Why it's so hard to be a contrarian investor

PHOTO: Unsplash
Jeremy Chia
The Good Investors

Being greedy when others are fearful is easier said than done. Most investors may say they would do it but few actually practice it.

In the last downturn, how many of us actually had the courage to buy stocks when everyone else was selling? So why is it so hard to act against the grain?

FUNDAMENTALS CHANGE TOO 

When we think of market downturns, we usually imagine a world where nothing changes except for stock valuations. The reality, however, is nothing like that. Morgan Housel from the Collaborative Fund explains:

"The reason you may embrace ideas and goals you once thought unthinkable during a downturn is because more changes during downturns than just asset prices."

Take 2008 for example. Stock prices fell hard, but not without reason. The subprime mortgage crisis in the United States developed into a full-blown international banking crisis. Previously sound banks failed, companies went broke and consumer spending plunged.

These are fundamental changes that caused a decline in company earnings, huge layoffs and reduced consumer wealth.

In such times, it is easy to see why investor confidence was sapped.

PEOPLE NEED POSITIVE REINFORCEMENT

Even when we do think differently from the crowd, most of us are not able to act on it. People require positive reinforcement to take action. 

For instance, when we are bullish on a stock, we need encouragement from external sources. We seek out positive reinforcement in the mode of brokers' opinions, analysts reports, or even friend's approval.

However, in a time when everyone is fearful, positive reinforcement is hard to come by.

FEAR IS HARD TO IGNORE 

 Emotions also play a huge part in our investment decisions. When we start investing, we often tell ourselves to ignore emotions and to focus on facts. But, unfortunately, it is extremely difficult to tune out emotions completely.

In his book The Little Book of Behavioral Investing: How Not to Be Your Own Worst Enemy, investor James Montier said, "It turns out there are numerous human traits that push us toward conformity and away from individual thinking."

He explains that neuroscientists have found that when individuals take the road-less-travelled, they experience fear. Fear is there for a reason. It is a defence mechanism that is built to protect us. Acting against our fears, is thus, innately difficult.

As such, it is no wonder that fear plays a big part in our investing decisions. When the stock market is raging, investors have a fear of missing out (FOMO), while the fear of losing money makes people sell in a bear market.

CONTRARIAN THINKING 

" …don't be led astray by Wall Street's fashions, illusions and its constant chase after the fast dollar. Let me emphasise that it does not take genius to be a successful value analyst, what it needs is, first, reasonably good intelligence; second, sound principles of operation; and third, and most important, firmness of character."

-- Benjamin Graham

It is not difficult to see why contrarian investing is so challenging. If it were easy, it wouldn't be called "contrarian" in the first place. But on the other end of the spectrum, simply being contrarian for the sake of it, is also extremely detrimental. We need to seek the right balance.

For us to be a successful contrarian investor, we need three key characteristics: The ability to digest and analyst facts; individual thinking; and the courage to overcome fear. If you master these three traits, you will likely reap the rewards in the future.

This article was first published on The Good Investors. All content is displayed for general information purposes only and does not constitute professional financial advice.

More about
investments Money

TRENDING

Woman, 65, dies after cab runs over her, taxi driver arrested
Woman, 65, dies after cab runs over her, taxi driver arrested
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on &#039;McDonald&#039;s diet&#039; after colleague said she had &#039;big legs&#039;
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'
Where to go in Thailand that&#039;s not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Where to go in Thailand that's not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Code of conduct to recommend pedestrians keep left on footpaths; e-scooter, e-bike users required to take theory test
Pedestrians to keep left on footpaths; e-scooter, e-bike users to take theory test: MOT
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao&#039;s final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao's final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil&#039;s poor grade with a note written in broken English
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil's poor grade with a note written in broken English
Where Are We Going, Dad celebrity Sean Zhang reveals his divorce on social media
Where Are We Going, Dad celebrity Sean Zhang reveals his divorce on social media
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests &#039;tui na&#039; massage instead of medicine
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests 'tui na' massage instead of medicine
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie Chen lets his kids 'suffer the consequences' if they misbehave in public
Cha In-ha&#039;s agency releases statement on his death, urges public to refrain from spreading rumours
Cha In-ha's agency releases statement on his death, urges public to refrain from spreading rumours
Singaporeans and PRs to get free movie tickets to at least 3 new homegrown films
Singaporeans and PRs to get free movie tickets to at least 3 new homegrown films

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Shake Shack is opening a second outlet, Takashimaya&#039;s gift bazaar &amp; other deals this week
Shake Shack is opening a second outlet at Tanjong Pagar next year
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she&#039;s stressed
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she's stressed
A UK mother&#039;s heartfelt message about baby sling safety after her newborn dies
A UK mother's heartfelt message about baby sling safety after her newborn dies

Home Works

How to choose your material: Marble
How to choose your material: Marble
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
'We can't be selfish in keeping them around to protect them'
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him

SERVICES