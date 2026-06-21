Why resale 2-bedders are becoming more attractive to Singapore buyers in 2026

Some of our readers may recall a time when two-bedroom units were often overlooked due to their marginal differentiation to one-bedroom units.

Among the mix of units featured in new launch projects back then, two-bedroom units were usually considered investment properties that tended to have more appeal among landlords.

As rental properties, they reaped good rental yields, but had a poorer reputation when it came to exit liquidity and resale gain.

The argument against these types of units was that most HDB upgraders, who were the likely buyers, didn’t have much interest in these smaller sized units compared to four- or five-bedroom options.

But over the last few years, there has been a turnaround in the attitude towards this unit segment, even among parts of the resale market.

Ever higher absolute prices in the new launch market have made the jump from a two-bedroom unit to a three-bedder increasingly difficult. At the same time, household sizes have shrunk and new unit layouts have become more efficient.

As I pointed out back in September of last year, it has been increasingly common to see two-bedders purchased by families with young children or young couples.

And anecdotally, we hear about this trend from buyers, agents, and developers.

This shift in the perception of two-bedroom units has important implications for the resale market.

So, here’s what you should know about the market for resale two-bedders going forward.

[[nid:736860]]

1. Resale two-bedders may have a broader pool of willing buyers than before

As opposed to stretching their finances to afford a new three-bedroom unit, we see more families turn to two-bedroom configurations as a compromise.

Based on casual conversations with different players in the market, it seems like families prefer certain features such as a two-bed, two-bath (versus one bathroom) configuration, or a or a two-bedroom plus study unit that could be akin to a compact three-bedder.

Affordability appears to be the main reason for this shift. In our April 2026 market analysis, we found that the average price of a new launch two-bedroom unit fetched around $1.78 million.

Being able to afford a new three-bedroom unit increasingly involves a significantly higher price quantum, with an increasing number of family-sized units crossing the $2 million mark*.

*This was a trend we first highlighted back in 2024, when we examined the growing number of $2 million condominiums in Singapore.

As a result, the potential buyer pool for resale two-bedders may no longer be limited to investors and young couples.

Smaller families and HDB upgraders are now more willing to consider them.

And it certainly helps that resale two-bedders are sometimes significantly larger than their new launch counterparts.

Earlier this year, we highlighted that the average new-sale two-bedder measured around 679 sq ft and cost approximately $1.78 million.

By comparison, the average resale two-bedder measured around 843 sq ft and transacted at roughly $1.52 million.

In other words, buyers willing to consider resale two-bedders could potentially have around 25 per cent more space, while paying a lower quantum.

For owner-occupiers, for whom the Sellers Stamp Duty (SSD) has little to no impact on their selling decision, this could outweigh factors such as the relative age of the property.

[[nid:737020]]

2. The renewed interest in two-bedders may not remain a phenomenon in the Core Central Region (CCR)

Previously, a common perception in the property market was that smaller units (including two-bedders) tended to yield the best capital performance if they were located in the city centre, also known as the CCR.

At the time, this seemed intuitive.

One- and two-bedders typically appealed to the sensibilities of investors, foreign buyers, and buyers who prioritised a central location over living space.

Some market watchers may recount that there was scepticism among buyers when it came to compact units like two-bedders for projects outside the CCR.

For example, nearly all of the early Executive Condominiums (ECs) did not offer one- and two-bedroom units in their unit mix.

We can point to Summerdale, which we recently analysed, but also other developments like Floravale and Windermere.

But the prevailing market situation is quite different. Several new condos which have been launched this year, as well as a few upcoming developments, have two-bedroom unit layouts that were clearly designed with owner-occupiers in mind.

This includes features such as study spaces, Jack-and-Jill bathrooms, proper bedroom sizes, and all the elements essential to accommodating a family home.

If the trend of two-bedroom units continues, it could also benefit resale two-bedders outside the CCR.

When more buyers become willing to view a two-bedder as a long-term home, it could spur the view that two-bedders in projects outside of the CCR are relatively niche products.

It is a little ironic though, that new launches are the ones leading this change in attitude.

[[nid:736613]]

3. However, not all resale two-bedders will equally benefit

To start, we may have to exclude the very oldest projects from the ‘80s or earlier.

Some of these projects have “two-bedders” that are in excess of 1,000 sq ft, so the quantum still gets in the way of affordability (and leads to something of a definition debate, at that point.)

In addition, buyers are increasingly picky about the kind of two-bedder layout they would prefer. For example, based on feedback from several property agents that we’ve spoken to, families prefer two-bed, two-bath layouts.

Moreover, others usually dislike projects where the unit mix is too heavily skewed toward one- and two-bedders only.

An almost purely tenant-oriented development doesn’t feel welcoming.

There is also the perennial issue of what surroundings projects are like.

For instance, if an older two-bedder is too large in terms of size, the quantum may end up being close to the price of a new project in the vicinity.

That will work to its disadvantage.

Frequently asked questions

Why are resale two-bedroom units becoming more relevant in Singapore's property market?

Resale two-bedroom units are becoming more relevant due to their affordability and suitability for buyers looking for smaller, more manageable homes in Singapore's property market.

Are resale two-bedroom units considered a good investment in Singapore?

The article suggests that resale two-bedroom units are gaining relevance, implying they may be considered a good investment, but specific investment advice is not provided.

[[nid:738348]]