brokers' opinions, analysts reports, or even friend's approval.

However, in a time when everyone is fearful, positive reinforcement is hard to come by.

FEAR IS HARD TO IGNORE