Why some central 2-bedroom homeowners in Singapore are stuck

Maybe it's because of my age, but I prefer space over convenience these days; and that sets me apart from recent homebuyers.

I'm talking about the number of homebuyers who are interested in living within the Core Central Region (CCR), where prices typically require a compromise.

Quite often, that compromise is having to own a two-bedder first, and then hoping everything works out well enough to upgrade. But here's the tough, chewy bit that's hard to digest:

Going from a two-bedder to a three-bedder, in the prime CCR districts, is a big challenge. The median asking prices for a two-bedder in the CCR right now are about $2,900+ psf for a new launch, or about $2,450 psf for resale.

So, assuming a two-bedder is about 700 sq ft, you'd usually be looking at prices of around $1.8 million; possibly more than $2 million for some fancier new launches.

Now, what does it cost to add another bedroom?

For three-bedders, you can expect about $2.7 million to $3 million to be the norm. Case in point: One Marina Gardens had prices reaching from $2.57 million to over $3 million for three-bedders, ranging from 904 to 1,012 sq ft.

This is around an extra $1 million just for that one added bedroom; and barring a windfall, it's not something many two-bedder owners can comfortably envision. For example:

Current situation:

Couple owns a two-bedroom CCR condo.

They sell it for $2 million (typical resale value for a CCR two-bedder)

Outstanding loan: $800,000 (assume they've paid down some over time)

Net proceeds from sale: $2 million - $800,000 = $1.2 million (let's loosely assume this is any combination of cash or CPF, available for the next property)

Target upgrade:

A new three-bedroom in CCR costs about $3 million (based on recent launches like One Marina Gardens)

Downpayment: 25 per cent minimum ($750,000), and the rest via loan ($2.25 million).

Stamp duties & legal fees: Approx. $120,000 (Buyer's Stamp Duty alone on a $3 million property is already about $114,600)

Couple's combined income:

Let's assume both earn around $8,000 a month each (it's reasonable to assume it's above median income, as they're already living in private property in the CCR)

Given the Total Debt Servicing Ratio (TDSR) of 55 per cent, this means a monthly loan repayment limit of $8,800 per month (assuming no other debts)

At a rate of four per cent per annum, on a 25-year loan tenure, this is a loan quantum of between $1.75 million to $1.8 million.

Shortfall calculation:

Required loan: $2.25 million

Eligible loan: Approx. $1.75 million to $1.8 million

Loan shortfall: Approx. $450,000 to $500,000

Even with $1.2 million in sales proceeds, the couple cannot borrow enough to finance the remaining amount, and must cover the $250,000 to $300,000 gap to make up the shortfall.

Bear in mind that these are already optimistic calculations, with assumptions that the couple have no other loans, have steady incomes of $8,000 per month each, already have a two-bedder in the CCR, etc.

Nonetheless, the CCR is where the majority of new launches will be

We go over some of the main reasons here; but just to recap, 14 of the roughly 22 remaining new launches this year are in the CCR.

Coupled with the limited supply of resale units, some buyers may not have much choice; they may have to settle for two-bedder layouts, or some compromises on space.

Weekly sales roundup (May 5 – 11)

Top 5 most expensive new sales (by project)

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQ FT) $PSF TENURE 21 ANDERSON $24,000,000 4489 $5,347 FH AUREA $6,010,945 1798 $3,344 99 yrs (2024) WATTEN HOUSE $5,011,000 1539 $3,255 FH CHUAN PARK $4,093,100 1550 $2,641 99 yrs (2024) THE ORIE $3,827,000 1453 $2,634 99 yrs (2024)

Top 5 cheapest new sales (by project)

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQ FT) $PSF TENURE ONE MARINA GARDENS $1,250,320 420 $2,978 99 yrs (2023) PARKTOWN RESIDENCE $1,262,000 506 $2,495 99 yrs (2023) BLOOMSBURY RESIDENCES $1,400,000 570 $2,454 99 yrs (2024) LUMINA GRAND $1,451,000 980 $1,481 99 yrs (2022) CANNINGHILL PIERS $1,456,000 484 $3,006 99 yrs (2021)

Top 5 most expensive resale

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQ FT) $PSF TENURE THE GLYNDEBOURNE $7,438,000 3541 $2,100 FH VIVA $5,180,000 1991 $2,601 FH GALLOP GABLES $4,080,000 1733 $2,354 FH MARINA BAY SUITES $3,830,000 2056 $1,863 99 yrs (2007) OUE TWIN PEAKS $3,740,000 1604 $2,332 99 yrs (2010)

Top 5 cheapest resale

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQ FT) $PSF TENURE PARC ROSEWOOD $630,000 431 $1,463 99 yrs (2011) THE INFLORA $700,000 463 $1,512 99 yrs (2012) RIPPLE BAY $718,000 484 $1,482 99 yrs (2011) NOTTINGHILL SUITES $735,000 398 $1,845 FH HIGH PARK RESIDENCES $740,000 452 $1,637 99 yrs (2014)

Top 5 biggest winners

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQ FT) $PSF RETURNS HOLDING PERIOD THE TESSARINA $3,100,000 1335 $2,323 $21,448,000 18 Years CARABELLE $2,580,000 1389 $1,858 $3,991,000 24 Years SERAYA VILLE $2,150,888 1432 $1,502 $2,180,000 24 Years WILLYN VILLE $1,980,000 926 $2,139 $1,661,000 13 Years THE MINTON $2,338,000 1324 $1,766 $1,412,888 14 Years

Top 5 biggest losers

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQ FT) $PSF RETURNS HOLDING PERIOD THE SCOTTS TOWER $1,900,000 872 $2,179 -$950,000 7 Years OUE TWIN PEAKS $3,740,000 1604 $2,332 -$827,050 11 Years MARINA BAY SUITES $3,830,000 2056 $1,863 -$609,000 15 Years ONE SHENTON $1,200,000 603 $1,991 -$156,750 13 Years SKYSUITES@ANSON $930,000 398 $2,335 -$121,200 12 Years

Transaction breakdown

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.